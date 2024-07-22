Disney/John Fleenor

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2024



[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for Jenn Tran's season, including how star's season ends and who Jenn picks as her winner.]

Bachelorette spoilers have revealed the details about Jenn Tran 's season -- including Jenn's Final 3 suitors, who star dumped as her runner-up, and which bachelor ended up with Jenn as her final pick and winner.Jenn's season is about to air its third episode on Monday, July 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.According to a preview of what's to come this season, multiple men fall head over heels in love with Jenn.However, Jenn appears to question a couple of the guys if they truly feel that way and are being honest with themselves.There will also be more drama -- some of which will be centered around Devin Strader , a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, TX -- and many tears shed as Season 21 continues.A man from Jenn's past asks to join cast, which angers Jenn's group of suitors."I'm afraid that history is going to repeat itself. I just don't want to choose the wrong person again," Jenn laments in a confessional.And Aaron Erb , a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, OK, warns Jenn that not all of the guys went on the show "for the right reasons."Aaron alleges in a conversation with star, "I'm not going to name any names... I won't name a name. It's for you to figure out."Jenn later cries, "Maybe it's not in the cards for me to find somebody... I also see a future in which I end up alone."On 's latest July 15 episode, Jenn was shown eliminating three men: Brian Autz Jahaan Ansari , and Marvin Goodly While Jenn had to let some bachelors go, she began to develop deeper connections in Australia.Jenn, for instance, took Marcus Shoberg , a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, NC, on a skydiving date, and she gushed of him, "I feel over the moon. [Marcus] is really inspiring. I can see a future with Marcus, and I can see him being my forever person."Two men also stood out and received group-date roses: Grant Ellis , a 30-year-old day trader from Houston, TX, and Dylan Buckor , a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, CA.So what is going to happen on Jenn's journey to find love, and will her season end happily or in heartbreak?Jenn has teased that she's "happy" and her finale will be "a shocker" and something that's never happened on the show before.Did Jenn give a man her final rose, or did she choose not to hand it out? And what did Jenn do that no Bachelorette had ever done before?spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.Click thelink below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entire season!

