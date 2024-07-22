Bachelorette spoilers: Who did Jenn Tran end up picking as her 'The Bachelorette' winner? What happens on Jenn's season? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2024
Bachelorette spoilers have revealed the details about Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season -- including Jenn's Final 3 suitors, who The Bachelorettestar dumped as her runner-up, and which bachelor ended up with Jenn as her final pick and winner.
While Jenn had to let some bachelors go, she began to develop deeper connections in Australia.
Jenn, for instance, took Marcus Shoberg, a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, NC, on a skydiving date, and she gushed of him, "I feel over the moon. [Marcus] is really inspiring. I can see a future with Marcus, and I can see him being my forever person."
Two men also stood out and received group-date roses: Grant Ellis, a 30-year-old day trader from Houston, TX, and Dylan Buckor, a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, CA.
So what is going to happen on Jenn's The Bachelorette journey to find love, and will her season end happily or in heartbreak?
Jenn has teased that she's "happy" and her finale will be "a shocker" and something that's never happened on the show before.
Did Jenn give a man her final rose, or did she choose not to hand it out? And what did Jenn do that no Bachelorette had ever done before?
The Bachelorette spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entire The Bachelorette season!