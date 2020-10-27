Bachelorette Spoilers: What happens with 'The Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley? Who did Clare pick as her 2020 season winner and are they still together now? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/27/2020
The Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out with details regarding the rest of Clare Crawley's time on the show -- including what drama unfolded that reportedly led to Tayshia Adams' takeover and which bachelor Clare picked and ended up with on Season 16.
[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers revealing who Clare picked as her winner and if they are still together, as well as additional spoilers about of the 2020 season of The Bachelorette.]
Clare's The Bachelorette journey began with the 39-year-old hairstylist giving her First Impression Rose to Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former college basketball and football player from Brandon, SD.
Clare could envision Dale being her future husband, and she gushed about how the world around her "went dark" when they first met.
But Clare set out to give every guy a chance since her cast of bachelors all took the time out of their lives -- and quarantined and got tested for COVID-19 multiple times -- in order to date her.
Clare's first one-on-one date of the season resulted in Jason Foster, a 31-year-old former pro football lineman from Arlington, VA, receiving a rose.
And Clare also gave out group-date roses to Chasen Nick, a 31-year-old IT account executive from San Diego, CA, and Riley Christian, a 30-year-old attorney from Long Island City, NY.
The latest episode also featured Clare bonding with Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, a party crasher who received a rose during Clare's second cocktail party for being bold.
But Dale still lingered in the back of Clare's mind as she got to know her group of men.
"You scare me because of how I already feel about you, and I want you to know how much -- even this early on -- like, I totally have feelings for you," Clare told Dale before the season's second Rose Ceremony.
"I feel the same way, I'm not going to lie," Dale replied. "And I would never say the things I say if I didn't mean them, and to say I have strong feelings for you, like, hell yeah. There's no denying it and I'm not going to shy away from it."
Prior to the second Rose Ceremony of Season 16, Clare eliminated Brandon Goss, a 28-year-old real estate agent from Cleveland, OH, during the cocktail party because he didn't seem to know anything about her other than the fact she is "so beautiful."
As fans saw in the last episode, Yosef Aborady, a 30-year-old medical device salesman from Daphne, AL, complained to the cameras how Clare had acted "hot-headed" and "immature" after the love-languages date, and he later said it was "classless" of Clare to make a group of men strip during the dodgeball group date.
"She's not living up to who I thought Clare was going into this, and if I have to address [the red flags] with her, I will," Yosef said.
In The Bachelorette's next episode on October 27, Yosef will, in fact, confront Clare about his issues with her during the cocktail party.
ABC teased The Bachelorette star will "heroically stand up to" his "harsh attack" before being comforted by one sweet bachelor.
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Clare will argue with Yosef and kick him to the curb before the Rose Ceremony.
Carbone wrote in his September 30 blog post that Yosef set "a horrible example" this season, especially considering the bachelor said he wanted to be a good role model for his young daughter back home.
"I'll be curious to see exactly what they show of his conversation with Clare (some of which we've seen in the promos), but I've been told it wasn't pretty," Carbone claimed.
"He called her names and [was] all around rude to her, so she kicked him off the show."
Before The Bachelorette season premiered, host Chris Harrison even teased on Facebook that Yosef was going to be a controversial character this season.
When Chris first announced Clare's cast of 31 suitors, he warned viewers that Yosef "doesn't shy away from controversy this season" and "if there's something on Yosef's mind, he's going to say it."
"He has zero filter," Harrison said. "He doesn't mind who he says it in front of, and he doesn't mind who he stirs the pot with. And I mean, anybody."
In previews that have been released by ABC for the rest of The Bachelorette season, a man walks by the cameras and angrily shouts that he "expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette."
Clare then yells at the cameras, "I'm the oldest Bachelorette that's 39, that's standing here, that's single, because I didn't settle for men like that!"
It's unclear, however, whether this loud man that brought Clare to tears was Yosef or someone else later on.
Clare will reveal her innermost thoughts on the guys to DeAnna when the girls bond over their shared experiences.
Clare will subsequently cancel the daytime portion of her next group date in exchange for an extended afterparty so she can spend more quality time chatting with and getting to know a group of eight bachelors.
But "things go awry" and "tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on," according to ABC.
The men apparently do not get equal time and attention from Clare, and based on the previews for The Bachelorette season, it's likely Clare lasers in on Dale.
Zach Jackson, a 37-year-old cleaning service owner from St. George, UT, will then accompany Clare on a one-on-one date to the spa, but he's unable to relax.
Zach J. will come on strong and make Clare feel a bit uncomfortable, but The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison will step in and take care of the situation.
And finally, Margaret Cho will make a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast during the second group date of Week 2. The guys are given permission to roast anyone -- from Clare to Harrison to this season's cast of bachelors.
The witty attacks, however, will be focused on Dale, the clear frontrunner at this stage in the game, which could backfire on some of the guys.
Clare ousts more men from the running for her heart
Carbone did not clarify which guys were eliminated at the second Rose Ceremony vs. the third Rose Ceremony of Season 16.
However, Carbone compiled a list of the guys whom Clare eliminated over the course of those two weeks.
According to Carbone's September 30 blog post, Clare ousted Zach J.; Blake Monar, a 31-year-old male grooming specialist from Phoenix, AZ, and Garin Flowers, a 34-year-old professor of journalism from North Hollywood, CA.
Clare also reportedly cut Jordan Chapman, a 26-year-old software account executive from New York City, NY, and Tyler Smith, a 36-year-old music manager from Georgetown, TX.
Clare has revealed she followed her gut and that was the right decision to make
Clare reportedly only participated in three Rose Ceremonies before her time on The Bachelorette came to an end.
Although he's not 100 percent certain, Carbone believes Clare will only appear in four episodes this fall, before the show turns over to Clare's The Bachelorette replacement, Tayshia, who originally competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor.
"There are good surprises," Clare told People about what will unfold on TV.
"And there is so much that happens that people don't even know about and I just can't wait for everyone to watch and see."
She added, "I'm a woman who really listens to my gut. And it didn't lead me astray."
The October 12 The Bachelorette trailer showed Clare in bed with Dale while another suitor lamented, "I just don't know how you can be so sure so quick."
However, The Bachelorette trailer seems to suggest Clare's season may have ended early because some of the men actually decided to walk away since they could blatantly see that Clare wanted Dale and they basically competing for second place.
"Let's get f-cking crazy! How about the 15 of us walk out?" one bachelor said in the preview clip.
"In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this," Harrison subsequently told the group of men.
Another suitor then noted, "I didn't expect the process to be cut short," before a man questioned, "I don't know what this means -- do we get a new Bachelorette in here?"
There was shock amongst the men and tears from Clare before Harrison told the Bachelorette, "This path doesn't end well -- for you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette."
Did it really take only 12 days for Clare to find true love? How's that possible?
Clare previously admitted she had researched some of her 32 potential suitors who were announced back in March, before filming got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(A revised list of 42 bachelors was released by ABC in July, and then the final and official cast of 31 bachelors for Clare's The Bachelorette season was unveiled in late September).
"There were definitely a lot of emotions," Clare told People of her season being postponed. "It was stressful. But there were also honestly so many pros to it getting shutdown."
Given The Bachelorette didn't begin filming until mid-July, Clare had a total of four months to google some of the men and scan their social-media accounts, including Dale, who was one of 17 original cast members announced back in March to appear on Season 16 and date Clare.
"Clearly during that time, she fell for Dale," Carbone said of Clare, adding that Dale was her frontrunner on Season 16 from the moment he stepped out of a limo.
But Clare supposedly didn't communicate with Dale or get to know him prior to production commencing.
Carbone reported Clare had "no pre-show relationship" with Dale, which supports The Bachelor alum Michelle Money's prior claims.
Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, previously insisted that Clare followed the rules and didn't talk to any men before filming began in July.
"[There was no] talking, texting, etc between Clare and Dale. [But] Clare clearly had a frontrunner in her head going into filming, and that was Dale," Carbone wrote in his blog.
Clare also told Us Weekly in early October she never even considered reaching out to any of the guys.
"I knew that this was going to happen eventually where I was going to get the chance to meet these guys," Clare said.
"I didn't want to kind of prejudge anybody and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk, because, it's like, you only really know when you meet them in person and it can actually be around their pheromones to see them in person to know, do we have that connection?"
"So if I was to start something up with a guy beforehand, it would just be doing myself a disservice... I'd be putting it all on the line for that? I mean, that makes no sense to me," she elaborated.
Clare was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while walking through her hometown of Sacramento in October, but Clare later set the record straight on social media that she often wears a ring she had purchased for herself to symbolize self-love.
Carbone couldn't confirm the engagement news, but he believes it's true.
"This season you'll get a Clare and Dale love story... I do know they're still together, and probably engaged. Do I know for a fact they're engaged? No. But I assume they are based on things I've heard," Carbone reported.
Following Clare's The Bachelorette departure, the 16 remaining men reportedly stuck around to date Tayshia, who was also introduced to several brand new bachelors to date.
"As far as I know, none of the guys left the show once Clare left and Tayshia came in," Carbone claimed.
However, Carbone has insisted Clare never really "quit" the show on her own or "locked herself in a room" because she didn't want to date any of the other men after falling for Dale.
Carbone also disputed sources' claims The Bachelorette producers were left frantic and "scrambling" over how to proceed with the show after Clare allegedly blew up the show.
Clare's early The Bachelorette exit was reportedly not spontaneous and not even her decision!
Carbone wrote in his September 30 blog that production knew all along, from even before filming began, that Tayshia would replace Clare as the show's star at some point in the season.
"I can report to you that this was in production's plan before Clare's season started. They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia," Carbone reported.
Producers could reportedly tell from the get-go Clare was smitten with Dale.
"Production 'knew' Clare and Dale were gonna end up being a thing based on pre-show conversations, knowing that this season might be boring because of the one location shoot, they decide to have Tayshia 'ready' to go once Clare and Dale went down," Carbone explained.
Production reportedly didn't think Clare would be able to hide her feelings about Dale and put on a show for the cameras for weeks.
"So I guess the question comes down to, what would you have rather her do? Fake it for a whole season with guys she wasn't nearly as into, or, decide to leave with Dale once they realized they wanted to be with each other?" Carbone wrote in his blog.
"Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did."
Carbone added, "So Clare falling for Dale early... this was gonna be their 'twist' from this season."
According to Carbone, producers proactively brought Tayshia to La Quinta Resort & Club to begin quarantining nine days after Clare began filming the season.
Carbone therefore claimed the reports about Clare "refusing to film, locking herself in closets, and quitting the show to be with Dale aren't correct."
"The reports that came out during filming of production being caught off guard, Clare putting them in a tough spot, they didn't know what to do, etc. is all BS," Carbone wrote.
Clare reportedly never left producers scrambling over how to proceed with the season because
"It was production's [idea]," Carbone clarified. "They were the ones that went to HER bringing up the scenario of basically,'What do you think of ending this now with Dale?' They both agreed."
Carbone admitted while he can't prove this and The Bachelorette producers will probably never admit it, he insisted, "It wasn't even Clare's decision to end the show with Dale."
Clare "liked" tweets speculating The Bachelorette producers forced her off the show
Clare "liked" multiple tweets from The Bachelorette fans on October 24 speculating production had essentially pushed Clare to leave the show early although it's been widely reported Clare up and quit Season 16 after falling for Dale.
Fans are apparently starting to believe Clare didn't leaveThe Bachelorette on her own accord due to her strong feelings for Dale.
The Bachelorette fan Marietou Sangare attempted to defend Clare's portrayal on the show and tweeted, "I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn't come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it."
According to Us Weekly, Clare "liked" the tweet, which continued, "They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don't think it's fair."
"And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare's decision that this ended and I feel like that's not the case."
In an additional tweet liked by Clare, Marietou went on to say, "Production knows exactly what they were doing. They've never had a lead just 'quit' and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap."
"Don't you see with how the last two episodes have been produced, there's no drama and the drama that they've shown has been dramatized and fixated to make Clare look a certain type of way," Marietou added.
"Production has control over literally everything. They know what they're doing."
Marietou had apparently used Carbone as her reference for the information in her tweets.
Clare also reportedly "liked" a tweet shutting down rumors she and Dale communicated before meeting on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season.
"The rumours of them talking before hand are false I rather believe Clare and Dale's sister when they said they was no contact," the tweet read, according to Us. "I'm hoping they are together because they are both great together."