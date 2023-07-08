ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

[Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil Charity Lawson's season for you and includes spoilers on who Charity picks and goes all the way to the end with.]

Charity's season began filming shortly after the finale of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season finished airing

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity began her season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind

Charity's second round of dates took place in San Diego, CA

There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in San Diego

Warwick Reider was sent home during his one-on-one date with Charity

Charity narrowed her group to 10 bachelors at season's third Rose Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity and her bachelors visited the Pacific Northwest for her third round of dates

star eliminated Brayden Bowers during a Girl Scouts group date

Charity had a one-on-one date with Xavier Bonner in Washington

star cut three more guys at the fourth Rose Ceremony of the season

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity and her Final 6 men went to New Orleans for her fourth round of dates

Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei had one-on-ones date with Charity while season was in New Orleans

star actually had three solo dates in New Orleans and a small group date

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity did not have a Rose Ceremony in New Orleans

After her hometown dates, star and her remaining men traveled to Fiji

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity's season wrapped filming by early May

Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji

Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko were two of Charity's Final 3 bachelors

Xavier Bonner is believed to have joined Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko in Charity's Final 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Bryant did not win Charity's final rose

Carbone has heard Charity didn't have a "wild-ass ending"

Reality Steve isn't entirely sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity reportedly left process engaged

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.