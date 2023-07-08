Bachelorette Spoilers: What happens on 'The Bachelorette' this season? Who are Charity Lawson's Final 3 bachelors and winner pick? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2023
Bachelorette spoilers have unveiled the ending of Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season and what happens leading up to it -- including spoilers about Charity's Final 3 bachelors and the latest details on which bachelor she picked at the Final Rose Ceremony and ended up with as her The Bachelorette winner.
ADVERTISEMENT
[Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season for you and includes spoilers on who Charity picks and goes all the way to the end with.]
The Bachelorette's third episode is set to air Monday, July 10 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.
Charity and her remaining 14 bachelors will leave The Bachelor mansion behind and head to San Diego, CA, for The Bachelorette star's second week of dates.
"This high-stakes week on the road includes two make-or-break one-on-one dates and a group date inspired by Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Barbie," ABC teased of the upcoming episode.
Charity and one man will be whisked away to Petco Park in San Diego.
Meanwhile, the rest of the guys make their way to Oceanside, CA, to prepare for a group-date performance inspired by the movie Barbie. The date will be hosted by The Bachelorette spouses JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
And then "one sleepy suitor brings a level of energy never-before-seen at an amusement park to his one-on-one date," according to ABC.
"Plus, drama in the house comes to a head during an explosive Rose Ceremony. Will Charity be forced to take back a rose?"
The 14 men who will be featured in the next episode include Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA; Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old a firefighter from San Diego, CA; Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, CA; Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA; and Caleb Balgaard, a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, FL.
Charity will also go to San Diego with Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY; James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL; Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; John Buresh, a 27-year-old data scientist from New York, NY; and Michael Barbour, a 29-year-old yacht captain from South Holland, IL.
The rest of the men competing for Charity's next set of roses are Sean McLaughlin, a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; Warwick Reider, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville, TN; and Xavier Bonner, 27, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.
During the last episode, Charity bonded with Aaron B. on a romantic one-on-one date to the Hollywood sign, after which they enjoyed a private concert by American Idol alum Lauren Alaina.
And both John and Joey received the group-date roses.
ABC revealed the identities of 29 potential The Bachelorette bachelors who were hoping to compete for Charity's heart on March 18.
About a week later on March 23, Carbone tweeted that Charity's The Bacheloretteseason had already begun filming at the famed Bachelor mansion in California.
"I'm a little giddy," Charity told Entertainment Tonight after filming Night 1 of the show and meeting her bachelors.
"Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night. I'm so grateful and so fortunate to be here."
ADVERTISEMENT
Charity began her The Bachelorette season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind
"I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new The Bachelorette star.
"I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."
Charity continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."
Charity also told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she wants a man who doesn't play games and brings honesty and confidence to the table.
On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of The Bachelorettestar enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic.
Carbone later confirmed that Charity and Brayden had taken a helicopter ride to PetCo Park and enjoyed a picnic right on the field, where they also played with golden retrievers.
Brayden received a rose at the end of his solo date with Charity.
There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in San Diego
Charity also embarked on a group date during her time in San Diego in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" intended to promote the upcoming Barbie movie that judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.
Carbone reported in his June 26 spoilers that this solo date took place "somewhere in the Bayou."
The three-person group date with Charity then took place on April 9.
"I have a feeling the long season preview tonight will spoil which guy between Aaron and Xavier got that third 1-on-1 in New Orleans. Once we know that, then we know who filled out the 3 person group date," Carbone wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Charity did not have a Rose Ceremony in New Orleans
Charity handed out roses on her dates with her bachelors, not at a Rose Ceremony.
The Bachelorettestar went from six bachelors down to her Final 4 bachelors in New Orleans.
Xavier's The Bachelorettehometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date taped in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13.
"Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on April 12.
Aaron's The Bachelorettehometown filmed on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date took place on Monday, April 17.
After her hometown dates, The Bachelorette star and her remaining men traveled to Fiji
Carbone is not sure whom Charity eliminated in fourth place after hometown dates.
However, only three men received overnight Fantasy Suite dates with The Bachelorettestar in Fiji.
People magazine posted photos of Charity looking stunning in Fiji in late April.
The magazine had obtained an exclusive photo of Charity rocking sunglasses, a blue and purple bikini, and a matching ombre sarong while smiling and walking on the beach.
ADVERTISEMENT
Charity's season wrapped filming by early May
Jesse Palmer was back in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, suggesting that filming was already over.
And then Charity was back on social media during the weekend of May 6. The Bachelorettestar posted photos of herself in a bikini and shared things on her Instagram Stories.
Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji
Carbone revealed on the May 1 episode of his podcast that from when The Bacheloretteseason's Final 4 Rose Ceremony filmed in Los Angeles to the cast flying out to Fiji, there was "definitely something" that "happened in Fiji that wasn't normal."
Carbone explained, "I don't know what it is, but just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show... it doesn't add up to Jesse being home on [April 30]."
Carbone pointed out how there is usually a day in between each overnight date followed by a Rose Ceremony, and then each guy should've met Charity's parents before each receiving a final date. After that, it was supposed to be the Final Rose Ceremony.
Carbone therefore reiterated that something must have happened and he intends to figure things out.
"But Jesse being home [on April 30] definitely threw a wrench into things. There's no way everything could've played out as normal, based on their normal shooting schedule. So when I hear something, I'll let you know... [but] this is not going to be easy," Carbone said.
Carbone remembers a shot of Xavier in Fiji in his The Bacheloretteintro video package, but he believes the footage was later edited out.
ADVERTISEMENT
"IF this is Xavier kissing Charity in that shot (which is clearly Fiji), then Xavier, Dotun, and Aaron are your final 3," Carbone wrote on June 26.
"If it's NOT Xavier and it's Aaron or Dotun, then it's still possible Xavier made final 3, but it would still open the possibility that Joey made final 3 and Xavier was eliminated at the hometown date rose ceremony. Once that picture is confirmed 100 percent it's Xavier, then we know your final 3."
"On Saturday, April 29, Aaron was spotted on multiple people's Instagram Stories -- including a friend's video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego. That means he was clearly home from filming before the season was totally over.
"I think it's safe to say Aaron did not win. In fact, I will say Aaron didn't win. Because even if he did win, he would've been able to stay there a few extra days," Carbone said on his podcast.
Carbone noted on June 26 that Aaron was seen on a yacht in California on the day The Bacheloretteseason's Final Rose Ceremony filmed. Aaron will also be on Bachelor in Paradise this year, which means he did not end up with Charity.
"So unless ABC wants to ruin all suspense for it's finale with Aaron being in the final two with everybody knowing he clearly didn't win due to him being in Paradise, it's safe to say we can place Aaron in 3rd place," Carbone wrote.
Carbone has heard Charity didn't have a "wild-ass ending"
JoJo Fletcher recently teased that Charity was "torn" between her top guys of the season.
But Carbone revealed on June 26, "Nothing I've heard thus far makes me think this season had wild ass ending, other than Charity saying in interviews she did fall in love with two guys."
Reality Steve isn't entirely sure who Charity's Final 2 and The Bachelorette winner were yet
Carbone said on his May 8 podcast that he wasn't going to guess or speculate The Bachelorette's ending, adding, "My goal is to find out exactly what happened at the end of the season and who she's with. So hopefully we get to that and I can give you that before the season starts."
On the spoiler blogger's May 15 podcast, he said he still hadn't "heard anything new in regards to the [winner] spoiler" for the ending of Charity's season.
"I did hear one thing this season that confirmed something, but I will share that once we get everything else put together for 'who did Charity actually choose?' So I don't believe I will have anything new this week," Carbone said.
And then four days later, Carbone said he was "hearing a couple of things" but "not about who the winner is, just yet."
ADVERTISEMENT
He concluded, "But I do have some feelers out. I have gotten a little return in terms of maybe some things that went down. Obviously, I'm just trying to make sure and get it confirmed."
Carbone then reiterated that he didn't know Charity's Final 2 bachelors or winner in his June 6 podcast.
Carbone has continued to reiterate on his subsequent blog posts and daily podcasts that he still isn't sure who made Charity's Final 2 bachelors or who won her heart.