By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2022



[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing what will happen on Gabby and Rachel's season of .]

season will be different than anything viewers have seen before

There wasn't any "drama" between Gabby and Rachel during season

The bachelors had to pick a Bachelorette after the first two weeks of dates

season allegedly was "hell" to film and similar to Bachelor in Paradise

stars' season was partially filmed on a cruise ship

Jesse Palmer has dodged questions about if Rachel and Gabby fell for the same bachelors

Gabby and Rachel's season may have "most dramatic Rose Ceremony ever"

Rachel and Gabby each had a set of Final 4 bachelors

Gabby's Final 4 bachelors included Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo

Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross

Gabby's Final 3 bachelors include Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer

Rachel's Final 3 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross

Rachel's Final 2 bachelors are reportedly Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco

Who Rachel and Gabby ended up with and pick as their winners hasn't been revealed yet

"It's possible" Gabby and Rachel both got engaged

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.