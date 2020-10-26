Bachelorette Spoilers: What happens on 'The Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley's 2020 season? Who did Clare pick as her winner and are they still together now? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/26/2020
The Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out revealing Clare Crawley's winner and which guy she ended up with on Season 16 and what unfolded leading up to the time Tayshia Adams reportedly replaced Clare as the show's leading lady.
ADVERTISEMENT
[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal Clare's final pick and winning bachelor and if they are still together, as well as additional spoilers about of the 2020 season of The Bachelorette.]
Clare kicked off her The Bachelorette journey by meeting 31 bachelors and giving her First Impression Rose to Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former college basketball and football player from Brandon, SD, who took Clare's breath away at first sight.
"I definitely feel like I just met my husband!" Clare gushed to The Bachelorette crew members as she attempted to compose herself following a meet and greet with Dale.
Clare gushed about how everything "went dark" around her when Dale entered the picture.
"I felt everything that I haven't felt ever!" Clare exclaimed, later adding, "I know what I want, I know when I feel that feeling."
But Clare set out to give all of her suitors a fair chance since they all quarantined and got tested for COVID-19 just for the opportunity to date her.
Clare then hit it off with Jason Foster, a 31-year-old former pro football lineman from Arlington, VA, who received the first one-on-one date and a rose at the end of it.
And Clare also gave out group-date roses to two lucky guys: Chasen Nick, a 31-year-old IT account executive from San Diego, CA, and Riley Christian, a 30-year-old attorney from Long Island City, NY.
The latest episode also featured Clare forming a connection with Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, an after-party crasher who received a rose during Clare's second cocktail party for being bold and unapologetically himself.
Blake Moynes was also the only bachelor who apparently reached out to Clare before filming began in mid-July.
While the latest episode didn't feature a Rose Ceremony, Clare sent one man packing during the season's second cocktail party.
Clare ousted Brandon Goss, a 28-year-old real estate agent from Cleveland, OH, because when she asked him why he had signed up for the show to date her, Brandon couldn't come up with a reason other than Clare's beautiful looks.
While Clare seemed to have a wonderful first week of dates, drama was brewing without her knowledge.
Yosef Aborady, a 30-year-old medical device salesman from Daphne, AL, complained to the cameras how Clare had acted "hot-headed" and "immature" after the love-languages date when she put the men in their place about not jumping up to talk to her or steal her away.
Yosef also later said it was "classless" of Clare to make a group of men strip during the dodgeball group date.
"She's not living up to who I thought Clare was going into this, and if I have to address [the red flags] with her, I will," Yosef said.
In addition to the Yosef and Clare argument in the October 27 episode, former The Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas will also pay Clare a surprise visit.
Clare will reveal her innermost thoughts on the guys to DeAnna when the girls bond over their shared experiences on the show.
Clare will subsequently cancel the daytime portion of her next group date in exchange for an extended afterparty so she can spend more quality time chatting with and getting to know a group of eight bachelors.
But "things go awry" and "tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on," according to ABC.
The men apparently do not get equal time and attention from Clare, and based on the previews for The Bachelorette season, it's likely Clare focuses all of her energy on Dale.
Zach Jackson, a 37-year-old cleaning service owner from St. George, UT, will then accompany Clare on a one-on-one date to the spa, but he'll find it difficult to relax.
Zach J. will come on strong and make Clare feel a bit uncomfortable, but The Bachelorette host will step in and take care of the situation.
And finally, comedian Margaret Cho will make a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast during the second group date of Week 2. The guys are given permission to roast anyone -- from Clare to Harrison to the season's suitors.
The witty attacks, however, will be focused on Dale, the clear frontrunner at this stage in the process, which could backfire on some of the guys.
Which men failed to win Clare's heart and were denied roses?
Carbone did not clarify which guys were eliminated at the second Rose Ceremony vs. the third Rose Ceremony of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season.
However, Carbone compiled a list of the guys whom Clare eliminated over the course of those two weeks.
According to Carbone's September 30 blog post, Clare ousted Blake Monar, a 31-year-old male grooming specialist from Phoenix, AZ, and Garin Flowers, a 34-year-old professor of journalism from North Hollywood, CA.
Clare also reportedly cut Jordan Chapman, a 26-year-old software account executive from New York City, NY; Tyler Smith, a 36-year-old music manager from Georgetown, TX; and Zach J.
Clare says she followed her gut on her The Bachelorette journey and she's glad she did.
Clare reportedly only participated in three Rose Ceremonies before her time on The Bachelorette came to an end.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although he's not 100 percent certain, Carbone believes Clare will only appear in four episodes this fall, before the show turns over to Clare's The Bachelorette replacement, Tayshia, who originally competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor and had a brief relationship with The Bachelorette alum John Paul Jones.
"There are good surprises," Clare told People about what will unfold on the show.
"And there is so much that happens that people don't even know about and I just can't wait for everyone to watch and see."
She added, "I'm a woman who really listens to my gut. And it didn't lead me astray."
The October 12 The Bachelorette trailer showed Clare in bed with Dale while another suitor lamented, "I just don't know how you can be so sure so quick."
However, The Bachelorette trailer seems to suggest Clare's season may have ended early because some of the men actually decided to walk away since they could blatantly see that Clare wanted Dale and they basically competing for second place.
"Let's get f-cking crazy! How about the 15 of us walk out?" one bachelor said in the preview clip.
"In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this," Harrison subsequently told the group of men.
Another suitor then noted, "I didn't expect the process to be cut short," before a man questioned, "I don't know what this means -- do we get a new Bachelorette in here?"
ADVERTISEMENT
There was shock amongst the men and tears from Clare before Harrison told the Bachelorette, "This path doesn't end well -- for you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations, you've just blown upThe Bachelorette."
Did Clare get to know Dale in the months leading up to production?
Clare previously admitted she had researched some of her 32 potential suitors who were announced back in March. Once The Bachelorette got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clare had about four months of down time.
(A revised list of 42 bachelors was released by ABC in July, and then the final and official cast of 31 bachelors for Clare's The Bachelorette season was unveiled in late September).
"There were definitely a lot of emotions," Clare told People of her season being delayed. "It was stressful. But there were also honestly so many pros to it getting shutdown."
Given The Bachelorette didn't begin filming until mid-July, Clare was able to google some of the men and scan their social-media accounts, including Dale, who was one of 17 original cast members announced back in March to appear on Season 16 and date Clare.
"Clearly during that time, she fell for Dale," Carbone said of Clare, adding that Dale was her frontrunner on Season 16 from the moment he stepped out of a limo.
But Clare supposedly didn't communicate with Dale or get to know him prior to production commencing.
Carbone reported Clare had "no pre-show relationship" with Dale, which support The Bachelor alum Michelle Money's prior claims.
Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, previously insisted that Clare followed the rules and didn't talk to any men before filming began in July.
"[There was no] talking, texting, etc between Clare and Dale. [But] Clare clearly had a frontrunner in her head going into filming, and that was Dale," Carbone wrote in his blog.
Carbone couldn't confirm the engagement news, but he believes it's true.
"This season you'll get a Clare and Dale love story... I do know they're still together, and probably engaged. Do I know for a fact they're engaged? No. But I assume they are based on things I've heard," Carbone reported.
Following Clare's The Bachelorette departure, the 16 remaining men reportedly stuck around to date Tayshia, who was also introduced to several brand new bachelors to date.
"As far as I know, none of the guys left the show once Clare left and Tayshia came in," Carbone claimed.
Clare's early The Bachelorette exit was reportedly in producers' plan all along!
Carbone has insisted Clare never really "quit" the show on her own or "locked herself in a room" because she didn't want to date any of the other men after falling for Dale.
Carbone also disputed sources' claimsThe Bachelorette producers were left frantic and "scrambling" over how to proceed with the show after Clare allegedly blew upThe Bachelorette.
Carbone wrote in his September 30 blog that production knew all along, from even before filming began, that Tayshia would replace Clare as the show's star at some point in the season.
Producers could reportedly tell in Clare's pre-production interviews that she was crazy about Dale and would probably develop strong feelings for him that she wouldn't be able to hide as filming progressed.
"The reports that came out during filming of production being caught off guard, Clare putting them in a tough spot, they didn't know what to do, etc. is all BS," Carbone wrote.
"I can report to you that this was in production's plan before Clare's season started. They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia.