Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out revealing what happens on Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season -- including Charity's Final 4 bachelors, her Final 3 suitors, and the latest details on whom Charity picked as her winner and ended up with on Season 20.

[Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers for Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season, from first week of dates through the Final Rose Ceremony.]


Charity, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, just met 25 handsome bachelors on The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere.

Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA, after a sexy makeout session.

On Night 1, Charity also apparently felt sparks with Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA; John Buresh, a 27-year-old data scientist from New York, NY; Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; and Xavier Bonner, 27, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.

By the end of the first Rose Ceremony, Charity eliminated six bachelors and had 19 men left in the running for her heart.

In addition to Aaron B., Brayden, John B., Joey, and Xavier, the following men are still on Charity's journey to find love: Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old a firefighter from San Diego, CA; Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, CA; Caleb Arthur, a 29-year-old a resident physician from Ann Arbor, MI; Caleb Balgaard, a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, FL; and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY.

James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, is also competing for Charity's final rose as well as John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, VA; Josh Young, a 28-year-old Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, PA; and Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old construction salesman from Norcross, GA.

The rest of the men who will be on Episode 2 are Michael Barbour, a 29-year-old yacht captain from South Holland, IL; Sean McLaughlin, a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Spencer Storbeck, a 32-year-old medical sales director from Moorpark, CA; Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; and Warwick Reider, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville, TN.

On the next episode of The Bachelorette airing on Monday, July 3 at 9PM ET/PT, Charity will enjoy a one-on-one date with a bachelor in which they'll take a tour of Tinseltown -- including a stop at the iconic Hollywood sign -- and listen to a concert by Lauren Alaina in Los Angeles.

The Bachelorette star will also watch the fourth annual "Dodge Bowl" competition, which will feature Jesse Palmer and Liz Habib as commentators. The winning team will celebrate with Charity at an afterparty.

And later, Charity will attempt to break a Bachelor-Nation record with the help of former The Bachelorette stars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

"After drama bubbles up during a BBQ at the mansion, Charity begins to question one man's intentions on The Bachelorette," ABC teased of the next episode.

Charity told the cameras that she felt "confident" her husband was in the room on Night 1.

So did Charity find the love of her life and get engaged, or did she walk away from The Bachelorette single and heartbroken?

Continue reading for all The Bachelorette spoilers based on Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone's reportings over the last couple of months!


Charity's The Bachelorette season began filming shortly after the finale of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season finished airing

ABC revealed the identities of 29 potential The Bachelorette bachelors who were hoping to compete for Charity's heart on March 18.

About a week later on March 23, Carbone tweeted that Charity's The Bachelorette season had already begun filming at the famed Bachelor mansion in California.

"I'm a little giddy," Charity told Entertainment Tonight after filming Night 1 of the show and meeting her bachelors.

"Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night. I'm so grateful and so fortunate to be here."


Charity began her The Bachelorette season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind

"I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new The Bachelorette star.

"I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."

Charity continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."

Charity also told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she wants a man who doesn't play games and brings honesty and confidence to the table.


Charity's first date of the season was a group date with 12 men in Los Angeles

Carbone shared on Twitter that Charity's first date filmed on March 23.

The Bachelorette star's first date was a group date with 12 men that went to the beach and included a game of dodgeball.

The 12 men invited on this date included Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, CA; Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, CA; Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA; Caleb Arthur, a 29-year-old resident physician from Ann Arbor, MI; Caleb Balgaard, a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, FL; and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY.

The group date also featured James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL; John Buresh, a 27-year-old data scientist from New York, NY; Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old construction salesman from Norcross, GA; Sean McLaughlin, a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; and Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.


Charity had a one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant and another group date during her first round of dates

Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA, received the first official one-on-one date of The Bachelorette season.

Charity and Aaron drove around in a convertible and visited the Hollywood sign. Later, they also had a private concert at the Los Angeles theater.

Charity then embarked on a second group date of the week with six men: Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, VA; Josh Young, a 28-year-old Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, PA; Michael Barbour, a 29-year-old yacht captain from South Holland, IL; Spencer Storbeck, a 32-year-old medical sales director from Moorpark, CA; and Warwick Reider, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville, TN.

For The Bachelorette group date, there was a "longest kiss" competition that Joey ended up winning.


Charity only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony

Carbone reported that only 14 bachelors remained a couple of weeks into Charity's The Bachelorette journey.

"Charity had 14 men to start episode 3," Carbone tweeted on April 8.

Charity eliminated the following men at the second Rose Ceremony of The Bachelorette season: Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, and Spencer Storbeck.

Charity's second round of dates took place in San Diego, CA

On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of The Bachelorette star enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic.

Carbone later confirmed that Charity and Brayden had taken a helicopter ride to PetCo Park and enjoyed a picnic right on the field, where they also played with golden retrievers.

Brayden received a rose at the end of his solo date with Charity.


There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in San Diego

Charity also embarked on a group date during her time in San Diego in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.

In addition to Sean, the 11 other men who accompanied Charity on The Bachelorette date were Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Caleb Balgaard, Duton Olubeko, James Pierce, Joey Graziadei, John Henry Spurlock, Michael Barbour, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner.


Warwick Reider was sent home during his one-on-one date with Charity

Warwick received a one-on-one date with Charity that included a visit to the Belmont Amusement Park during her time in San Diego.

However, Carbone reported The Bachelorette star sent Warwick packing during their date. Warwick was later joined by three more men.


Charity narrowed her group to 10 bachelors at the season's third Rose Ceremony

At the end of Charity's week in San Diego, she denied roses to three men at the third Rose Ceremony of the season.

After ousting Warwick during their solo date, The Bachelorette star also ousted Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, and James Pierce.


Charity and her bachelors visited the Pacific Northwest for her third round of dates

Unlike most The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons, Charity and her bachelors didn't do much international travel and mainly visited American cities.

In early April, The Bachelorette star filmed a round of dates in Washington State.

Carbone previously reported that Charity had a one-on-one date on April 1 at Mount Hood Skibowl in Oregon and then filmed the night portion of her date at the Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, WA.

Charity's solo date was with Dotun Olubeko.

"The original plan was for them to go bungee jumping, but [because of] the weather that day, I'm not ultimately sure if that's what they ended up doing," Carbone reported in his June 26 blog posting.

"But he did get the 1-on-1 date and you definitely see them in a hot tub at the night portion of their date making out."


Charity eliminated Brayden Bowers during a Girl Scouts group date

Charity invited eight men on a group date involving Girl Scouts: Aaron Bryant, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Balgaard, Joey Graziadei, John Henry Spurlock, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, and Tanner Courtad.

The Bachelorette star sent Brayden packing during the night portion of her group date. A preview for the show has shown Charity putting Brayden into a car and closing the door behind him.


Charity had a one-on-one date with Xavier Bonner in Washington

Charity and Xavier stomped on some grapes during their date, which has been shown in a preview of The Bachelorette.

After their date, Charity had to make some tough decisions and narrow down her group of bachelors.


Charity cut three more guys at the fourth Rose Ceremony of the season

While in Washington, Charity cut her nine remaining bachelors -- after Brayden Bowers' exit -- down to only six bachelors.

The Bachelorette star chose to eliminate Caleb Balgaard, John Buresh, and Michael Barbour.


Charity's Final 6 bachelors were Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner

Carbone reported on April 8 that only six men remained on Charity's The Bachelorette season: Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner.


Charity and her Final 6 men went to New Orleans for her fourth round of dates

After Washington, Charity and her remaining The Bachelorette suitors went to New Orleans for the next week of dates.

"(SPOILER): The 'Bachelorette' episode 5 begins filming today in New Orleans, LA," Carbone tweeted on April 6.


Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei had one-on-ones date with Charity while The Bachelorette season was in New Orleans

Carbone tweeted on April 6 that Charity had a one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei just outside of Jackson Square in New Orleans.

The Bachelorette spoiler blogger subsequently reported that Charity's second one-on-one date was with Dotun Olubeko on April 8 and they ran the Crescent City Classic 10k race.

According to Carbone's June 26 blog posting, The Bachelorette star and Joey took a horse carriage ride around town and danced in the streets with beads.


Charity actually had three solo dates in New Orleans and a small group date

While most The Bachelorette viewers would assume there was a group date for four men in New Orleans, Carbone reported that the group date was for only three men.

Either Xavier Bonner or Aaron Bryant enjoyed a one-on-one date with Charity in between Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko's dates on April 7.

Carbone reported in his June 26 spoilers that this solo date took place "somewhere in the Bayou."

The three-person group date with Charity then took place on April 9.

"I have a feeling the long season preview tonight will spoil which guy between Aaron and Xavier got that third 1-on-1 in New Orleans. Once we know that, then we know who filled out the 3 person group date," Carbone wrote.


Charity did not have a Rose Ceremony in New Orleans

Charity handed out roses on her dates with her bachelors, not at a Rose Ceremony.

The Bachelorette star went from six bachelors down to her Final 4 bachelors in New Orleans.

She eliminated Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad during her dates.

Charity's Final 4 bachelors were Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Xavier Bonner

In mid-April, Carbone said Charity was in the process of filming the men's hometown dates, her fifth round of dates.

Charity's Final 4 bachelors were reportedly Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Xavier Bonner.

Xavier's The Bachelorette hometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date taped in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13.

"Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on April 12.

Aaron's The Bachelorette hometown filmed on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date took place on Monday, April 17.


After her hometown dates, The Bachelorette star and her remaining men traveled to Fiji

Carbone is not sure whom Charity eliminated in fourth place after hometown dates.

However, only three men received overnight Fantasy Suite dates with The Bachelorette star in Fiji.

People magazine posted photos of Charity looking stunning in Fiji in late April.

The magazine had obtained an exclusive photo of Charity rocking sunglasses, a blue and purple bikini, and a matching ombre sarong while smiling and walking on the beach.


Charity's season wrapped filming by early May

Jesse Palmer was back in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, suggesting that filming was already over.

And then Charity was back on social media during the weekend of May 6. The Bachelorette star posted photos of herself in a bikini and shared things on her Instagram Stories.


Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji

Carbone revealed on the May 1 episode of his podcast that from when The Bachelorette season's Final 4 Rose Ceremony filmed in Los Angeles to the cast flying out to Fiji, there was "definitely something" that "happened in Fiji that wasn't normal."

Carbone explained, "I don't know what it is, but just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show... it doesn't add up to Jesse being home on [April 30]."

Carbone pointed out how there is usually a day in between each overnight date followed by a Rose Ceremony, and then each guy should've met Charity's parents before each receiving a final date. After that, it was supposed to be the Final Rose Ceremony.

Carbone therefore reiterated that something must have happened and he intends to figure things out.

"But Jesse being home [on April 30] definitely threw a wrench into things. There's no way everything could've played out as normal, based on their normal shooting schedule. So when I hear something, I'll let you know... [but] this is not going to be easy," Carbone said.


Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko were two of Charity's Final 3 bachelors

"There were 3 men who got overnight dates, one was eliminated, and two guys met her family and had last dates," Carbone reported on June 26.

Carbone said there is video evidence of Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko in Fiji.

"Aaron definitely made the final 3 and had an overnight date," Carbone wrote on June 26. "[And] Dotun is most certainly in your final 3 due to video footage of him being seen in Fiji during filming."

This would mean Joey Graziadei or Xavier Bonner was the other person in Charity's Final 3 suitors.


Xavier Bonner is believed to have joined Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko in the Final 3

Carbone remembers a shot of Xavier in Fiji in his The Bachelorette intro video package, but he believes the footage was later edited out.

"IF this is Xavier kissing Charity in that shot (which is clearly Fiji), then Xavier, Dotun, and Aaron are your final 3," Carbone wrote on June 26.

"If it's NOT Xavier and it's Aaron or Dotun, then it's still possible Xavier made final 3, but it would still open the possibility that Joey made final 3 and Xavier was eliminated at the hometown date rose ceremony. Once that picture is confirmed 100 percent it's Xavier, then we know your final 3."


Aaron Bryant did not win Charity's final rose

"On Saturday, April 29, Aaron was spotted on multiple people's Instagram Stories -- including a friend's video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego. That means he was clearly home from filming before the season was totally over.

"I think it's safe to say Aaron did not win. In fact, I will say Aaron didn't win. Because even if he did win, he would've been able to stay there a few extra days," Carbone said on his podcast.

Carbone noted on June 26 that Aaron was seen on a yacht in California on the day The Bachelorette season's Final Rose Ceremony filmed. Aaron will also be on Bachelor in Paradise this year, which means he did not end up with Charity.

"So unless ABC wants to ruin all suspense for it's finale with Aaron being in the final two with everybody knowing he clearly didn't win due to him being in Paradise, it's safe to say we can place Aaron in 3rd place," Carbone wrote.


Carbone has heard Charity didn't have a "wild-ass ending"

JoJo Fletcher recently teased that Charity was "torn" between her top guys of the season.

But Carbone revealed on June 26, "Nothing I've heard thus far makes me think this season had wild ass ending, other than Charity saying in interviews she did fall in love with two guys."


Reality Steve isn't entirely sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet

Carbone said on his May 8 podcast that he wasn't going to guess or speculate The Bachelorette's ending, adding, "My goal is to find out exactly what happened at the end of the season and who she's with. So hopefully we get to that and I can give you that before the season starts."

On the spoiler blogger's May 15 podcast, he said he still hadn't "heard anything new in regards to the [winner] spoiler" for the ending of Charity's season.

"I did hear one thing this season that confirmed something, but I will share that once we get everything else put together for 'who did Charity actually choose?' So I don't believe I will have anything new this week," Carbone said.

And then four days later, Carbone said he was "hearing a couple of things" but "not about who the winner is, just yet."

He concluded, "But I do have some feelers out. I have gotten a little return in terms of maybe some things that went down. Obviously, I'm just trying to make sure and get it confirmed."

Carbone then reiterated that he didn't know Charity's Final 2 bachelors or winner in his June 6 podcast.

Carbone has continued to reiterate on his subsequent blog posts and daily podcasts that he still isn't sure who made Charity's Final 2 bachelors or who won her heart.

Charity reportedly left The Bachelorette process engaged

While Carbone isn't sure which two guys made it to the end, he reported that Charity's search for love ended happily.

Charity reportedly got engaged to her winner at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelorette's twentieth season.

"She did choose someone and they got engaged in Fiji," Carbone wrote on June 26.

The spoiler blogger added, "Hopefully in the next few weeks, I'll hear more about the season and get your winner for you."

