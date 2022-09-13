By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/13/2022



[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report spoils the finale of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season. It contains spoilers revealing who they picked as their winners and what happened after the Final Rose Ceremony.]

Rachel's Final 2 bachelors are Aven Jones and Tino Franco

Gabby picks Erich Schwer as her winner

It's unclear if Gabby and Erich got engaged when finale was filmed

Rachel picks Tino Franco as her winner and gets engaged to him

Gabby and Erich are reportedly still together now

But Rachel and Tino have reportedly ended their engagement and split up!

What caused Rachel and Tino's breakup is unclear

Gabby will be competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall

