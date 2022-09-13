Bachelorette Spoilers: What happens on 'The Bachelorette' finale? Are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia engaged or still with their winners? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/13/2022
Bachelorette spoilers have revealed shocking new details about The Bachelorette finale -- including whether Gabby Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer, whom Rachel Recchia picked as her winner, a big post-finale controversy, and whether Gabby and Rachel became single again after the show filmed.
[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report spoils the finale of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's The Bachelorette season. It contains spoilers revealing who they picked as their winners and what happened after the Final Rose Ceremony.]
The Bachelorette's nineteenth season is going to conclude with a two-night event on Tuesday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 20 on ABC, and host Jesse Palmer has teased that fans should brace themselves for how Gabby and Rachel's separate journeys to find love are going to end.
"So much happened with both Rachel and Gabby on those last days in Mexico, and so much has happened since that time as well," Jesse told E! News' Daily Pop, adding how a big "controversy" is going to unfold.
"So we thought it was best to pause [and] bring both Gabby and Rachel live to set with their men to address a lot of the controversy that's about to unfold."
While Rachel's feelings are incredibly strong for her Final 3 bachelors, Tino is the only man whom Rachel has said, "I love you," to.
Following his overnight date, Zach accused Rachel of doing "a 180" and being "inauthentic" during their private time off-camera, and he began to question who the real Rachel is and whether the deep connection he felt with the flight instructor was genuine.
The latest The Bachelorette episode therefore ended with Zach pulling Rachel aside before the Final 2 Rose Ceremony to address his confusion and concerns.
For Gabby's part, the ICU nurse broke up with Johnny DePhillipo before they could spend the night together because he couldn't see himself being in love with her and getting engaged at the end.
And then Gabby and Jason Alabaster mutually decided to part ways after their Fantasy Suite date because Jason also couldn't envision himself getting engaged. Jason couldn't even picture a life with Gabby outside of the show, and so Gabby was upset at the suitor for leading her on.
Although her relationship with Erich Schwer wasn't perfect, Erich was Gabby's last suitor standing.
Gabby quickly determined that she loved Erich and he's The One for her, and she told the cameras that she felt totally secure in their relationship.
Based on a preview of what's to come, the finale is going to include Rachel and Tino fighting, Rachel feeling her character has been questioned, Erich hurting Gabby by suggesting they should just continue dating, and Rachel accusing Aven of yelling at her.
Jesse previously promised the finale will be "unpredictable," "totally insane," and the most emotional The Bachelorette finale of all time.
So how does Gabby and Rachel's time on the show end? Keep reading for The Bachelorette finale spoilers!
Rachel picks Tino Franco as her winner and gets engaged to him
Rachel dumped Aven in second place and selected Tino as her winner, according to Carbone.
Based on a preview of the finale, Rachel accuses Aven of yelling at her, which possibly took place during their tough breakup conversation.
Carbone reported all the way back on August 11 that Tino proposed marriage at the end of the season and he and Rachel got engaged.
And Carbone still stands by his initial report, according to his September 7 blog posting.
Gabby and Erich are reportedly still together now
It's been four months since the finale filmed, and Gabby and Erich are reportedly still together now.
Gabby and Erich reportedly worked through their issues and were able to come out stronger on the other end.
Carbone was told that Gabby and Erich are "absolutely" still an item today, regardless of whether or not they got engaged in Mexico.
But Rachel and Tino have reportedly ended their engagement and split up!
According to Carbone, Rachel and Tino went on a break after getting engaged and totally stopped talking for a period of time. (Carbone couldn't confirm who stopped talking to the other).
But Rachel ultimately broke up with Tino, allegedly, and the pair are no longer engaged.
Carbone said he recently received confirmation Rachel and Tino are done, but he doesn't know any details about the split.
"They're broken up, and there won't be any sort of reconciliation at the [After the Final Rose] from everything I've heard. It's over," he wrote on September 7.
"Is it something major? Is it something small that got blown out of proportion?" Carbone wondered. "Are they just not compatible? Your guess is as good as mine."
What caused Rachel and Tino's breakup is unclear
The finale preview shows Rachel telling someone, "I want an answer for why you did, what you did."
According to Carbone, Rachel was having that conversation with Tino during one of their "Happy Couple" visits that occurred in the last four months since The Bachelorette's finale was filmed. Their tense exchange was caught on-camera.
While Carbone isn't sure what Tino did -- or if Tino did anything at all, for that matter -- the spoiler blogger heard there was a situation involving another woman named Rachel when Tino and The Bachelorette star were on their break.
"There was definitely a 'what the hell is happening here, I thought we were engaged' kinda miscommunication happening," Carbone reported in his September 7 blog posting.
It's unclear whether Tino cheated on Rachel, but Carbone said that's what Rachel is questioning in the preview.
"I was told there was definitely some ambiguity in regards to what was happening in the relationship," Carbone explained.
Gabby will be competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall
On September 8, Gabby was announced as one of the Season 31 celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars this Fall.
Dancing with the Stars' new season will be released Monday, September 19 at 8PM EDT/PDT on Disney+.
Gabby will compete for the mirrorball trophy against 15 other celebrities, and her professional partner will be Val Chmerkovskiy.
In August, Gabby, a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, hinted she may join Dancing with the Stars when she told E! News' Daily Pop, "I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV -- which I love to do that a lot. So, it's saying a lot!"
Rachel also said she had been "advocating" for Gabby to be selected for the Dancing with the Stars cast.