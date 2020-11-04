The Bachelorette then released a preview clip of the show's next episode airing on Thursday, November 5 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC -- a unique day and time due to presidential election coverage -- via Instagram in which host Chris Harrison admits to Clare's remaining bachelors they got "a little cheated" out of finding love.
"Boys, it is great to see all of you here, because you guys got a little cheated," Harrison tells the group in the promo. "You didn't really have an honest chance to find love."
Harrison reveals to the men, who were all gathered in one room at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA, that a new woman would be brought into the picture for them to meet and get to know.
"So, your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now. Well, the big question: who is she?" Harrison asks as a limo pulls up to the resort.
"Well, how about I just go get here and I let her come in here?"
The guys simultaneously and eagerly reply, "That works!"
"The next person to walk through these doors will be your new Bachelorette, and possibly, your wife," Harrison adds. "Have fun tonight and I'll see you guys later."
The men subsequently agree the new The Bachelorette star must be super nervous, and bachelor Bennett Jordan notes, "Hopefully she's ready for what she's getting into."
The next episode will pick up with 17 men in the running for Clare's heart, including Dale Moss, a 32-year-old model and former college basketball and football player from Brandon, SD.
The 16 other men include Bennett, a 36-year-old wealth management consultant from New York City, NY; Ben Smith, a 29-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Venice, CA; Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Brendan Morais, a 30-year-old commercial roofer from Milford, MA; Chasen Nick, a 31-year-old IT account executive from San Diego, CA; and Demar Jackson, a 26-year-old spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, AZ.
The list also includes Ed Waisbrot, a 36-year-old health care salesman from Miami, FL; Ivan Hall, a 28-year-old aeronautical engineer from Dallas, TX; Jason Foster, a 31-year-old former pro football lineman from Arlington, VA; Jay Smith, a 30-year-old fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Joe Park, a 36-year-old anesthesiologist from New York City, NY.
The rest of the bachelors are Jordan Chapman, a 26-year-old software account executive from New York, NY; Kenny Braasch, a 39-year-old boyband manager from Chicago, IL; Riley Christian, a 30-year-old attorney from Long Island City, NY; Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu, a 29-year-old sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, CA; and Zac Clark, a 36-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, NJ.
Every man but Dale was left feeling hopeless and confused about where he stood with Clare after the group date in which a bunch of guys roasted Dale and his obvious connection with Clare. (The date concluded with Clare giving herself a rose instead of rewarding one guy with peace of mind).
The guys feared Dale already won Clare's heart and they were just competing for second place, so Harrison had to intervene.
"Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation," ABC teases, which is likely where Harrison tells Clare that she has "blown up The Bachelorette."
Chris shares the news with Clare's group of men that the cocktail party and Rose Ceremony are canceled.
"Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away?" ABC teased. "Will the other men be left with dashed hopes?"
Clare embarks on an unprecedented path to happily-ever-after and formulates a plan to share her deep feelings with Dale over a romantic dinner.
Clare finds out whether Dale feels the same way about her as the pair are serenaded by The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart winners Chris Watson and Bri Stauss with their song "Found You."
"What occurs next has never happened in the 40 combined seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette," ABC says. "Everything that occurs next is completely unprecedented."
Chris then sits down with Dale and lets him know where Clare stands and what she hopes will be the outcome. Chris encourages Clare to follow her heart, and then Clare approaches Dale to share how he feels.
It's been widely reported Clare quit the The Bachelorette 12 days into filming because she fell in love with Dale and wanted to pursue a real relationship with him instead of continuing to date other men.
(Clare has recently "liked" tweets suggesting production forced her off the show -- which Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone and her friend Michelle Money agree with -- but Harrison has insisted Clare had "complete control" of her season and was "certainly not" kicked out of her role).
After Clare and Dale arrive at a decision on how to navigate their future, Chris announces the news to Clare's 16 other men -- and if they're willing to take a second chance at love, a surprise is waiting for them.
The surprise obviously seems to be Tayshia, who will be stepping into Clare's shoes.
"There are good surprises," Clare recently told People about what will unfold on TV.
"And there is so much that happens that people don't even know about and I just can't wait for everyone to watch and see."
Tayshia fans have been worried she got stuck with Clare's "leftovers" when she began filming her portion of the show, but Carbone reported on September 30 that four new men were also brought into the mix just for Tayshia.
The four brand new men -- who never even met Clare, allegedly -- were Spencer Robertson, a 30-year-old from La Jolla, CA; Montel Hill, a 30-year-old from Hingham, MA; Peter Giannikopoulos, a 32-year-old from Everett, MA; and Noah Erb, a 25-year-old from Tulsa, OK.
Spencer, Montel, Peter and Noah were reportedly required to quarantine for two weeks while Clare filmed her part of The Bachelorette, before they were brought in for Tayshia.
Spencer reportedly received Tayshia's coveted First Impression Rose.
Carbone also reported it's a possibility Gary Briggs and Karl Smith may have competed for Tayshia, although the spoiler blogger is not sure whether the two men will ever appear on Season 16.
Gary and Karl were two of Clare's 42 potential suitors who quarantined before production commenced in July.
When Clare's original 31 bachelors are added to Tayshia's four additions, plus maybe Gary and Karl, that brings the total to 37 suitors.
Carbone claims he was able to confirm the remaining five guys from Clare's July list of 42 potential suitors -- Alex Brusiloff, Collins Youngblood, Ellis Matthews, Josh Elledge, and Tien Yang -- never dated Tayshia on Season 16.
Which guys impressed Tayshia the most and whom did she keep around?
"I say almost positive because things were done so differently this season. I'm hearing guys outside of Final 4 had family/friends brought into the bubble to meet Tayshia, but I've been unable to confirm that," Carbone wrote in late September.
Carbone also admitted he's unsure of the show's format for the rest of Season 16 and whether Tayshia had traditional hometown and overnight dates within the bubble that was La Quinta Resort & Club.
"I think those are her four based on what sources gave to me, timing of when I received it, and where it came from. I also heard with a couple weeks left in filming that 'Brendan and Ivan' are her frontrunners," Carbone reported.
Carbone also heard Ben's sister Madalyn has been boasting to people that her brother finished in the Final 2.
"I have no idea how true that is or was. And I'm not saying she ended up with either one of them because I don't know if she did," Carbone wrote.
At this time, Carbone is unsure of which bachelor received Tayshia's final rose and how her season ended when filming wrapped in late August. All Carbone can say about Tayshia's ending is that it was "messy" and "full of drama."
"I do not think we had a normal ending with Tayshia's season," Carbone reported, although he could not provide specific details.
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
Entertainment Tonight subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia became the new star of The Bachelorettebut Clare's short journey to find love would also be featured on the show this fall.
Tayshia was widely reported to be a frontrunner for The Bachelorette's Season 15 leading lady, but the position ultimately went to Hannah Brown.
Tayshia therefore appeared on last year's edition of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with John Paul Jones but dumped him before the season concluded.
While the couple briefly reconciled and began dating in the real world after leaving Paradise, Tayshia and John Paul ultimately split in October 2019.
Just days before Clare was announced as The Bachelorette star earlier this year, Tayshia admitted to ET that she would be "ready" for the gig.
"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," Tayshia shared in late February. "I am ready for love!"
The Bachelorette's new season was originally supposed to have filmed in March and premiered on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.