Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL, and Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse and former NFL cheerleader from Denver, CO, had their hearts broken by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor's 26th season, which wrapped in March.
ABC therefore selected Rachel and Gabby to take the lead and hand out roses on The Bachelorette's currently-airing season. Both women will star on the show all season long, but they had to date the same 32 men beginning on Night 1.
"I'm ready to meet my husband, and hopefully it's not the same one that Rachel wants," Gabby joked on the July 11 premiere.
Gabby and Rachel hoped to fall for different guys, but it quickly became apparent they found many of the same men attractive and cute. The ladies, for instance, both thought Logan Palmer and Erich Schwer had potential.
"It's clear we're going to be attracted to the same guys," Gabby noted in a confessional. "It's going to be pretty tricky... and I think there's going to be hardship dating the same men."
Some of the men appeared onThe Bachelorette season not knowing which women they preferred, and so difficult choices will have to be made -- both by the women and by their cast of suitors.
Former The Bachelor star and sports commentator Jesse Palmer, who just hosted Clayton's season, returned as host for The Bachelorette.
"Gabby and Rachel will be making decisions that no Bachelorette has ever had to make in the past," Jesse teased of the new season.
On The Bachelorette premiere, Rachel and Gabby luckily wanted to hand out their First Impression Rose to different bachelors.
Gabby gave her rose to Mario Vassall, and Rachel handed her rose to Tino Franco.
Gabby and Rachel also decided as a team they should eliminate three of the 32 bachelors: Roby Sobieski and the twins, Joey Young and Justin Young.
Neither Gabby and Rachel felt a connection with those three men, but they refused to make any more cuts by the end of Night 1 in order to get to know the guys better and not make any quick, rash decisions off of first impressions.
On Episode 2 of The Bachelorette airing on Monday, July 18 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date's afterparty.
And the following morning, Rachel enjoys her first one-on-one date with a Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young.
Gabby will then be shown flying high in a helicopter, taking in the sights of Los Angeles below. She and her selected suitor will also heat things up in a hot tub.
"Gabby begins to let her walls down during her own one-on-one," ABC teased.
And back at the mansion, "when bold assumptions are revealed at the cocktail party, Rachel and Gabby continue to prove to the men that they are in control of their own journeys," according to the network.
Keep reading for spoilers on The Bachelorette and what's going to happen this season!
When announcing the 32 bachelors who will be competing on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer said during a live TikTok event, "What I can promise you and what I can tell you is that it's a journey unlike anything we've ever seen before."
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is a totally different circumstance and setup and environment that both Rachel and Gabby will have to navigate -- dating these men and having to lean on each other," he added. "They are going to rely on their friendship to assist each other along the way."
Jesse also said the women "deserve a ton of credit" because "they took control" and "made up their own rules," according to E! News.
Jesse teased Gabby and Rachel entering "uncharted waters," explaining, "I think in certain moments [they will] really veer off course and do things their own way. There's no set formula... A lot of things are going to happen that have never happened before."
There wasn't any "drama" between Gabby and Rachel while filming The Bachelorette season
The Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss, who also executive produces the show, said in April there was "no drama" between Gabby and Rachel and the women helped each other find true love.
Gabby told People it was "a huge learning process," but Gabby shared that "the story will definitely show and kind of tell itself once it starts airing."
"I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories," Gabby confirmed. "It was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through."
And Rachel added, "It's just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way."
Rachel emphasized how honesty, transparency, and "communication" with her co-star was everything as they filmed the season.
The bachelors had to pick a The Bachelorette star after the first two rounds of dates
The first rounds of The Bachelorette dates feature Gabby and Rachel interacting with all the men and vice versa, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"Some guys kinda go into it knowing who they want to date right away and who they're hoping to end up with, and there's some other men that literally have no idea and they're trying to date simultaneously," Jesse told E! News.
Carbone reported that at the third Rose Ceremony of the season, Rachel and Gabby handed out roses but the men had to accept a rose or not and make the decision of whom they'd like to continue dating going forward.
The men had to choose between the ladies before international travel started to Mexico, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carbone heard that Rachel had passed out a few roses that were rejected but Gabby was also turned down by Hayden Markowitz, who selected Rachel as his potential love interest.
"I've heard it's going to be very different. And it's going to have a Paradise feel to it," Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall alleged on his "The Viall Files" podcast.
"They said it was hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in... The people I talk to, they hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics."
Nick compared the format to two friends being at a bar, asking each other, "Who are you into?"
But Nick claimed there may be some overlap, with Gabby and Rachel potentially dating the same guy at one point or another.
Nick revealed on his podcast that The Bachelorette started production on water rather than on land.
"It is on a cruise ship -- part of it," Nick shared, claiming to have learned the inside scoop from production.
"I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it's gonna be really interesting, but very different."
Jesse Palmer has dodged questions about if Rachel and Gabby fell for the same bachelors
Jesse wouldn't confirm or deny whether Gabby and Rachel fell for the same guy or guys while filming The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, but he did tease that the dual leads had some "unexpected" challenges to overcome, E! News reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's not them competing for something," Jesse noted to the website, "but there were some raw, serious and honest conversations that had to take place."
But as Gabby and Rachel began falling for their bachelors and vice versa, Jesse previously teased, "They encounter circumstances and situations that no Bachelorette has ever had to encounter in the past."
Gabby and Rachel's The Bachelorette season may include "most dramatic" Rose Ceremony ever
Jesse told TooFab how there will are "several" contenders for the "most dramatic Rose Ceremony ever" this season.
"There's one in particular that I know is going to light up social media in Bachelor Nation, I guarantee it," Jesse said of a Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette's upcoming edition.
Jesse also said The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is sure to be explosive, as well as After the Final Rose, both of which have yet to be filmed.
"I'm not ready for it. I'm gonna take some time and get myself mentally ready, but there's gonna be a lot to have to digest, go back over and clarify and get closure," Jesse explained.
"Rachel and Gabby's season is not short on drama. That is for sure," he added. [And] as you know, Men Tell All, that's going to be an absolute circus... There's gonna be a lot to discuss, a lot of very difficult conversations."
Rachel and Gabby each got a set of Final 4 bachelors
Gabby and Rachel were both spotted filming hometown dates in different cities with at least seven men.
In late April, Gabby was spotted filming in Bedminster, NJ; New Orleans, LA; Jupiter, FL -- three different locations.
And Rachel was caught taping hometown dates in entirely different destinations in late April: Salem, MA; Wildwood, NJ; Orange, CA; and Santa Clarita, CA.
Jesse made sure to note in a recent interview with Us Weekly that Gabby and Rachel had "two love stories, two completely different journeys."
ADVERTISEMENT
"People are gonna need a notebook -- and take notes -- to try to follow who's dating who [and] what's going on," Jesse shared. "Because it's literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun."
Gabby's Final 4 bachelors included Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo
Carbone reported three of Gabby's Final 4 suitors: Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old from Santa Monica, CA; Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old from Santa Monica, CA; and Johnny DePhillipo, a 25-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
But the spoiler blogger admitted he's "not 100 percent sure" of Gabby's fourth hometown date.
"In terms of Gabby's 4th hometown, I have a lot of circumstantial evidence that points to her having one with Justin Budfuloski... in Simi Valley, the same day Rachel had hers with Tino in Santa Clarita," Carbone tweeted.
"I just have never been specifically told or seen any pics/videos she did."
Carbone is pretty confident that Justin, a 32-year-old from Solana Beach, CA, received the fourth hometown date with Gabby, writing, "I really don't think Gabby only had 3 hometown dates, while Rachel had 4. That would throw things off and wouldn't make much sense."
Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross
Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were reportedly Aven Jones, a 29-year-old living in San Diego, CA; Tino Franco, a 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA; Tyler Norris, a 25-year-old from Rio Grande, NJ; and Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old from Austin, TX, according to Carbone.
Carbone reported that Gabby and Rachel completed filming the men's hometown dates on May 2.
"You would have to ask Gabby and Rachel and I'd be curious to see what they'd be willing to share with you, but what I can say is that their journeys are nothing short of remarkable," Jesse teased.
"But at the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all -- magically, somehow."
Gabby's Final 3 bachelors include Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer
In a May 12 blog post, Carbone revealed that he received "confirmation" that Johnny DePhillipo from Gabby's group of men was already back home.
With past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the Final 3 person stayed in the final filming location until the show wraps.
ADVERTISEMENT
Given Gabby and Rachel's season was still filming at the time, Johnny's return home would appear to indicate he was eliminated from the Season 19 competition at the Final 4 Rose Ceremony, which typically films in Los Angeles, CA.
Carbone previously received "circumstantial evidence" that pointed to Justin Budfuloski being Gabby's mystery fourth bachelor. But Justin's sister-in-law posted a photo of Justin with his family on Mother's Day via her Instagram account.
When the Mother's Day picture surfaced, Johnny had already reportedly been eliminated in fourth place.
And so Justin's early May reunion with his family seems to confirm Justin is not one of Gabby's Final 3 bachelor, nor was he in her Final 4.
"I assume Gabby took 3 guys down to Mexico and we know Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer are two of them," Carbone wrote in his May 12 blog post.
"I have not been told Gabby only had 3 hometown dates. I believe she had 4, and one of them just never got out publicly. Still don't know who that third guy is."
Rachel's Final 3 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross
Carbone also revealed in his May 12 blog post that Tyler Norris from Rachel's group of men was back home at the time.
Given Gabby and Rachel's season was still filming at that point, Tyler's return home would appear to indicate he was eliminated from the Season 19 competition at the Final 4 Rose Ceremony.
Rachel's Final 3 bachelors therefore were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, and Zach Shallcross.
Following hometown dates, Gabby, Rachel and their remaining men flew to Mexico, where the Final Rose Ceremony was reportedly filmed on May 14.
Rachel's Final 2 bachelors were reportedly Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco
According to Carbone, Aven Jones was eliminated in third place following Rachel's overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
Given Aven finished in third place, that means Zach and Tino were Rachel's Final 2 bachelors.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the show's premiere, Aven promised Rachel that he was on the show for her, but Rachel was disappointed that he didn't go in for a kiss.
Rachel had the strongest connection with Tino right off the bat and even told Gabby that the rugged handyman is her "type." Rachel also thought Zach was cute after first meeting him.
Who Gabby and Rachel ended up with and picked as their winners hasn't been revealed yet
Carbone isn't sure whom Rachel and Gabby picked as their winner at the end of their journeys to find love.
"I don't know who they picked," Carbone wrote in a July 12 blog post.
"Last few seasons it's been much tougher to get the ending of the season as evidenced by not having Clayton's until the end, and also didn't have [Peter Weber]'s until the end.
Carbone also hasn't heard whether either woman is engaged. However, Rachel recently hinted her season ended like a fairy tale because she described her overall experience as "magical" in an interview with Us Weekly.
"It's possible" Gabby and Rachel both got engaged
Jesse said on Us' "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that "it's possible" both Gabby and Rachel got engaged at the end of the season.
"I don't know how, [but] this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds."
Jesse noted how it will be "interesting to see" how Bachelor Nation responds to the new season.
"I can't wait for it, I think they're gonna love it. And so we'll see kind of where this leads down the road," Jesse said of Bachelor Nation.
Jesse also thinks "it's totally possible" The Bachelorette may star two women in one season again.