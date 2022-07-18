By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/18/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing what will happen and unfold on Gabby and Rachel's season of .]

season will be "uncharted waters"

ADVERTISEMENT

There wasn't any "drama" between Gabby and Rachel while filming season

The bachelors had to pick a star after the first two rounds of dates

ADVERTISEMENT

season was allegedly "hell" to film

Part of season was filmed on a cruise ship

Jesse Palmer has dodged questions about if Rachel and Gabby fell for the same bachelors

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabby and Rachel's season may include "most dramatic" Rose Ceremony ever

Rachel and Gabby each got a set of Final 4 bachelors

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabby's Final 4 bachelors included Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo

Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross

Gabby's Final 3 bachelors include Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel's Final 3 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross

Rachel's Final 2 bachelors were reportedly Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Gabby and Rachel ended up with and picked as their winners hasn't been revealed yet

"It's possible" Gabby and Rachel both got engaged

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.