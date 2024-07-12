Bachelorette spoilers: What happens on Jenn Tran's 'The Bachelorette' season? Who does Jenn pick as her winner and end up with? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/12/2024
The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed episode-by-episode details of Jenn Tran's season and how her journey to find love ends -- including Rose Ceremony eliminations, Jenn's Final 4 bachelors, Jenn's Final 2 suitors, Jenn's winner, and if Jenn got engaged to her final pick.
Jenn gave her First Impression Rose to Sam McKinney, a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, SC, during Season 21's debut episode.
"Sam M. makes me feel excited! It's an undeniable connection and I don't know what it is," Jenn told the cameras.
And right before Jenn gave Sam the first kiss -- and only kiss -- of Night 1, she told the suitor, "I feel like something is there, and I can't stop thinking about you all night. I don't always pick the right men, but there is something in my gut that is telling me there is something here. I'm really excited about it."
But Jenn recently told People that she's "very happy" with how her season ended, and she also told Extra that she has no regrets from filming.
So did Jenn find love and give away her final rose to a lucky man? Did Jenn get engaged to her The Bachelorette winner or did she leave the show alone and single?
The Bachelorette spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entireThe Bachelorette season!