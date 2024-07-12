ABC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/12/2024



[Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers for Jenn Tran's season, including how Jenn's season concludes and whom star chose as her winner.]

spoilers have revealed episode-by-episode details of Jenn Tran 's season and how her journey to find love ends -- including Rose Ceremony eliminations, Jenn's Final 4 bachelors, Jenn's Final 2 suitors, Jenn's winner, and if Jenn got engaged to her final pick.Jenn's season premiered Monday, July 8 on ABC.Jenn gave her First Impression Rose to Sam McKinney , a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, SC, during Season 21's debut episode."Sam M. makes me feel excited! It's an undeniable connection and I don't know what it is," Jenn told the cameras.And right before Jenn gave Sam the first kiss -- and only kiss -- of Night 1, she told the suitor, "I feel like something is there, and I can't stop thinking about you all night. I don't always pick the right men, but there is something in my gut that is telling me there is something here. I'm really excited about it."Jenn proceeded to eliminate seven of her 25 Night 1 bachelors: Brendan Barnum Matt Arnold , and Ricky Marinez After handing out roses at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Jenn informed her bachelors that they'd be traveling from California to Melbourne, Australia for her first week of dates.Jenn's season is already unprecedented given the international traveling component, and so what other surprises can fans expect to see as unfolds on TV this summer?A sneak peek of what's to come this season aired at the beginning of 's premiere episode."I can't let you propose to me," Jenn tells a man at the Final Rose Ceremony, who could be heard taking a deep breath.Jenn proceeds to put her final rose back on the podium, and host Jesse Palmer asks Jenn, "Are you okay with whatever is going to happen here?"Jenn nods her head "yes" and then heads to someone's hotel room in her sparkly floral gown.Jenn has teased numerous times that her finale will be "a shocker" and something is going to air that's never happened on the show before.But Jenn recently told People that she's "very happy" with how her season ended, and she also told Extra that she has no regrets from filming.So did Jenn find love and give away her final rose to a lucky man? Did Jenn get engaged to her winner or did she leave the show alone and single?spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.Click thelink below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entire season!

