Bachelorette Spoilers: What happens on Charity Lawson's 'The Bachelorette' season? Who are Charity's Final 3 bachelors and winner? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/11/2023
Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out about what's going to unfold on Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season, including her Final 3 bachelors and the latest news on who she picked as her winner and ended up with on Season 20.
[Spoiler Warning: This report reveals spoilers about Charity'sThe Bachelorette season from Night 1 through to her Final Rose Ceremony].
The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.
Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.
After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.
ABC and The Bachelor franchise's host Jesse Palmer then announced Charity as The Bachelorette's Season 20 star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All for Season 27, which aired on March 14.
Charity discussed her upcoming The Bachelorette season during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show -- including how she is only the fourth woman of color and second monoracial African American woman to ever be the Bachelorette.
"It's bigger than me... and I'm honored to hold that representation for other people at home that look like me -- little girls and women of color who can look up to me and acknowledge that this is something that's possible for them too," Charity said on the show's May 11 episode.
Continue reading for all The Bachelorette spoilers based on Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone's reportings over the last couple of months!
"The man you're about to meet is someone you already know," Jesse teases Charity during the men's limo entrances in a sneak peak of the premiere episode. "You both have -- I don't know how to say this -- a history together."
After Charity replies, "I'm shaking," Nehemiah steps out of a limo and says, "I wanted to surprise you!"
"Oh my God!" Charity exclaims. "I'm going to cry."
Nehemiah proceeds to explain to the cameras how his goal was to check out Charity's bachelors and be on "the lookout" for "dogs" not worthy of her affection.
Wearing a disguise -- including a wig, mustache and fedora -- Nehemiah says, "I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her for the right reasons or if it's time to get them out. And I'm about to become 'Undercover Brother.'"
Charity began her The Bachelorette season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind
"I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new The Bachelorette star.
"I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."
Charity continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."
Charity also told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she wants a man who doesn't play games and brings honesty and confidence to the table.
Charity began her season with 25 bachelors, but only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony
Carbone reported that only 14 bachelors remained a couple of weeks into Charity's journey.
"Charity had 14 men to start episode 3. Had two 1-on-1s and a group date with 12 guys in San Diego," Carbone tweeted on April 8. "But then eliminated 8 of them from there since she started episode 5 with 6 men."
Brayden Bowers and one of the Aarons received 1-on-1 dates during the season's first round of dates
Carbone shared on Twitter that Charity's first date filmed on March 23.
It's currently unclear whether Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA, or Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, CA, accompanied her.
"Charity's dates started yesterday with a group date at the Hollywood sign," Carbone tweeted on March 24. "Then whoever got the group date rose got a private concert at the Los Angeles Theater."
On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of Charity enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA, at PetCo Park in San Diego. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic right on the field.
One day later, Carbone said Charity and Brayden had arrived outside the stadium in a helicopter.
There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in Oceanside, CA
Charity also embarked on a group date during her time in Oceanside in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.
Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY, was a part of that group date, and he was reportedly joined by 11 other men.
After leaving southern California, Charity and her bachelors visited the Pacific Northwest for a round of dates
Unlike most The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons, Charity and her bachelors didn't do much international travel and mainly visited American cities instead.
In early April, The Bachelorette apparently began filming in the Portland, OR/Vancouver, WA area.
Charity had a one-on-one date on April 1 at Mount Hood Skibowl in Oregon, according to Carbone, and then filmed the night portion of her date at the Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, WA.
Following another one-on-one date, a group date and a Rose Ceremony, Charity and her remaining bachelors traveled to their next destination.
After spending time in the Pacific Northwest, Charity and her Final 6 men traveled to New Orleans for another round of dates
Charity and her remaining suitors touched down in New Orleans for the next week of dates.
"(SPOILER): The 'Bachelorette' episode 5 begins filming today in New Orleans, LA," Carbone tweeted on April 6.
Carbone reported on April 8 that only six men remained on Charity's season.
Charity's Final 6 bachelors were reportedly Aaron Bryant; Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY; Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; Sean McLaughlin, a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; and Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.
"What does this mean?" Carbone tweeted in April.
"1) Charity is getting a shorter season (but the last 4 Bachelorette seasons have been shorter than Bachelor) and 2) I believe they're going from 6 guys down to 4 in New Orleans."
"Is it possible she only eliminates 1 in New Orleans and they move to another city next week with 5, and there's still another week before hometowns?" Carbone added. "I guess. But based on what I've heard, I don't think that's gonna be the case."
Carbone said there is video evidence of Aaron and Dotun in Fiji, which would mean Joey or Xavier was the other person in Charity's Final 3 suitors.
But then on Saturday, April 29, Aaron was spotted on multiple people's Instagram Stories -- including a friend's video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego. That means he was clearly home from filming.
"I think it's safe to say Aaron did not win. In fact, I will say Aaron didn't win. Because even if he did win, he would've been able to stay there a few extra days," Carbone said on his podcast.
Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji
Carbone revealed on the May 1 episode of his podcast that from when the Final 4 Rose Ceremony taped in Los Angeles to the cast flying out to Fiji, there was "definitely something" that "happened in Fiji that wasn't normal."
Carbone explained, "I don't know what it is, but just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show... it doesn't add up to Jesse being home on [April 30]."
Carbone pointed out how there is usually a day in between each overnight date followed by a Rose Ceremony, and then each guy should've met Charity's parents before each receiving a final date. After that, it was supposed to be the Final Rose Ceremony.
Carbone therefore reiterated that something must have happened and he intends to figure things out.
"But Jesse being home [on April 30] definitely threw a wrench into things. There's no way everything could've played out as normal, based on their normal shooting schedule. So when I hear something, I'll let you know... [but] this is not going to be easy," Carbone said.
Reality Steve isn't sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet
Carbone said on his May 8 podcast, "Guessing and speculation, I leave that to the other people. My goal is to find out exactly what happened at the end of the season and who she's with. So hopefully we get to that and I can give you that before the season starts. But as of right now, nothing new to report in terms of the Final 4 guys."
On the spoiler blogger's May 15 podcast, he said he still hadn't "heard anything new in regards to the [winner] spoiler" for the ending of Charity's season.
"[I don't know] who won or anything like that," Carbone admitted.
"I did hear one thing this season that confirmed something, but I will share that once we get everything else put together for 'who did Charity actually choose?' So I don't believe I will have anything new this week."
And then four days later, Carbone said he was "hearing a couple of things" but "not about who the winner is, just yet."
He concluded, "But I do have some feelers out. I have gotten a little return in terms of maybe some things that went down. Obviously, I'm just trying to make sure and get it confirmed."
A few weeks later, Carbone reiterated that he doesn't know Charity's Final 2 bachelors or winner in his June 6 podcast, noting that he knows Aaron and Dotun were two of The Bachelorette star's Final 3 bachelors, but nothing beyond that.