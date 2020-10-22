Bachelorette Spoilers: What happens next on Clare Crawley's 2020 season of 'The Bachelorette'? Is Clare still with the winning bachelor she picked and ended up with? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/22/2020
The Bachelorette spoilers reveal which bachelor Clare Crawley picked and ended up with on Season 16 and the details that led to Tayshia Adams reportedly taking over the leading role on the show, which resulted in a "bizarre" and "tumultuous" 2020 season, according to host Chris Harrison.
[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers revealing who Clare picks as her winner and ends up with, if they are still together, and what else unfolds on her "unbelievably unexpected" 2020 season ofThe Bachelorette.]
Clare's The Bachelorette journey began with the 39-year-old hairstylist giving her First Impression Rose to Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former college basketball and football player from Brandon, SD.
"I definitely feel like I just met my husband!" Clare gushed to The Bachelorette crew members as she attempted to compose herself after Dale's introduction ended and he walked away.
Clare gushed about how everything "went dark" around her when she met Dale.
"I felt everything that I haven't felt ever!" Clare exclaimed, later adding, "I know what I want, I know when I feel that feeling."
But since so many kind and thoughtful men signed up for the show, Clare set out to give them all a fair chance.
Clare's first one-on-one date of the season resulted in Jason Foster, a 31-year-old former pro football lineman from Arlington, VA, receiving a rose.
And Clare also gave out group-date roses to two lucky guys: Chasen Nick, a 31-year-old IT account executive from San Diego, CA, and Riley Christian, a 30-year-old attorney from Long Island City, NY.
The latest episode also featured Clare bonding with Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, a party crasher who received a rose during Clare's second cocktail party for being bold.
But one man was sent packing during the cocktail party. Clare eliminated Brandon Goss, a 28-year-old real estate agent from Cleveland, OH, because he didn't seem to know anything about her other than she's beautiful.
And the season's second episode wasn't without drama.
Yosef Aborady, a 30-year-old medical device salesman from Daphne, AL, complained to the cameras how Clare had acted "hot-headed" and "immature" after the love-languages date, and he later said it was "classless" of Clare to make a group of men strip during the dodgeball group date.
"She's not living up to who I thought Clare was going into this, and if I have to address [the red flags] with her, I will," Yosef said.
In The Bachelorette's upcoming episode on October 27, Yosef will, in fact, confront Clare about his issues with her during the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season, and ABC teased The Bachelorettestar will "heroically stand up to" his "harsh attack" before being comforted by one sweet bachelor.
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Yosef was technically eliminated before the Rose Ceremony because of the nasty argument.
Carbone wrote in his September 30 blog post that Yosef set "a horrible example" this season, especially considering the bachelor said he wanted to be a good role model for his young daughter back home.
"I'll be curious to see exactly what they show of his conversation with Clare (some of which we've seen in the promos), but I've been told it wasn't pretty," Carbone claimed.
"He called her names and [was] all around rude to her, so she kicked him off the show."
In addition to the Yosef and Clare confrontation in the upcoming episode on October 27, former The Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas will pay Clare a surprise visit.
Clare will reveal her innermost thoughts on the guys to DeAnna when the girls bond over their shared experiences.
Clare will subsequently cancel the daytime portion of her next group date in exchange for an extended afterparty so she can spend more quality time chatting with and getting to know a group of eight bachelors.
But "things go awry" and "tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on," according to ABC.
The men apparently do not get equal time and attention from Clare, and based on the previews for The Bacheloretteseason, it's likely Clare lasers in on Dale.
Zach Jackson, a 37-year-old cleaning service owner from St. George, UT, will then accompany Clare on a one-on-one date to the spa, but he's unable to relax.
Zach J. will come on strong and make Clare feel a bit uncomfortable, but The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison will step in and take care of the situation.
And finally, comedian Margaret Cho will make a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast during the second group date of Week 2. The guys are given permission to roast anyone -- from Clare to her bachelors.
The witty attacks, however, will be focused on Dale, the clear frontrunner at this stage in the game, which could backfire on some of the guys.
Which men are denied roses from Clare?
Carbone did not clarify which guys were eliminated at the second Rose Ceremony vs. the third Rose Ceremony of Season 16.
However, Carbone compiled a list of the guys whom Clare eliminated over the course of those two weeks.
According to Carbone's September 30 blog post, Clare ousted Blake Monar, a 31-year-old male grooming specialist from Phoenix, AZ, and Garin Flowers, a 34-year-old professor of journalism from North Hollywood, CA.
Clare also reportedly cut Jordan Chapman, a 26-year-old software account executive from New York City, NY; Tyler Smith, a 36-year-old music manager from Georgetown, TX; and Zach Jackson, a 37-year-old cleaning service owner from St. George, UT.
Clare says she followed her gut on her The Bachelorette journey and it all worked out.
Clare reportedly only participated in three Rose Ceremonies before her time on The Bachelorette came to an end.
Although he's not 100 percent certain, Carbone believes Clare will only appear in four episodes this fall, before the show turns over to Clare's The Bachelorette replacement, Tayshia, who originally competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor.
"There are good surprises," Clare told People about what will unfold on TV.
"And there is so much that happens that people don't even know about and I just can't wait for everyone to watch and see."
She added, "I'm a woman who really listens to my gut. And it didn't lead me astray."
Clare went after what she wanted on the show with no reservations
Clare reportedly fell hard and fast for Dale and then ended her time on The Bachelorette early.
Clare reportedly fell in love with Dale just 12 days into filming and wanted to pursue a real relationship with him instead of continuing to date other men at the same time.
The October 12 The Bachelorette trailer showed Clare in bed with Dale while another suitor lamented, "I just don't know how you can be so sure so quick."
However, The Bachelorette trailer seems to suggest Clare's season may have ended early because some of the men actually decided to walk away since they could blatantly see that Clare wanted Dale and they basically competing for second place.
"Let's get f-cking crazy! How about the 15 of us walk out?" one bachelor said in the preview clip.
"In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this," Harrison subsequently told the group of men.
Another suitor then noted, "I didn't expect the process to be cut short," before a man questioned, "I don't know what this means -- do we get a new Bachelorette in here?"
There was shock amongst the men and tears from Clare before Harrison told the Bachelorette, "This path doesn't end well -- for you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations, you've just blown upThe Bachelorette."
How did Clare fall in love with Dale so fast? Is it really possible?
Clare previously admitted she had researched some of her 32 potential suitors who were announced back in March, before filming got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(A revised list of 42 bachelors was released by ABC in July, and then the final and official cast of 31 bachelors for Clare's The Bachelorette season was unveiled in late September).
"There were definitely a lot of emotions," Clare told People of her season being postponed. "It was stressful. But there were also honestly so many pros to it getting shutdown."
Given The Bachelorette didn't begin filming until mid-July, Clare had a total of four months to google some of the men and scan their social-media accounts, including Dale, who was one of 17 original cast members announced back in March to appear on Season 16 and date Clare.
"Clearly during that time, she fell for Dale," Carbone said of Clare, adding that Dale was her frontrunner on Season 16 from the moment he stepped out of a limo.
But Clare supposedly didn't communicate with Dale or get to know him prior to production commencing.
Carbone reported Clare had "no pre-show relationship" with Dale, which support The Bachelor alum Michelle Money's prior claims.
Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, previously insisted that Clare followed the rules and didn't talk to any men before filming began in July.
"[There was no] talking, texting, etc between Clare and Dale. [But] Clare clearly had a frontrunner in her head going into filming, and that was Dale," Carbone wrote in his blog.
Carbone couldn't confirm the engagement news, but he believes it's true.
"This season you'll get a Clare and Dale love story... I do know they're still together, and probably engaged. Do I know for a fact they're engaged? No. But I assume they are based on things I've heard," Carbone reported.
Following Clare's The Bachelorette departure, the 16 remaining men reportedly stuck around to date Tayshia, who was also introduced to several brand new bachelors to date.
"As far as I know, none of the guys left the show once Clare left and Tayshia came in," Carbone claimed.
However, Carbone has insisted Clare never really "quit" the show on her own or "locked herself in a room" because she didn't want to date any of the other men after falling for Dale.
Carbone also disputed sources' claims The Bachelorette producers were left frantic and "scrambling" over how to proceed with the show after Clare allegedly blew up The Bachelorette.
Clare's early The Bachelorette exit was reportedly not spontaneous and not even her decision!
Carbone wrote in his September 30 blog that production knew all along, from even before filming began, that Tayshia would replace Clare as the show's star at some point in the season.
Producers could reportedly tell in Clare's pre-production interviews that she was crazy about Dale and would probably develop strong feelings for him that she wouldn't be able to hide as filming progressed.
"The reports that came out during filming of production being caught off guard, Clare putting them in a tough spot, they didn't know what to do, etc. is all BS," Carbone wrote.
"I can report to you that this was in production's plan before Clare's season started. They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia.