And now, several of the men who introduced Katie to their families have been disclosed nearly three weeks after production wrapped on Season 17 of The Bachelorette, which is scheduled to premiere Monday, June 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Three of Katie's Final 4 bachelors are Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old from Edison, NJ; and John Hersey, a 27-year-old from Santa Cruz, CA, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"Those 3 I know," Carbone wrote in a May 13 blog posting.
"I'm not sure who the 4th guy is in the Final 4 yet. I've heard names but nothing I'm confident about. Those three I am."
After Clare ended her journey to find love prematurely because she had fallen in love with Dale Moss, Tayshia took over the reins and then eliminated Blake in the process of determining her Final 4 suitors.
