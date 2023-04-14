Bachelorette spoilers revealing Season 20 The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson's Final 4 bachelors have leaked out after Zach Shallcross' ex was spotted filming the men's hometown dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

[The Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report reveals spoilers on Charity's Final 4 bachelors as the cast continues to film The Bachelorette's twentieth season.]


The Bachelorette will premiere its new season on Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The initial The Bachelorette cast for Season 20 comprised of only 29 potential suitors was announced in late March, right before Charity began filming her season, but ABC has yet to formally announce Charity's official cast of bachelors.

Charity is still in the process of filming her Final 4 bachelors' hometown dates, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

Charity's Final 4 bachelors are reportedly Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old from Fresno, CA; Joey Graziadei, a 27-year-old from Koloa, HI; and Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old from Carrboro, NC.

Xavier's hometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date began taping in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13.

"Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on Wednesday, April 12.

Aaron's hometown will reportedly film on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date is set to take place on Monday, April 17.

Prior to Carbone announcing Charity's Final 4 suitors, he had incorrectly claimed that Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old from Pittsburgh, PA, was in the Final 4 lineup instead of Joey.

"Got mistaken on the Tanner/Joey hometown because both would've been in Pennsylvania," Carbone explained on Wednesday. "Knowing that today's hometown was filming in PA, I thought it was Tanner's, with Joey's coming Thursday. Not the case."

The spoiler blogger added, "Tanner was eliminated before hometowns. Xavier, Aaron, and Dotun are the remaining three hometowns."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Carbone has been reporting spoilers about Charity's The Bachelorette season since late March.

Carbone reported that 14 bachelors will kick off Episode 3 of the season.

On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of Charity enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old from San Diego, CA, at PetCo Park in San Diego. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic right on the field.

One day later, Carbone said Charity and Brayden had arrived outside the stadium in a helicopter.

Charity also embarked on a group date that week in Oceanside, CA, in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.

Dotun was a part of that group date, and he was reportedly joined by 11 other men.

In early April, The Bachelorette apparently began filming in the Portland, OR/Vancouver, WA area.

ADVERTISEMENT
Charity had a one-on-one date on April 1 at Mount Hood Skibowl in Oregon, according to Carbone, and then filmed the night portion of her date at the Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, WA.

Following another one-on-one date, a group date and a Rose Ceremony, Charity and her remaining bachelors reportedly took off to New Orleans, LA.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Carbone tweeted on April 6 that Charity had one-on-one dates this week with Joey Graziadei just outside of Jackson Square in New Orleans as well as a date with a different unidentified suitor in Jackson Square.

The spoiler blogger subsequently reported that Charity's second one-on-one date was with Dotun and they ran the Crescent City Classic 10k race.

Carbone reported on April 8 that only six men remained on Charity's season.

In addition to Aaron, Dotun, Joey and Xavier, the other two bachelors in Charity's Final 6 were Tanner and Sean McLaughlin, a 26-year-old from Tampa, FL.

"What does this mean?" Carbone recently tweeted.

"1) Charity is getting a shorter season (but the last 4 Bachelorette seasons have been shorter than Bachelor) and 2) I believe they're going from 6 guys down to 4 in New Orleans."

"Is it possible she only eliminates 1 in New Orleans and they move to another city next week with 5, and there's still another week before hometowns? I guess. But based on what I've heard, I don't think that's gonna be the case."

Zach -- who dumped Charity in fourth place on The Bachelor's 27th season, recently told Us Weekly that he believes Charity is going to "kill it" as The Bachelorette star.

"She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she's so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart," Zach shared. "She's someone from the very beginning that -- I don't know what exactly it was -- but [she] was just trustworthy."

Following the late March announcement of Charity's The Bachelorette casting on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, she told Good Morning America how she's looking for a compassionate man and someone who is kind and treats others well.

ADVERTISEMENT
"But also, I love to laugh and have a good time," she said. "So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."

Charity will be the third Black Bachelorette to ever lead the franchise after Season 13's Rachel Lindsay and Season 18's Michelle Young.

"I am so honored, so excited. I still feel like I'm dreaming and I'm still processing what those feelings are like," Charity shared after learning ABC had picked her for the role. "But I'm definitely so excited about what's to come."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS