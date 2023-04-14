The initial The Bachelorette cast for Season 20 comprised of only 29 potential suitors was announced in late March, right before Charity began filming her season, but ABC has yet to formally announce Charity's official cast of bachelors.
Charity is still in the process of filming her Final 4 bachelors' hometown dates, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Xavier's hometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date began taping in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13.
"Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on Wednesday, April 12.
Aaron's hometown will reportedly film on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date is set to take place on Monday, April 17.
Prior to Carbone announcing Charity's Final 4 suitors, he had incorrectly claimed that Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old from Pittsburgh, PA, was in the Final 4 lineup instead of Joey.
"Got mistaken on the Tanner/Joey hometown because both would've been in Pennsylvania," Carbone explained on Wednesday. "Knowing that today's hometown was filming in PA, I thought it was Tanner's, with Joey's coming Thursday. Not the case."
The spoiler blogger added, "Tanner was eliminated before hometowns. Xavier, Aaron, and Dotun are the remaining three hometowns."
Carbone has been reporting spoilers about Charity's The Bachelorette season since late March.
Carbone reported that 14 bachelors will kick off Episode 3 of the season.
On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of Charity enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old from San Diego, CA, at PetCo Park in San Diego. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic right on the field.
One day later, Carbone said Charity and Brayden had arrived outside the stadium in a helicopter.
Charity also embarked on a group date that week in Oceanside, CA, in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.
Dotun was a part of that group date, and he was reportedly joined by 11 other men.
In early April, The Bachelorette apparently began filming in the Portland, OR/Vancouver, WA area.
Charity had a one-on-one date on April 1 at Mount Hood Skibowl in Oregon, according to Carbone, and then filmed the night portion of her date at the Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, WA.
Following another one-on-one date, a group date and a Rose Ceremony, Charity and her remaining bachelors reportedly took off to New Orleans, LA.
Carbone tweeted on April 6 that Charity had one-on-one dates this week with Joey Graziadei just outside of Jackson Square in New Orleans as well as a date with a different unidentified suitor in Jackson Square.
The spoiler blogger subsequently reported that Charity's second one-on-one date was with Dotun and they ran the Crescent City Classic 10k race.
Carbone reported on April 8 that only six men remained on Charity's season.
In addition to Aaron, Dotun, Joey and Xavier, the other two bachelors in Charity's Final 6 were Tanner and Sean McLaughlin, a 26-year-old from Tampa, FL.
"What does this mean?" Carbone recently tweeted.
"1) Charity is getting a shorter season (but the last 4 Bachelorette seasons have been shorter than Bachelor) and 2) I believe they're going from 6 guys down to 4 in New Orleans."
"Is it possible she only eliminates 1 in New Orleans and they move to another city next week with 5, and there's still another week before hometowns? I guess. But based on what I've heard, I don't think that's gonna be the case."
"She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she's so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart," Zach shared. "She's someone from the very beginning that -- I don't know what exactly it was -- but [she] was just trustworthy."
Following the late March announcement of Charity's The Bachelorette casting on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, she told Good Morning America how she's looking for a compassionate man and someone who is kind and treats others well.
"But also, I love to laugh and have a good time," she said. "So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."
"I am so honored, so excited. I still feel like I'm dreaming and I'm still processing what those feelings are like," Charity shared after learning ABC had picked her for the role. "But I'm definitely so excited about what's to come."