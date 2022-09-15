Part 1 of The Bachelorette's nineteenth-season finale aired on September 13 and featured Zach Shallcross self-eliminating in third place and then Rachel eliminating Aven Jones due to his reluctance to get engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony.
That leaves Tino, a 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA, as the last bachelor standing in the running for Rachel's heart. (Gabby Windey also has only one suitor, Erich Schwer, remaining).
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported in August that Tino was Rachel's winner and the couple got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette process.
However, Carbone reported in a September 7 blog posting that Rachel and Tino went on a break after getting engaged and stopped talking for a period of time.
Carbone said Rachel ultimately broke up with Tino and ended their engagement in the four months after The Bachelorette finale filmed, and he didn't think there was any hope of reconciliation on the live The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose broadcast.
Carbone had heard at the time there was a situation involving another woman when Tino and The Bachelorette star were on their break.
Tino and Rachel reportedly discussed the drama during one of their "Happy Couple" visits that occurred while the season was airing on ABC and was filmed for the show.
"There was definitely a 'what the hell is happening here, I thought we were engaged' kinda miscommunication happening," Carbone reported in his September 7 blog posting.
But the spoiler blogger didn't know specifics about Rachel and Tino's falling out at the time. He wasn't even sure if Tino had cheated or done anything wrong -- until now.
In a new September 15 blog posting, Carbone reported that at some point after Rachel and Tino's engagement, Rachel told Tino that when she moved to Los Angeles, she wanted to give back her engagement ring and just date like a normal couple.
"Why it got to that point with Rachel, I'm not sure," Carbone wrote. "That's not what Tino wanted, but [he] apparently never told her that wouldn't work for him because he was afraid he'd lose her."
If that's truly what happened, viewers will probably be very surprised given Rachel had been hell-bent on receiving a marriage proposal on the show. She even dumped Aven because he just wanted to continue dating her after the show instead of putting a ring on it.
Rachel's alleged changed of heart reportedly left the flight instructor and Tino in turbulent air with poor communication.
"And during a night out, Tino kissed another girl. There wasn't sex, and it wasn't an ongoing thing," Carbone wrote on September 15.
The woman in question reportedly wants nothing to do with this drama, and so Carbone doesn't know her connection to Tino and whether she's a former flame, a friend or a prior stranger.
Tino reportedly told Rachel that he kissed someone and that's how she found out about it.
"At that point, Rachel ended it with him. That's the argument we see in the promos. Was told Tino knows he screwed up, has apologized, but Rachel is checked out of the relationship," Carbone wrote.
"Doesn't seem to be any reconciliation coming at the ATFR."
Tino allegedly broke Rachel's trust and she wished he had told her right away, or not been unfaithful at all to begin with, of course.
Carbone believes there is also more to the story when it comes to why Rachel had just wanted to date Tino post-show instead of remaining engaged.
"Doubt I'll find out any more before Tuesday night when we see both couples live. Needless to say, this could actually be the most dramatic ATFR we've ever seen. And that's no hyperbole," Carbone concluded.
In the preview of what's to come on Part 2 of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel is shown crying and sobbing.
"This is straight up shattering everything that you promised me," Rachel laments.
Gabby rushes to Rachel's side, and then Tino yells at production, "There is no way this works out. Just get me out of this! Let me out!"
Gabby tells Rachel, "I think you should definitely kick him in the f-cking balls. You don't deserve this!"
Rachel accuses Tino of changing his story "so many times," before firmly stating, "I'm done."
Rachel proceeds to cry, "You told me things and then you went back against what you said!"
She also says, "You're lying straight to my face. I want an answer for why you did what you did."
The Bachelorette will come to a close with Part 2 of the finale and After the Final Rose on September 20 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.