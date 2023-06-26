Bachelorette Spoilers: New spoilers emerge about Charity Lawson's 'The Bachelorette' season and who she picked and ended up with as her winner (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/26/2023
Bachelorette spoilers have surfaced revealing new details about Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season -- including the bachelors who got hometowns and Fantasy Suites as well as new details on whom Charity picked as The Bachelorette winner and ended up with.
[Spoiler Warning: This report reveals all the known spoilers about Charity Lawson's The Bacheloretteseason, from Night 1 through to her Final Rose Ceremony.]
Charity, a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, recently appeared on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, and she teased that her Fantasy Suite Week was "rocky" and she'd describe the Season 20 finale as "emotional."
When Kaitlyn Bristowe mentioned how a finale can be filled with both happy and sad emotions, Charity said, "You don't understand."
Kaitlyn replied, "Oh no," and Charity just quietly responded in a serious tone, "Yeah... Put your seatbelts on."
It appears viewers are in for a ride when The Bachelorette premieres its twentieth season on Monday, June 26 on ABC.
The Bachelorette episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.
Charity, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season earlier this year.
Charity brought Zach to her hometown in Georgia to meet her family, but then he eliminated her in fourth place.
Charity had her heart broken and was blindsided, but then ABC selected her to hand out roses and hopefully find her true love on The Bachelorette.
ABC and The Bachelor franchise's host Jesse Palmer officially announced Charity as The Bachelorette's new star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All for Season 27, which aired on March 14.
Charity discussed her upcoming The Bachelorette season during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show -- including how she is only the fourth woman of color and second monoracial African American woman to ever be the Bachelorette.
"It's bigger than me... and I'm honored to hold that representation for other people at home that look like me -- little girls and women of color who can look up to me and acknowledge that this is something that's possible for them too," Charity said on the show's May 11 episode.
So did Charity find the man she's been looking for, and did he propose marriage?
According to JoJo Fletcher, who starred on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, Charity was "really torn" between her bachelors towards the end of filming.
"From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo recently told Us Weekly, claiming to have the scoop on Charity's season.
And JoJo's husband Jordan Rodgers said Charity's final decision was probably a tough one because she had "a really good group of guys," adding, "The group of guys that we got to meet [while filming a group date] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that."
Continue reading for allThe Bachelorette spoilers based on Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone's reportings over the last couple of months!
ABC revealed the identities of 29 potential The Bachelorette bachelors who were hoping to compete for Charity's heart on March 18.
About a week later on March 23, Carbone tweeted that Charity's The Bacheloretteseason had already begun filming at the famed Bachelor mansion in California.
"I'm a little giddy," Charity told Entertainment Tonight after filming Night 1 of the show and meeting her bachelors.
"Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night. I'm so grateful and so fortunate to be here."
Charity brother was "undercover" during the season's initial cocktail party
Charity's beloved older brother, Nehemiah Lawson, crashed Night 1 of her The Bacheloretteseason.
"The man you're about to meet is someone you already know," Jesse teases Charity during the men's limo entrances in a sneak peak of the premiere episode. "You both have -- I don't know how to say this -- a history together."
After The Bachelorettestar replies, "I'm shaking," Nehemiah steps out of a limo and says, "I wanted to surprise you!"
"Oh my God!" Charity exclaims. "I'm going to cry."
Nehemiah proceeds to explain to the cameras how his goal was to check out Charity's bachelors and be on "the lookout" for "dogs" not worthy of her affection.
Wearing a disguise -- including a wig, mustache and fedora -- Nehemiah says, "I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her for the right reasons or if it's time to get them out. And I'm about to become 'Undercover Brother.'"
Charity began her The Bachelorette season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind
"I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new The Bachelorette star.
"I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."
Charity continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."
Charity also told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she wants a man who doesn't play games and brings honesty and confidence to the table.
Charity began her season with 25 bachelors but only had 19 left by the end of her first Rose Ceremony
Carbone reported that Charity went from 25 men to 19 bachelors on Night 1 of filming in Los Angeles, CA.
At The Bachelorette season's first Rose Ceremony, Charity eliminated Ahmad "Khalid" Hassan, a 28-year-old tech recruiter from Dearborn, MI; Christopher "Chris" Spell, a 27-year-old world record jumper from White Plains, NY; Joe Menzia, a 30-year-old tech operations director from San Francisco, CA; Nicholas "Nic" Barber, a 31-year-old HR executive from Bayonne, NJ; Peter Cappio, a 33-year-old airline pilot from New York, NY; and Taylor Pegg, a 32-year-old loan officer from Beaver Creek, OH.
That left 19 men heading into The Bachelorettestar's first round of dates in Los Angeles, CA.
Charity's first date of the season was a group date with 12 men in Los Angeles
Carbone shared on Twitter that Charity's first date filmed on March 23.
The Bachelorettestar's first date was a group date with 12 men that kicked off at the Hollywood sign.
"Charity's dates started yesterday with a group date at the Hollywood sign," Carbone tweeted on March 24.
The 12 men invited on this date included Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, CA; Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, CA; Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA; Caleb Arthur, a 29-year-old resident physician from Ann Arbor, MI; Caleb Balgaard, a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, FL; and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY.
The group date also featured James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL; John Buresh, a 27-year-old data scientist from New York, NY; Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old construction salesman from Norcross, GA; Sean McLaughlin, a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; and Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.
Charity had a one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant and another group date during her first round of dates
Charity and Aaron drove around in a convertible and had a private concert at the Los Angeles theater.
Charity then embarked on a second group date of the week with six men: Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, VA; Josh Young, a 28-year-old Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, PA; Michael Barbour, a 29-year-old yacht captain from South Holland, IL; Spencer Storbeck, a 32-year-old medical sales director from Moorpark, CA; and Warwick Reider, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville, TN.
For The Bachelorettegroup date, there was a "longest kiss" competition that Joey ended up winning.
Charity only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony
Carbone reported that only 14 bachelors remained a couple of weeks into Charity's The Bachelorettejourney.
"Charity had 14 men to start episode 3," Carbone tweeted on April 8.
Charity eliminated the following men at the second Rose Ceremony of The Bacheloretteseason: Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, and Spencer Storbeck.
Charity's second round of dates took place in San Diego, CA
On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of The Bachelorettestar enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic.
Carbone later confirmed that Charity and Brayden had taken a helicopter ride to PetCo Park and enjoyed a picnic right on the field, where they also played with golden retrievers.
Brayden received a rose at the end of his solo date with Charity.
There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in San Diego
Charity also embarked on a group date during her time in San Diego in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.
Carbone reported in his June 26 spoilers that this solo date took place "somewhere in the Bayou."
The three-person group date with Charity then took place on April 9.
"I have a feeling the long season preview tonight will spoil which guy between Aaron and Xavier got that third 1-on-1 in New Orleans. Once we know that, then we know who filled out the 3 person group date," Carbone wrote.
Charity did not have a Rose Ceremony in New Orleans
Charity handed out roses on her dates with her bachelors, not at a Rose Ceremony.
The Bachelorettestar went from six bachelors down to her Final 4 bachelors in New Orleans.
Xavier's The Bachelorettehometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date taped in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13.
"Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on April 12.
Aaron's The Bachelorettehometown filmed on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date took place on Monday, April 17.
After her hometown dates, The Bachelorette star and her remaining men traveled to Fiji
Carbone is not sure whom Charity eliminated in fourth place after hometown dates.
However, only three men received overnight Fantasy Suite dates with The Bachelorettestar in Fiji.
People magazine posted photos of Charity looking stunning in Fiji in late April.
The magazine had obtained an exclusive photo of Charity rocking sunglasses, a blue and purple bikini, and a matching ombre sarong while smiling and walking on the beach.
Charity's season wrapped filming by early May
Jesse Palmer was back in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, suggesting that filming was already over.
And then Charity was back on social media during the weekend of May 6. The Bachelorettestar posted photos of herself in a bikini and shared things on her Instagram Stories.
Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji
Carbone revealed on the May 1 episode of his podcast that from when The Bacheloretteseason's Final 4 Rose Ceremony filmed in Los Angeles to the cast flying out to Fiji, there was "definitely something" that "happened in Fiji that wasn't normal."
Carbone explained, "I don't know what it is, but just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show... it doesn't add up to Jesse being home on [April 30]."
Carbone pointed out how there is usually a day in between each overnight date followed by a Rose Ceremony, and then each guy should've met Charity's parents before each receiving a final date. After that, it was supposed to be the Final Rose Ceremony.
Carbone therefore reiterated that something must have happened and he intends to figure things out.
"But Jesse being home [on April 30] definitely threw a wrench into things. There's no way everything could've played out as normal, based on their normal shooting schedule. So when I hear something, I'll let you know... [but] this is not going to be easy," Carbone said.
Carbone remembers a shot of Xavier in Fiji in his The Bacheloretteintro video package, but he believes the footage was later edited out.
"IF this is Xavier kissing Charity in that shot (which is clearly Fiji), then Xavier, Dotun, and Aaron are your final 3," Carbone wrote on June 26.
"If it's NOT Xavier and it's Aaron or Dotun, then it's still possible Xavier made final 3, but it would still open the possibility that Joey made final 3 and Xavier was eliminated at the hometown date rose ceremony. Once that picture is confirmed 100 percent it's Xavier, then we know your final 3."
"On Saturday, April 29, Aaron was spotted on multiple people's Instagram Stories -- including a friend's video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego. That means he was clearly home from filming before the season was totally over.
"I think it's safe to say Aaron did not win. In fact, I will say Aaron didn't win. Because even if he did win, he would've been able to stay there a few extra days," Carbone said on his podcast.
Carbone noted on June 26 that Aaron was seen on a yacht in California on the day The Bacheloretteseason's Final Rose Ceremony filmed. Aaron will also be on Bachelor in Paradise this year, which means he did not end up with Charity.
"So unless ABC wants to ruin all suspense for it's finale with Aaron being in the final two with everybody knowing he clearly didn't win due to him being in Paradise, it's safe to say we can place Aaron in 3rd place," Carbone wrote.
Carbone has heard Charity didn't have a "wild-ass ending"
JoJo Fletcher recently teased that Charity was "torn" between her top guys of the season.
But Carbone revealed on June 26, "Nothing I've heard thus far makes me think this season had wild ass ending, other than Charity saying in interviews she did fall in love with two guys."
Reality Steve isn't entirely sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet
Carbone said on his May 8 podcast that he wasn't going to guess or speculate The Bachelorette's ending, adding, "My goal is to find out exactly what happened at the end of the season and who she's with. So hopefully we get to that and I can give you that before the season starts."
On the spoiler blogger's May 15 podcast, he said he still hadn't "heard anything new in regards to the [winner] spoiler" for the ending of Charity's season.
"I did hear one thing this season that confirmed something, but I will share that once we get everything else put together for 'who did Charity actually choose?' So I don't believe I will have anything new this week," Carbone said.
And then four days later, Carbone said he was "hearing a couple of things" but "not about who the winner is, just yet."
He concluded, "But I do have some feelers out. I have gotten a little return in terms of maybe some things that went down. Obviously, I'm just trying to make sure and get it confirmed."
Carbone then reiterated that he didn't know Charity's Final 2 bachelors or winner in his June 6 podcast.
Carbone has continued to reiterate on his subsequent blog posts and daily podcasts that he still isn't sure who made Charity's Final 2 bachelors or who won her heart.