By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2024



[Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers for the rest of Jenn's season, including how Jenn's season ends and who star chose as her winner.]

Bachelorette spoilers have been released revealing Jenn Tran 's ending and what happens this season leading up to the Final Rose Ceremony -- including whom Jenn picked as her Final 4 bachelors, who finished as Jenn's Final 2 suitors, and who ended up as Jenn's winner and final pick.Jenn said she's "very happy" with the ending of her season, which just premiered on July 8 and featured Jenn handing out her First Impression Rose to Sam McKinney , a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, SC, before eliminating seven of her 25 bachelors.Jenn told People that she's "of course" going to watch the show on Monday nights this summer because she had "the best two months of my life" filming it."I am so excited for it to [air]. I feel like it's so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back," Jenn gushed to the magazine.Jenn definitely felt some sparks on Night 1 of the process, especially with Sam, whom she felt an "undeniable connection."And right before Jenn gave Sam the first kiss -- and only kiss -- of Night 1, she told the suitor, "I feel like something is there, and I can't stop thinking about you all night. I don't always pick the right men, but there is something in my gut that is telling me there is something here. I'm really excited about it."Jenn also appeared to click with Devin Strader , a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, TX; Marcus Shoberg , a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, NC; and Thomas Nguyen , a 31-year-old retirement advisor from Tucker, GA.After handing out roses at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Jenn informed her 18 remaining bachelors that they'd be traveling from California to Melvin, Australia for her first week of dates.Jenn's season is already unprecedented given the international traveling component, and so what else does have in store for fans this season?A preview clip of what's to come this season aired at the beginning of 's premiere episode and showed Jenn telling a man, "I can't let you propose to me."Jenn proceeds to put her final rose back on the podium, and host Jesse Palmer asks Jenn, "Are you okay with whatever is going to happen here?"Jenn nods her head "yes" and then heads to someone's hotel room in her sparkly floral gown.Jenn has teased numerous times that her finale will be "a shocker" and something is going to air that's never happened on the show before.So did Jenn find love and give away her final rose to a lucky man? Did Jenn get engaged to her winner or did she leave the show without a partner?spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.Click thelink below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for the rest of Jenn's season!

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.