07/22/2024



[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for Jenn Tran's season, including how star's season ends and who Jenn picks as her winner.]

Bachelorette spoilers have unveiled what happens on Jenn Tran 's season -- including Jenn's Final 4 bachelors, star's Final 2 bachelors, who ended up as Jenn's winner and final pick, and if Jenn is engaged.Jenn's season is heading into its third episode on Monday, July 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Jenn was just shown eliminating three men -- Brian Autz Jahaan Ansari , and Marvin Goodly -- on 's latest July 15 episode.While Jenn had to send some guys packing, she also began to establish some deeper connections.Jenn, for instance, took Marcus Shoberg , a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, NC, on a skydiving date in Melbourne, Australia.Marcus shared the story of his military service and near-death experience, and Jenn complimented him on being resilient as well as a hero."I feel over the moon. [Marcus] is really inspiring," Jenn gushed in a confessional."I can see a future with Marcus, and I can see him being my forever person. I can see us falling in love with each other, and it feels like the start of something really good."Two special men also stood out and received group-date roses: Grant Ellis , a 30-year-old day trader from Houston, TX, and Dylan Buckor , a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, CA.But Episode 2 of did not lack drama -- and Devin Strader , a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, TX, was at the center of two different heated confrontations. Aaron Erb , a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, OK, called Devin an arrogant "bully," and Thomas Nguyen , a 31-year-old retirement advisor from Tucker, GA, screamed "f-ck you" at Devin for stealing time away from them and allegedly disrespecting the other guys.Since all three men stuck around by the end of the second Rose Ceremony of the season, it appears tension amongst the bachelors is only going to heighten.Based on a preview of what's to come, a man from Jenn's past is also going to show up and ask Jenn if he can join her cast of bachelors, angering all of Jenn's remaining Night 1 guys."I'm afraid that history is going to repeat itself. I just don't want to choose the wrong person again," Jenn laments to the cameras in preview.So what is going to happen on Jenn's journey to find love, and will her season end happily or in heartbreak?Jenn has said in multiple interviews that she is, in fact, "very happy" with how things played out and she has no regrets.However, Jenn has also teased that her finale will be "a shocker" and something that's never happened on the show before.Did Jenn give a man her final rose, or did she choose not to hand it out? And what did Jenn do that no Bachelorette had ever done before?spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a series of YouTube live streams in late June and early July.Click thelink below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entire season!

