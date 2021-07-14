Although Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is still airing on ABC, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has reported that Michelle's edition of the show is expected to begin filming in two weeks, about a week later than when Clare Crawley began filming The Bachelorette's sixteenth season last year.
"Kaitlyn and Tayshia will be returning to co-host Michelle's season of the 'Bachelorette' when it begins filming later this month. I'll have some filming updates, locations, and timelines in my column on Tuesday," Carbone tweeted.
(Bachelor in Paradise bartender and new "master of ceremonies" for Season 7, Wells Adams, recently confirmed the summer spinoff will be hosted by a rotation of celebrities: rapper Lil Jon, former NSYNC member Lance Bass, actor Tituss Burgess, and comedian David Spade).
In a subsequent July 13 blog posting, Carbone predicted The Bachelorette's upcoming eighteenth season will be the franchise's last season featuring co-hosts.
"My guess is this will be the show's last season of co-hosts, and by the time [The Bachelor] films, they will have settled on a permanent host moving forward. Nothing set in stone just yet, but I hear that's the plan," Carbone wrote.
Michelle and her cast of men -- which will reportedly be released by ABC next week -- have yet to move into the new Bachelorette resort, which Carbone says will be located in Palm Springs, CA, again.
The spoiler blogger is currently unsure of the exact resort where Michelle will search to find love; however, he reported the season probably won't take place at La Quinta Resort & Club -- where Clare and Tayshia Adams filmed Season 16 -- because the hotel does not currently have the season's filming dates blocked off its reservation system.
In a departure from recent seasons that were filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and some of her bachelors will reportedly get to travel!
After starting out the season in Palm Springs, Carbone reported Michelle will film some of Season 18 in Minnesota, where the teacher is from.
According to Carbone, Michelle will also visit her Final 4 bachelors' hometowns next season, which means traveling to four different cities or states.
Carbone also believes Michelle's overnight dates and Final Rose Ceremony will be filmed in a different location since he anticipates production will wrap nearly two weeks into September.
"If they're only booked in MN until the 29th, but filming doesn't end for another 10 or so days after that, my guess is they're headed somewhere after Minnesota. I'll let you know when I find out," Carbone wrote in his July 13 blog posting.
Michelle finished Matt James' The Bachelor season in second place.
During the show's After the Final Rose special that aired in March, Michelle and Katie were announced as the two The Bachelorette stars for back-to-back seasons in 2021.
Michelle recalled the moment when she first found out she'd be starring on the franchise later this year.
"I would be lying if I didn't say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time," Michelle shared.
"And so, I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it! I'm excited that I have somebody to bond with over this and share notes as we go."
Given Michelle had seemingly fallen head over heels for Matt, After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho asked Michelle if she was ready to try to find love once again.
"I am ready... I really do think that this process works," Michelle explained.
"When you can [cast] out all of these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started!"
Michelle reportedly declined the opportunity to film The Bachelorette right away after Matt's season -- allowing Katie to film her own season of the show -- because she is dedicated to her job as a kindergarten school teacher and didn't want to let her students down.
Michelle showed up late on Matt's season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.
Michelle admitted she was absolutely crushed and "not okay" when Matt chose to eliminate her after she met his family at the end of the process.
Michelle revealed to Matt on After the Final Rose, "The moment you left, I completely crumbled. I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship was, and I wasn't okay. I wasn't okay at all."
"And producers were in my room seeing how bad I was hurting, and I asked you for a conversation," she added, "and it wasn't a conversation where I was trying to change your trajectory or change your mind... It was so I could have inner-peace when I left Pennsylvania, and you said, 'No.'"
Matt apologized to Michelle for denying her that conversation she so desperately needed at the time.