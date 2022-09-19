By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/19/2022



[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report spoils the ending of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season. New spoilers have emerged about Gabby and Rachel and if they are still together with their final picks.]

Gabby picks Erich Schwer as her winner

It's unclear if Gabby and Erich got engaged when finale was filmed

Rachel picks Tino Franco as her winner and gets engaged to him

Gabby and Erich were reportedly still together when Part 1 of the finale aired on ABC

But new allegations about Erich came out right after Part 1 of the finale aired

Rachel and Tino reportedly ended their engagement and split up

Rachel changed her mind about being engaged and decided she wanted to just date Tino

Rachel then reportedly ended things after Tino revealed he'd kissed another girl

Gabby will be competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall

