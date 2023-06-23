ABC/Frank Micelotta

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2023



[Spoiler Warning: This report reveals spoilers about Charity's season from Night 1 through to her Final Rose Ceremony.]

Charity's season began filming shortly after the finale of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season aired

Charity brother was "undercover" during the season's initial cocktail party

Charity began her season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind

Charity began her season with 25 bachelors, but only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony

Brayden Bowers and one of the Aarons received 1-on-1 dates during the season's first round of dates

There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in Oceanside, CA

After leaving southern California, Charity and her bachelors visited the Pacific Northwest for a round of dates

After spending time in the Pacific Northwest, Charity and her Final 6 men traveled to New Orleans for another round of dates

Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei had one-on-ones date with Charity while season was in New Orleans

After her hometown dates, Charity and her remaining men traveled to Fiji

Charity's season wrapped filming by early May

Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko were two of Charity's Final 3 bachelors

Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji

Reality Steve isn't sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet

