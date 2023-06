ABC/Frank Micelotta

[Spoiler Warning: This report reveals spoilers about Charity's season from Night 1 through to her Final Rose Ceremony.]

Charity's season began filming shortly after the finale of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season aired

Charity brother was "undercover" during the season's initial cocktail party

Charity began her season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind

Charity began her season with 25 bachelors, but only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony

Brayden Bowers and one of the Aarons received 1-on-1 dates during the season's first round of dates

There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in Oceanside, CA

After leaving southern California, Charity and her bachelors visited the Pacific Northwest for a round of dates

After spending time in the Pacific Northwest, Charity and her Final 6 men traveled to New Orleans for another round of dates

Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei had one-on-ones date with Charity while season was in New Orleans

After her hometown dates, Charity and her remaining men traveled to Fiji

Charity's season wrapped filming by early May

Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko were two of Charity's Final 3 bachelors

Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji

Reality Steve isn't sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet

Bachelorette spoilers have emerged unveiling what happens on Charity Lawson 's season, including her Final 4 suitors, her Final 3 bachelors, and the latest Season 20 news on whom star picked as her winner and ended up.'s twentieth season is right around the corner and set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC.episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach Shallcross ' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season earlier this year.Charity brought Zach to her hometown in Georgia to meet her family, but then he eliminated her in fourth place.Charity had her heart broken and was blindsided, but then ABC selected her to hand out roses and hopefully find her true love.ABC and The Bachelor franchise's host Jesse Palmer officially announced Charity as 's new star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All for Season 27, which aired on March 14.Charity discussed her upcoming season during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show -- including how she is only the fourth woman of color and second monoracial African American woman to ever be the Bachelorette."It's bigger than me... and I'm honored to hold that representation for other people at home that look like me -- little girls and women of color who can look up to me and acknowledge that this is something that's possible for them too," Charity said on the show's May 11 episode.So did Charity find the man of her dreams and end up engaged?According to Season 12 star JoJo Fletcher , Charity was "really torn" between her bachelors towards the end of filming."From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo recently told Us Weekly, claiming to have the scoop on Charity's season.And JoJo's husband Jordan Rodgers said Charity had "a really good group of guys," adding, "The group of guys that we got to meet [while filming a group date] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that."Continue reading for all spoilers based on Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone's reportings over the last couple of months!ABC revealed the identities of 29 potential bachelors who were hoping to compete for Charity's heart on March 18.About a week later on March 23, Carbone tweeted that Charity's season had already begun filming at the famed Bachelor mansion in California."I'm a little giddy," Charity told Entertainment Tonight after filming Night 1 of the show and meeting her bachelors."Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night. I'm so grateful and so fortunate to be here."Charity's beloved older brother, Nehemiah Lawson, crashed Night 1 of the process."The man you're about to meet is someone you already know," Jesse teases Charity during the men's limo entrances in a sneak peak of the premiere episode. "You both have -- I don't know how to say this -- a history together."After Charity replies, "I'm shaking," Nehemiah steps out of a limo and says, "I wanted to surprise you!""Oh my God!" Charity exclaims. "I'm going to cry."Nehemiah proceeds to explain to the cameras how his goal was to check out Charity's bachelors and be on "the lookout" for "dogs" not worthy of her affection.Wearing a disguise -- including a wig, mustache and fedora -- Nehemiah says, "I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her for the right reasons or if it's time to get them out. And I'm about to become 'Undercover Brother.'""I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new star."I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."Charity continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."Charity also told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she wants a man who doesn't play games and brings honesty and confidence to the table.Carbone reported that only 14 bachelors remained a couple of weeks into Charity's journey."Charity had 14 men to start episode 3. Had two 1-on-1s and a group date with 12 guys in San Diego," Carbone tweeted on April 8. "But then eliminated 8 of them from there since she started episode 5 with 6 men."Carbone shared on Twitter that Charity's first date filmed on March 23.It's currently unclear whether Aaron Bryant , a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA, or Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, CA, accompanied her."Charity's dates started yesterday with a group date at the Hollywood sign," Carbone tweeted on March 24. "Then whoever got the group date rose got a private concert at the Los Angeles Theater."On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of Charity enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA, at PetCo Park in San Diego. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic right on the field.One day later, Carbone said Charity and Brayden had arrived outside the stadium in a helicopter.Charity also embarked on a group date during her time in Oceanside in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers "They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time. Dotun Olubeko , a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY, was a part of that group date, and he was reportedly joined by 11 other men.Unlike most The Bachelor and seasons, Charity and her bachelors didn't do much international travel and mainly visited American cities instead.In early April, apparently began filming in the Portland, OR/Vancouver, WA area.Charity had a one-on-one date on April 1 at Mount Hood Skibowl in Oregon, according to Carbone, and then filmed the night portion of her date at the Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, WA.Following another one-on-one date, a group date and a Rose Ceremony, Charity and her remaining bachelors traveled to their next destination.Charity and her remaining suitors touched down in New Orleans for the next week of dates."(SPOILER): The 'Bachelorette' episode 5 begins filming today in New Orleans, LA," Carbone tweeted on April 6.Carbone reported on April 8 that only six men remained on Charity's season.Charity's Final 6 bachelors were reportedly Aaron Bryant Dotun Olubeko , a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY; Joseph "Joey" Graziadei , a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; Sean McLaughlin , a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Tanner Courtad , a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; and Xavier Bonner , a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC."What does this mean?" Carbone tweeted in April."1) Charity is getting a shorter season (but the last 4 Bachelorette seasons have been shorter than Bachelor) and 2) I believe they're going from 6 guys down to 4 in New Orleans.""Is it possible she only eliminates 1 in New Orleans and they move to another city next week with 5, and there's still another week before hometowns?" Carbone added. "I guess. But based on what I've heard, I don't think that's gonna be the case."Carbone tweeted on April 6 that Charity had a one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei just outside of Jackson Square in New Orleans.The spoiler blogger subsequently reported that Charity's second one-on-one date was with Dotun and they ran the Crescent City Classic 10k race.In mid-April, Carbone said Charity was in the process of filming the men's hometown dates.Charity's Final 4 bachelors were reportedly Aaron Bryant Joey Graziadei , and Xavier Bonner Xavier's hometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date taped in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13."Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on April 12.Aaron's hometown reportedly filmed on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date took place on Monday, April 17.People magazine posted photos of Charity looking stunning in Fiji.In a story published on April 21, People revealed that Charity had stopped in Fiji on her journey to find love.The magazine obtained an exclusive photo of Charity rocking sunglasses, a blue and purple bikini, and a matching ombre sarong while smiling and walking on the beach.Jesse Palmer was back in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, suggesting that filming was already over.And then Charity was back on social media during the weekend of May 6. She posted photos of herself in a bikini and shared things on her Instagram Stories.Carbone said there is video evidence of Aaron and Dotun in Fiji, which would mean Joey or Xavier was the other person in Charity's Final 3 suitors.But then on Saturday, April 29, Aaron was spotted on multiple people's Instagram Stories -- including a friend's video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego. That means he was clearly home from filming."I think it's safe to say Aaron did not win. In fact, I will say Aaron didn't win. Because even if he did win, he would've been able to stay there a few extra days," Carbone said on his podcast.Carbone revealed on the May 1 episode of his podcast that from when the Final 4 Rose Ceremony taped in Los Angeles to the cast flying out to Fiji, there was "definitely something" that "happened in Fiji that wasn't normal."Carbone explained, "I don't know what it is, but just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show... it doesn't add up to Jesse being home on [April 30]."Carbone pointed out how there is usually a day in between each overnight date followed by a Rose Ceremony, and then each guy should've met Charity's parents before each receiving a final date. After that, it was supposed to be the Final Rose Ceremony.Carbone therefore reiterated that something must have happened and he intends to figure things out."But Jesse being home [on April 30] definitely threw a wrench into things. There's no way everything could've played out as normal, based on their normal shooting schedule. So when I hear something, I'll let you know... [but] this is not going to be easy," Carbone said.Carbone said on his May 8 podcast, "Guessing and speculation, I leave that to the other people. My goal is to find out exactly what happened at the end of the season and who she's with. So hopefully we get to that and I can give you that before the season starts. But as of right now, nothing new to report in terms of the Final 4 guys."On the spoiler blogger's May 15 podcast, he said he still hadn't "heard anything new in regards to the [winner] spoiler" for the ending of Charity's season."[I don't know] who won or anything like that," Carbone admitted."I did hear one thing this season that confirmed something, but I will share that once we get everything else put together for 'who did Charity actually choose?' So I don't believe I will have anything new this week."And then four days later, Carbone said he was "hearing a couple of things" but "not about who the winner is, just yet."He concluded, "But I do have some feelers out. I have gotten a little return in terms of maybe some things that went down. Obviously, I'm just trying to make sure and get it confirmed."A few weeks later, Carbone reiterated that he doesn't know Charity's Final 2 bachelors or winner in his June 6 podcast, noting that he knows Aaron and Dotun were two of star's Final 3 bachelors, but nothing beyond that.Carbone has continued to reiterate he still isn't sure who Charity picked as her Final 2 bachelors or her winner in his subsequent daily podcasts.Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group