ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/03/2023



[Spoiler Warning: This report details all the known spoilers for Charity Lawson's season -- including her Final 4 bachelors and the latest news on who Chrity picked as her winner.]

Charity's season began filming shortly after the finale of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season finished airing

Charity began her season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind

Charity's first date of the season was a group date with 12 men in Los Angeles

Charity had a one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant and another group date during her first round of dates

Charity only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony

Charity's second round of dates took place in San Diego, CA

There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in San Diego

Warwick Reider was sent home during his one-on-one date with Charity

Charity narrowed her group to 10 bachelors at the season's third Rose Ceremony

Charity and her bachelors visited the Pacific Northwest for her third round of dates

Charity eliminated Brayden Bowers during a Girl Scouts group date

Charity had a one-on-one date with Xavier Bonner in Washington

Charity cut three more guys at the fourth Rose Ceremony of the season

Charity and her Final 6 men went to New Orleans for her fourth round of dates

Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei had one-on-ones date with Charity while season was in New Orleans

Charity actually had three solo dates in New Orleans and a small group date

Charity did not have a Rose Ceremony in New Orleans

After her hometown dates, star and her remaining men traveled to Fiji

Charity's season wrapped filming by early May

Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji

Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko were two of Charity's Final 3 bachelors

Xavier Bonner is believed to have joined Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko in the Final 3

Aaron Bryant did not win Charity's final rose

Carbone has heard Charity didn't have a "wild-ass ending"

Reality Steve isn't entirely sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet

Charity reportedly left process engaged

