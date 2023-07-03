Bachelorette Spoilers: Everything known about Charity Lawson's 'The Bachelorette' season and who Charity ended up picking as her winner (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/03/2023
Bachelorette spoilers reveal what's going to unfold on Charity Lawson's season ofThe Bachelorette from Episode 2 through her Final Rose Ceremony -- including details about her Final 3 bachelors and whom she picked and ended up with as her The Bachelorette winner of Season 20.
[Spoiler Warning: This report details all the known spoilers for Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season -- including her Final 4 bachelors and the latest news on who Chrity picked as her winner.]
Charity, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, had a romantic and successful first night as The Bachelorette star.
On the show's Season 20 premiere, Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA, and she felt instant chemistry with several other bachelors.
Sparks were apparently flying with Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA; John Buresh, a 27-year-old data scientist from New York, NY; Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; and Xavier Bonner, 27, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC, on the first night of filming.
During the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Charity sent six bachelors home and narrowed down her group of men to 19 handsome suitors.
In addition to Aaron B., Brayden, Joey, John B., and Xavier, the following men will continue on Charity's journey to find love: Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old a firefighter from San Diego, CA; Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, CA; Caleb Arthur, a 29-year-old a resident physician from Ann Arbor, MI; and Caleb Balgaard, a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, FL.
Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY, is also on that list, as well as James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL; John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, VA; Josh Young, a 28-year-old Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, PA; and Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old construction salesman from Norcross, GA.
On the next episode of The Bachelorette airing on Monday, July 3 at 9PM ET/PT, Charity will kick off her adventures with a one-on-one.
Charity and this man will take a tour of Tinseltown and stop by the iconic Hollywood sign, before dancing the night away at Lauren Alaina concert in Los Angeles.
For her first group date, a group of Charity's bachelors will entertain her with the fourth annual "Dodge Bowl" competition, which will feature Jesse Palmer and Liz Habib as commentators. The winning team will be able to spend more time with Charity at an afterparty that evening.
ABC revealed the identities of 29 potential The Bachelorette bachelors who were hoping to compete for Charity's heart on March 18.
About a week later on March 23, Carbone tweeted that Charity's The Bacheloretteseason had already begun filming at the famed Bachelor mansion in California.
"I'm a little giddy," Charity told Entertainment Tonight after filming Night 1 of the show and meeting her bachelors.
"Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night. I'm so grateful and so fortunate to be here."
Charity began her The Bachelorette season with a list of must-haves and non-negotiables in mind
"I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new The Bachelorette star.
"I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."
Charity continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."
Charity also told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she wants a man who doesn't play games and brings honesty and confidence to the table.
Charity's first date of the season was a group date with 12 men in Los Angeles
Carbone shared on Twitter that Charity's first date filmed on March 23.
The Bachelorettestar's first date was a group date with 12 men that went to the beach and included a game of dodgeball.
The 12 men invited on this date included Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, CA; Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, CA; Brayden Bowers, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, CA; Caleb Arthur, a 29-year-old resident physician from Ann Arbor, MI; Caleb Balgaard, a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, FL; and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, NY.
The group date also featured James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL; John Buresh, a 27-year-old data scientist from New York, NY; Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old construction salesman from Norcross, GA; Sean McLaughlin, a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, FL; Tanner Courtad, a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA; and Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.
Charity had a one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant and another group date during her first round of dates
Charity and Aaron drove around in a convertible and visited the Hollywood sign. Later, they also had a private concert at the Los Angeles theater.
Charity then embarked on a second group date of the week with six men: Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, VA; Josh Young, a 28-year-old Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, PA; Michael Barbour, a 29-year-old yacht captain from South Holland, IL; Spencer Storbeck, a 32-year-old medical sales director from Moorpark, CA; and Warwick Reider, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville, TN.
For The Bachelorettegroup date, there was a "longest kiss" competition that Joey ended up winning.
Charity only had 14 men left by the end of her second Rose Ceremony
Carbone reported that only 14 bachelors remained a couple of weeks into Charity's The Bachelorettejourney.
"Charity had 14 men to start episode 3," Carbone tweeted on April 8.
Charity's second round of dates took place in San Diego, CA
On March 27, Carbone uploaded videos on Twitter of The Bachelorettestar enjoying a one-on-one date with Brayden Bowers. The pair was spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic.
Carbone later confirmed that Charity and Brayden had taken a helicopter ride to PetCo Park and enjoyed a picnic right on the field, where they also played with golden retrievers.
Brayden received a rose at the end of his solo date with Charity.
There was a "Barbie Sing Off" group date in San Diego
Charity also embarked on a group date during her time in San Diego in which a dozen of the men had to participate in a "Barbie Sing Off" judged by Charity and The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
"They all had to sing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time," Carbone tweeted at the time.
Carbone reported in his June 26 spoilers that this solo date took place "somewhere in the Bayou."
The three-person group date with Charity then took place on April 9.
"I have a feeling the long season preview tonight will spoil which guy between Aaron and Xavier got that third 1-on-1 in New Orleans. Once we know that, then we know who filled out the 3 person group date," Carbone wrote.
Charity did not have a Rose Ceremony in New Orleans
Charity handed out roses on her dates with her bachelors, not at a Rose Ceremony.
The Bachelorettestar went from six bachelors down to her Final 4 bachelors in New Orleans.
Xavier's The Bachelorettehometown date reportedly filmed in Ohio on Tuesday, April 11 and Joey's hometown date taped in Phoenixville, PA, on Thursday, April 13.
"Charity was on a flight from Cleveland to Philadelphia today," Carbone tweeted on April 12.
Aaron's The Bachelorettehometown filmed on Saturday, April 15, and then Dotun's hometown date took place on Monday, April 17.
After her hometown dates, The Bachelorette star and her remaining men traveled to Fiji
Carbone is not sure whom Charity eliminated in fourth place after hometown dates.
However, only three men received overnight Fantasy Suite dates with The Bachelorettestar in Fiji.
People magazine posted photos of Charity looking stunning in Fiji in late April.
The magazine had obtained an exclusive photo of Charity rocking sunglasses, a blue and purple bikini, and a matching ombre sarong while smiling and walking on the beach.
Charity's season wrapped filming by early May
Jesse Palmer was back in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, suggesting that filming was already over.
And then Charity was back on social media during the weekend of May 6. The Bachelorettestar posted photos of herself in a bikini and shared things on her Instagram Stories.
Something "that wasn't normal" happened in Fiji
Carbone revealed on the May 1 episode of his podcast that from when The Bacheloretteseason's Final 4 Rose Ceremony filmed in Los Angeles to the cast flying out to Fiji, there was "definitely something" that "happened in Fiji that wasn't normal."
Carbone explained, "I don't know what it is, but just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show... it doesn't add up to Jesse being home on [April 30]."
Carbone pointed out how there is usually a day in between each overnight date followed by a Rose Ceremony, and then each guy should've met Charity's parents before each receiving a final date. After that, it was supposed to be the Final Rose Ceremony.
Carbone therefore reiterated that something must have happened and he intends to figure things out.
"But Jesse being home [on April 30] definitely threw a wrench into things. There's no way everything could've played out as normal, based on their normal shooting schedule. So when I hear something, I'll let you know... [but] this is not going to be easy," Carbone said.
Carbone remembers a shot of Xavier in Fiji in his The Bacheloretteintro video package, but he believes the footage was later edited out.
"IF this is Xavier kissing Charity in that shot (which is clearly Fiji), then Xavier, Dotun, and Aaron are your final 3," Carbone wrote on June 26.
"If it's NOT Xavier and it's Aaron or Dotun, then it's still possible Xavier made final 3, but it would still open the possibility that Joey made final 3 and Xavier was eliminated at the hometown date rose ceremony. Once that picture is confirmed 100 percent it's Xavier, then we know your final 3."
"On Saturday, April 29, Aaron was spotted on multiple people's Instagram Stories -- including a friend's video of Aaron partying on a yacht in San Diego. That means he was clearly home from filming before the season was totally over.
"I think it's safe to say Aaron did not win. In fact, I will say Aaron didn't win. Because even if he did win, he would've been able to stay there a few extra days," Carbone said on his podcast.
Carbone noted on June 26 that Aaron was seen on a yacht in California on the day The Bacheloretteseason's Final Rose Ceremony filmed. Aaron will also be on Bachelor in Paradise this year, which means he did not end up with Charity.
"So unless ABC wants to ruin all suspense for it's finale with Aaron being in the final two with everybody knowing he clearly didn't win due to him being in Paradise, it's safe to say we can place Aaron in 3rd place," Carbone wrote.
Carbone has heard Charity didn't have a "wild-ass ending"
JoJo Fletcher recently teased that Charity was "torn" between her top guys of the season.
But Carbone revealed on June 26, "Nothing I've heard thus far makes me think this season had wild ass ending, other than Charity saying in interviews she did fall in love with two guys."
Reality Steve isn't entirely sure who Charity's Final 2 and winner were yet
Carbone said on his May 8 podcast that he wasn't going to guess or speculate The Bachelorette's ending, adding, "My goal is to find out exactly what happened at the end of the season and who she's with. So hopefully we get to that and I can give you that before the season starts."
On the spoiler blogger's May 15 podcast, he said he still hadn't "heard anything new in regards to the [winner] spoiler" for the ending of Charity's season.
"I did hear one thing this season that confirmed something, but I will share that once we get everything else put together for 'who did Charity actually choose?' So I don't believe I will have anything new this week," Carbone said.
And then four days later, Carbone said he was "hearing a couple of things" but "not about who the winner is, just yet."
He concluded, "But I do have some feelers out. I have gotten a little return in terms of maybe some things that went down. Obviously, I'm just trying to make sure and get it confirmed."
Carbone then reiterated that he didn't know Charity's Final 2 bachelors or winner in his June 6 podcast.
Carbone has continued to reiterate on his subsequent blog posts and daily podcasts that he still isn't sure who made Charity's Final 2 bachelors or who won her heart.