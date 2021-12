By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/21/2021



[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains finale spoilers and gives away who Michelle picked as her winner and ended up with.]

Does Nayte or Brandon win Michelle's heart and does she get engaged on finale?

Bachelorette finale spoilers have revealed how Michelle Young 's season ends and whether Michelle picks Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones -- plus, does she get engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony of Season 18?finale is only hours away, and Michelle is about to choose between Brandon Jones , a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR, and Nayte Olukoya , a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX.co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe told Us Weekly that Michelle was definitely and genuinely in love with both of her Final 2 suitors at the time she enjoyed her final dates with them and introduced the men to her parents."Michelle is just -- she is so strong in who she is, and she's like, 'No, if I'm in love with two people, I'm in love with two," Kaitlyn said on the "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast."I didn't think it would happen, but it did.'"The Season 11 star therefore admitted it was "really hard" for Michelle to select her final pick.Michelle had already struggled to let Joe Coleman go in third place after Fantasy Suites and Rodney Mathews in fourth place after hometown dates."I am in shock. I am in a pretty big shock right now," Joe confessed in his final words, wiping tears out of his eyes. "I didn't see that coming. I really thought she was my person."Joe had pictured buying a house with Michelle in Minnesota, marrying her and raising a family together, and so he said being dumped was like "a kick to the gut."Joe appeared to be in love with Michelle, and the same goes with the two men left standing.Brandon insisted his heart was "100 percent all in" for Michelle during the night of their Fantasy Suite, and he told the Bachelorette how he didn't want to be with anyone else."Since Day 1 when I met you, I knew that you were The One... Michelle, I want you to know that I am in love with you," Brandon said, assuring Michelle that he would be ready to propose marriage by the end of the process.Brandon admitted he couldn't wait another minute to tell Michelle how he was feeling."I want you to know how I feel, that I am truly in love with you. I am just so sick of keeping it in. I want you to know I will always put you first... until I take my last breath," Brandon gushed.Michelle told Brandon in turn that she was "falling in love" with him, and she called Brandon "soul-mate material.""We also have this incredible spark and this burning passion and chemistry with each other," she shared in a confessional.But Michelle also had a "magical" connection and undeniable chemistry with Nayte, maybe even more so than with Brandon.During their overnight date, Michelle asked Nayte if he felt ready to get engaged, and he confirmed, "Most definitely. With you, yeah."Nayte assured Michelle that he wouldn't pull away from her and could definitely see their future together.And after spending a romantic, off-camera night together in the Fantasy Suite, Nayte professed his love to Michelle and confirmed multiple times, "Nayte is IN love."Michelle then surprisingly announced, "Well I am definitely in love with you too," which is something she did not say to Brandon earlier in the week.Michelle's journey to find love has now come to an end, and an After the Final Rose special will air following the two-hour finale that begins Tuesday at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.: After the Final Rose will reunite Michelle with Brandon and Nayte and give viewers an update on their lives and Michelle's hopefully-happy relationship status.On the finale, both men will be shown enjoying final dates with Michelle and meeting her parents, LaVonne Young and Ephraim Young, as well as her sister in Mexico."The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short?" ABC teased in a press release for the finale."After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she'll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soul mate, and will he get down on one knee?And then on After the Final Rose, co-hosts Kaitlyn and Tayshia Adams will guide "emotional" discussions about love and heartbreak between Michelle and her Final 2 men."Plus, appearances from Bachelor Nation fan-favorites and some very special surprises," the network shared.When describing Michelle's season as a whole, Tayshia and Kaitlyn previously told Extra TV that it was like "a fairy tale," suggesting Michelle did find true love with one guy in the end.And Michelle told People earlier this month, "I feel like I made the right decision in the end. It takes me a minute... [but I'm] very happy."Michelle added how she's "in a good spot right now."According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Brandon was sent home in second place. Carbone tweeted the unfortunate news for Brandon fans back in early October.Considering Brandon was head-over-heels in love with Michelle, it's probably safe to assume he left the show totally crushed and devastated.Carbone said he previously received pictures of Michelle and her runner-up enjoying a date on September 7, just two days before 's Final Rose Ceremony filmed in Mexico on September 9.Carbone wrote in his blog on October 6, "Until yesterday, I only had pics of who it was, but couldn't identify who it was.""Thanks to ABC's preview of Michelle's season [that aired during Bachelor in Paradise's Season 7 finale], I've now been able to lock down who that final 2 guy was -- Brandon Jones ," he claimed.Carbone apparently matched the bachelor's outfit in the preview with what the man had been wearing in the photos someone had sent him.Carbone therefore claims the alleged winner of Michelle's season is Nayte.The spoiler blogger reported on October 5 that Nayte received Michelle's final rose and then proposed marriage to her -- and she said "yes!"There is every reason to believe Michelle and Nayte are still engaged, although Carbone hasn't received confirmation on that.Nayte has appeared to be Michelle's frontrunner on ever since receiving her First Impression Rose.Nayte and Michelle have a strong emotional and physical connection, and although Nayte's stepfather Charles didn't think Nayte would be ready for an engagement by the end of the process, Nayte apparently believes otherwise and is convinced he's truly in love with Michelle.According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He attended college at Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for Indeed.com.Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.""She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."Michelle finished The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James , which filmed last year and wrapped on TV in March, in second place and left the show devastated.Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.Interested in more The Bachelor news? 