Joe Coleman, a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN, had been a frontrunner for Michelle's heart since the start of the season, and he left the show totally broken hearted.
"I am in shock. I am in a pretty big shock right now," Joe confessed in his final words, wiping tears out of his eyes. "I didn't see that coming. I really thought she was my person."
Joe had pictured buying a house with Michelle in Minnesota, marrying her and raising a family together, and so he said being dumped was like "a kick to the gut."
Michelle's decision left her with only two bachelors: Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR, and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX.
The Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe told Us Weekly that Michelle was definitely and genuinely in love with both of her Final 2 suitors at the time she enjoyed her final dates with them and the guys spent time with her parents.
"Michelle is just -- she is so strong in who she is, and she's like, 'No, if I'm in love with two people, I'm in love with two. I didn't think it would happen, but it did,'" Kaitlyn said on the magazine's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
The Season 11 The Bachelorette star added, "I think it's gonna be really hard for her no matter what the outcome because she genuinely is in love with two people."
And it's clear both Brandon and Nayte are madly in love with Michelle, although Brandon has been a little more forthcoming with his feelings.
Michelle asked Brandon if he'd get to the point of being ready to pop the question, and he replied, "Since Day 1 when I met you, I knew that you were The One... Michelle, I want you to know that I am in love with you."
Brandon added, "I was going to wait, but I don't want to wait any more. I want you to know how I feel, that I am truly in love with you. I am just so sick of keeping it in. I want you to know I will always put you first... until I take my last breath."
Michelle told Brandon that she was "falling in love" with him and called Brandon "soul-mate material" in a confessional.
"We also have this incredible spark and this burning passion and chemistry with each other," she shared.
But Michelle also recognized she had a "magical" connection and undeniable chemistry with Nayte.
During their overnight date, Michelle said she could definitely see herself getting engaged at the end of The Bachelorette, and when asked if he could "get there" as well," Nayte confirmed, "Most definitely. With you, yeah."
Nayte assured Michelle that he wouldn't pull away from her and he wanted to continue being vulnerable and putting himself out there for her.
And after spending a romantic, off-camera night together in the Fantasy Suite, Nayte professed his love to Michelle and confirmed multiple times, "Nayte is IN love."
And Michelle told People earlier this month, "I feel like I made the right decision in the end. It takes me a minute... [but I'm] very happy."
Michelle added how she's "in a good spot right now."
ADVERTISEMENT
So does Michelle pick Nayte or Brandon in the end, and is The Bachelorette star engaged to her winner?
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Brandon was sent home in second place. Carbone tweeted the unfortunate news for Brandon fans back in early October.
Considering Brandon was head-over-heels in love with Michelle, it's probably safe to assume he left the show totally crushed and devastated.
Carbone said he previously received pictures of Michelle and her runner-up enjoying a date on September 7, just two days before The Bachelorette's Final Rose Ceremony filmed in Mexico on September 9.
Carbone wrote in his blog on October 6, "Until yesterday, I only had pics of who it was, but couldn't identify who it was."
"Thanks to ABC's preview of Michelle's season [that aired during Bachelor in Paradise's Season 7 finale], I've now been able to lock down who that final 2 guy was -- Brandon Jones," he claimed.
Carbone apparently matched the bachelor's outfit in the preview with what the man had been wearing in the photos someone had sent him.
Carbone therefore claims the alleged winner of Michelle's The Bachelorette season is Nayte.
The spoiler blogger reported on October 5 that Nayte received Michelle's final rose and then proposed marriage to her -- and she said "yes!"
There is every reason to believe Michelle and Nayte are still engaged, although Carbone hasn't received confirmation on that.
Nayte has appeared to be Michelle's frontrunner on The Bachelorette ever since receiving her First Impression Rose.
Nayte and Michelle have a strong emotional and physical connection, and although Nayte's stepfather Charles didn't think Nayte would be ready for an engagement by the end of the process, Nayte apparently believes otherwise and is convinced he's truly in love with Michelle.
According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He attended college at Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for Indeed.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.
It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."
Michelle finished The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James, which filmed last year and wrapped on TV in March, in second place and left the show devastated.
Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.