Michelle's Final 2 suitors are Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR, and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX.
Michelle picked her final bachelors after eliminating Joe Coleman, a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN, in what turned out to be a heartbreaking decision for The Bachelorette star.
As Michelle was shown falling to her knees and sobbing over having to lose her Minnesota man, Joe cried in his final words about feeling totally shocked.
"I am in a pretty big shock right now," Joe confessed in his final words, wiping tears out of his eyes. "I didn't see that coming. I really thought she was my person."
Joe, who had pictured buying a house with Michelle in Minnesota and marrying her and raising a family together, added, "It's a kick to the gut for sure. I just want to go home."
But Michelle appears to be in love with both Nayte and Brandon, and both men are definitely in love with her.
Brandon insisted his heart was "100 percent all in" for Michelle during the night of their Fantasy Suite, and he told the Bachelorette how he didn't want to be with anyone else.
Michelle asked Brandon if he'd get to the point of being ready to pop the question, and he replied, "Since Day 1 when I met you, I knew that you were The One... Michelle, I want you to know that I am in love with you."
Brandon added, "I was going to wait, but I don't want to wait any more. I want you to know how I feel, that I am truly in love with you. I am just so sick of keeping it in. I want you to know I will always put you first... until I take my last breath."
Michelle smiled big and said her heart was beating so fast, and she reiterated how she was "falling in love" with him.
Michelle gushed in a confessional, "Brandon is soul mate material, but on top of that, we also have this incredible spark and this burning passion and chemistry with each other."
But Michelle also said she had a "magical" connection with Nayte and undeniable chemistry.
"Falling in love is one thing, being in love is another thing, and then an engagement is another thing. Which of those are you ready for?" Michelle asked Nayte before giving him a key to their Fantasy Suite.
"I mean, all three," Nayte replied. "Falling in love, being in love and loving you. There's something about you that I am certain about. I know I trust myself, I trust you, and I trust that I am literally falling in love with you."
Michelle said she could definitely see herself getting engaged at the end of The Bachelorette, and when asked if he could "get there" as well," Nayte confirmed, "Most definitely. With you, yeah."
Nayte assured Michelle that he wouldn't pull away from her and he wanted to continue being vulnerable and putting himself out there for her.
And after spending a romantic, off-camera night together in the Fantasy Suite, Nayte professed his love to Michelle and confirmed multiple times, "Nayte is IN love."
Michelle then surprisingly announced, "Well I am definitely in love with you too."
Now that Michelle only has two bachelors left on her journey to find love, both men will enjoy final dates with Michelle and meet her parents, LaVonne Young and Ephraim Young as well as her sister in Mexico.
"The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short?" ABC teased in a press release for the finale.
"After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she'll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soul mate, and will he get down on one knee?
Nayte and Michelle have a strong emotional and physical connection, and although Nayte's stepfather Charles didn't think Nayte would be ready for an engagement by the end of the process, Nayte apparently believes otherwise and is convinced he's truly in love with Michelle.
According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He attended college at Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for Indeed.com.
Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.
It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."
Michelle finished The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James, which filmed last year and wrapped on TV in March, in second place and left the show devastated.
Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.