Michelle's Final 3 suitors are Brandon, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR; Joe, a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN; and Nayte, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX.
Michelle has told both Nayte and Brandon that she is "falling" for them on The Bachelorette, but she has yet to voice her strong feelings for Joe.
And while Nayte has been a frontrunner from the start -- given he had received Michelle's First Impression Rose -- his stepfather Charles warned Michelle that Nayte may not be ready to get engaged by the end of the process.
"I don't want him to emotionally hurt himself or you," Charles told the Bachelorette. "You feel this great vibe but then at the end, suddenly he emotionally realizes he's not there yet."
In fact, Nayte had never been in love before or brought a woman home to meet his parents, and so Michelle grew worried her The Bachelorette journey could end with a broken heart.
The Bachelorette airs its next episode on Tuesday, December 14 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Now that The Men Tell All is over, fans will be able to resume watching Michelle grow deeper feelings for her Final 3 bachelors as they embark on overnight Fantasy Suite dates -- in Mexico!
For the first time in over a year, The Bachelorette cast is traveling out of the country, which will be quite the change from Minnesota for the cast.
On these special dates, the suitors will "push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves," according to the network.
A preview for the upcoming episode shows Michelle relaxing on a yacht with Nayte and painting him with mud under a waterfall.
"I've never had a feeling like when I kiss Nayte," Michelle reveals in the promo clip. "He is soul mate material."
Michelle also goes ziplining with Joe, whom she calls her "slice of home."
"I'm falling more and more in love with you," Joe tells Michelle the morning after their overnight Fantasy Suite date.
Michelle in turn gushes, "There's just something so special about our connection."
And Michelle apparently takes Brandon horseback riding on the beach, before or after the pair let loose on jetskis.
"I can see spending my life with Brandon," Michelle explains.
After Michelle enjoys three "exciting and passionate" dates, she finds herself questioning whether she could be in love with all three men at once.
Michelle admits in the preview she's "fallen in love with three people" and doesn't know which of the Final 3 suitors is her "person."
As Michelle attempts to navigate her feelings, Joe, Brandon and Nayte -- who seemed like they had become good friends in the house -- start to turn on each other and go from "bros to foes," according to Joe.
"Do I think Nayte's ready? No," Brandon tells the cameras.
And Joe insists, "Brandon is a good guy -- but I am her guy."
Brandon and Nayte also playfully argue about Michelle being his -- and only his -- girl.
Michelle proceeds to introduce bachelors to her parents, and Nayte shares with Michelle's mother how he's ready to get down on one knee.
"I'm not sure you're 100 percent in," she responds.
Michelle then realizes she could have stronger feelings for Nayte than he has for her.
"I don't deserve to constantly be heartbroken," Michelle laments.
And finally, Brandon asks Michelle to speak with her either before or during the Rose Ceremony. And once Michelle lets a man go in a "heartbreaking decision," according to ABC, she falls to her knees crying.
When describing Michelle's season as a whole, The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe recently told Extra TV that it was like "a fairy tale," suggesting Michelle did find true love and choose one guy in the end.
And Michelle told People earlier this month, "I feel like I made the right decision in the end. It takes me a minute... [but I'm] very happy."
Michelle added how she's "in a good spot right now."
So is Nayte, Brandon or Joe Michelle's winner, and is she engaged to her final pick? What are all the spoilers for the remainder of The Bachelorette's eighteenth season?
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Joe finishes the season in third place.
Michelle reportedly ousted Joe after Fantasy Suite dates.
And Carbone reported that Brandon Jones finished in second place.
It's therefore probably safe to assume Brandon had his heart broken at the end of Michelle's journey, most likely at the Final Rose Ceremony of Season 18.
"Her #2 is Brandon Jones," Carbone tweeted at the beginning of October.
Carbone said he previously received pictures of Michelle and her runner-up enjoying a date on September 7, just two days before The Bachelorette's Final Rose Ceremony filmed in Mexico on September 9.
Carbone wrote in his blog on October 6, "Until yesterday, I only had pics of who it was, but couldn't identify who it was."
"Thanks to ABC's preview of Michelle's season [that aired during Bachelor in Paradise's Season 7 finale], I've now been able to lock down who that final 2 guy was -- Brandon Jones," he claimed.
Carbone apparently matched the bachelor's outfit in the preview with what the man had been wearing in the photos someone had sent him.
Michelle and Brandon enjoyed a horseback riding date on Michelle's season as well as a fun day on the water riding jetskis.
Carbone also revealed the alleged winner of Michelle's The Bachelorette season on October 5.
"The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right?" Carbone wrote in his blog at the time.
"Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed the end of last week."
The man Michelle reportedly gave her final rose to was Nayte Olukoya.
And Carbone reported that Nayte decided to propose marriage during the show's finale and so the pair got engaged!
So far on The Bachelorette season, Nayte has been consistent in his connection with Michelle and finds little ways to help Michelle let loose and have a good time.
Nayte received approval to date Michelle from two of her best friends in Minnesota, and Michelle pointed out numerous times how she and Nayte had "undeniable" and off-the-charts chemistry.
Michelle also won over Nayte's family, who were able to open up like never before and show their support of Nayte falling in love. However, as previously mentioned, Nayte's stepfather wasn't convinced Nayte would be ready to pop the question in just a few short weeks.
According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He attended college at Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for Indeed.com.
Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.
It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."
Michelle finished The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James, which filmed last year and wrapped on TV in March, in second place and left the show devastated.
Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.