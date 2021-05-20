Bachelorette spoilers: Did Katie Thurston accept a proposal? Is 'The Bachelorette' star engaged now?! (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/20/2021
The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston wrapped production nearly three weeks ago, and a major Bachelorette spoiler has emerged about the ending of Season 17!
[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers on the reported ending of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season as well as several of her Final 4 bachelors.]
Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA, finished filmingThe Bachelorette's seventeenth season unexpectedly early and "ahead of schedule" on April 24, according to an Us Weekly source, because "Katie was "in control" and decisive over the men she wanted to date or send packing.
Well, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Katie is not only in a relationship but she is engaged!
"I guess the biggest 'spoiler' I have for you is this: Katie is engaged. However, I don't know to who," Carbone wrote in a May 13 blog posting.
Carbone continued, "I know you may ask, 'How can you know she's engaged but not know who to?' Trust me, it's possible. I'm just not gonna give up sources on that, so yeah, it's possible to know one and not the other."
The spoiler blogger, however, apparently has no doubts that Katie accepted a marriage proposal at the end of her journey to find love on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
"Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this," Carbone insisted in his blog.
"And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she's happy and engaged as we speak, so I'd expect that to last."
While Carbone doesn't know which guy captured Katie's heart, he revealed three of her Final 4 The Bachelorette suitors.
Three men who reportedly made it far in the process and received hometown dates with Katie were Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old from Edison, NJ; and John Hersey, a 27-year-old from Santa Cruz, CA.
