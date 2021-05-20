The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston wrapped production nearly three weeks ago, and a major Bachelorette spoiler has emerged about the ending of Season 17!

[Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers on the reported ending of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season as well as several of her Final 4 bachelors.]

Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA, finished filming The Bachelorette's seventeenth season unexpectedly early and "ahead of schedule" on April 24, according to an Us Weekly source, because "Katie was "in control" and decisive over the men she wanted to date or send packing.

After taping The Bachelorette, Katie returned to Instagram on April 28 and hinted at how she had started "a healthy relationship."

Well, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Katie is not only in a relationship but she is engaged!

"I guess the biggest 'spoiler' I have for you is this: Katie is engaged. However, I don't know to who," Carbone wrote in a May 13 blog posting.

Carbone continued, "I know you may ask, 'How can you know she's engaged but not know who to?' Trust me, it's possible. I'm just not gonna give up sources on that, so yeah, it's possible to know one and not the other."

The spoiler blogger, however, apparently has no doubts that Katie accepted a marriage proposal at the end of her journey to find love on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.

"Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this," Carbone insisted in his blog.

"And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she's happy and engaged as we speak, so I'd expect that to last."

While Carbone doesn't know which guy captured Katie's heart, he revealed three of her Final 4 The Bachelorette suitors.

Three men who reportedly made it far in the process and received hometown dates with Katie were Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old from Edison, NJ; and John Hersey, a 27-year-old from Santa Cruz, CA.

"Those 3 I know," Carbone wrote.

"I'm not sure who the 4th guy is in the Final 4 yet. I've heard names but nothing I'm confident about. Those three I am."

Blake will be a familiar face for viewers considering he had competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette last year.

After Clare ended her journey to find love prematurely because she had fallen in love with Dale Moss, Tayshia took over the reins and then eliminated Blake in the process of determining her Final 4 suitors.

Blake was sent packing around the same time Tayshia had chosen to eliminate Bennett Jordan, Noah Erb and Riley Christian as well.

Greg reportedly made a big impression on Katie right away and received her coveted First Impression Rose on Night 1.

ABC had announced Katie's cast of 34 potential bachelors just a few days before filming began on March 22.

Katie's entire season reportedly taped at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, where cast and crew were required to quarantine and follow COVID-19 safety measures.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette will be co-hosted by Tayshia and fellow former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who will be filling in for Chris Harrison after he "stepped aside" from his hosting duties to educate himself on how to be anti-racist.

Chris came under fire during Matt's The Bachelor season after he defended Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racially-ignorant and racially-insensitive actions in the last several years during a controversial interview he had with Extra's Rachel Lindsay, who starred as the first Black Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette's seventeenth season will premiere Monday, June 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

