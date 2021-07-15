[Bachelorette Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers on how far Greg makes it on Katie's season and what happens to their relationship on The Bachelorette].
ABC has released preview footage of Katie telling a producer she's "done" with filming the show and wants someone to book her a flight home as well as Greg appearing upset and running away from the cameras.
The Bachelorette fans have also sensed tension between Katie and Greg in the real world based on Katie's recent social-media activity, such as "liking" -- and later "unliking" -- a meme on Instagram that poked fun at Greg, a supposed aspiring actor, for being on the show for the wrong reasons.
Well, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Katie and Greg's strong relationship on The Bachelorette self-destructs and eventually combusts once he becomes one of her Final 3 bachelors.
"Now, it's impossible to get specifics on something like this because I wasn't there and didn't hear it first hand... So to the best of my ability, here's what I can tell you what happened: During an off day on overnight dates, Greg goes to Katie's room to talk to her," Carbone wrote in a July 14 blog posting.
Without knowing specifics, Carbone believes Greg had received some type of validation or reassurance from Katie that she was going to pick him in the end.
Due to the fact Greg was allegedly convinced about being Katie's winner, Carbone reported, "he couldn't understand why she was still involved with other men -- something the editing has alluded to all season which is that Greg is having a hard time with the process."
Carbone said Greg's frustration hit "a boiling point" during the overnight Fantasy Suite dates when the 27-year-old marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ, allegedly sought Katie out in her hotel room to talk about the situation.
"Everything I'm hearing is that Greg's exit from the show will not be pretty. It's a meltdown apparently," Carbone revealed.
"When [Brendan Morais] eliminated himself towards the end of [Tayshia Adams' The Bachelorette] season, he politely told Tayshia how he was feeling, felt he wasn't ready, and while it was a tough conversation to have, it was cordial. Greg and Katie's conversation is the opposite."
"He talks to her, leaves, then she goes to talk to him, then one storms off, and it just keeps going. I've been told the two of them kept going back and forth at each other 'for hours,'" Carbone wrote in his blog.
Carbone therefore reiterated, "They have a blowout fight during the overnight dates which essentially causes him to leave the show and it upsets Katie a lot. Maybe she really was set to pick him but saw this side and realized better."
Sources have told Carbone that Greg will come out of this fight looking pretty bad.
While Carbone isn't sure whether Greg put an ultimatum on the table, Greg reportedly couldn't comprehend why Katie would want to spend the night with one or two other men if she was allegedly sold on choosing him.
"Greg is having a real hard time understanding why she'd want to be with anyone else, and it escalates from there," Carbone elaborated.
"So much so I've been told 'it's the worst fight we've ever seen on this show.'"
Both Katie and Greg were reportedly crying and "raising their voices" at each other.
"It's a giant sh-t show. Hell, I don't care if Katie did tell him she was gonna pick him and gave him every assurance in the world. It's not gonna justify him reacting like this," Carbone wrote.
Up to this point, Greg has received a favorable edit on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
Not only did Greg receive the First Impression Rose and the very first one-on-one date of the season, but Katie also often speaks about how much she likes and respects the suitor.
"They edited it this way on purpose to 'surprise' you for what's ahead -- basically a 180 from the Greg we've seen up to this point," Carbone claimed.
"So that's 'what happens' with Greg and what causes him to ultimately leave the show at that point. Should make for a hell of an After the Final Rose."
The spoiler blogger isn't sure how things will play out after Greg's exit, but Carbone did recently report Katie's alleged winner and whether she got engaged at the end of her journey to find love. (Click here to read the finale spoilers!)
"So it's definitely not a traditional ending as Katie says, and once Greg leaves after this blowup, I'm sure there's some weirdness on how Katie continues on because clearly she was into him and I'm sure she wasn't expecting this blowout to happen," Carbone concluded. "Stay tuned. Should be good."
In Week 6 of The Bachelorette process, both Katie and Greg confessed that they were falling in love with each other.
Katie, afraid Greg might give up on her due to the tough process, begged Greg not to quit on her and leave the show prematurely -- and Greg promised he wouldn't let her down.
In the press recently, Greg has been accused of trying to "pull a fast one" on Katie and The Bachelorette viewers.
A source says Greg is "lying" about his career as a marketing sales representative and is actually an "actor" who is "seeking fame," according to The U.S. Sun.
Greg allegedly has "a big ego" and scrubbed previous on-camera work he's done from his social-media accounts and LinkedIn profile to give the impression he's not trying to further his career in the entertainment industry.
The source told The Sun that acting is Greg's "passion" and he's not being truthful about his career and intentions on the show.
"He's always wanted to pursue an on-camera career," claimed the insider.
Greg also apparently graduated from William Esper Studio, an NYC acting school, in 2019, and the show has made no mention of it. There is also no mention of Greg having attended this school on his public accounts.
Greg's LinkedIn page says Greg only began working for Mondo marketing in November 2020, meaning he became an employee at the company only a few months before leaving to film for The Bachelorette this year.
In terms of the unflattering social-media meme about Greg's shady aspirations to become an actor that Katie had reportedly "liked" and then "unliked," Greg's sister Samantha Collova reportedly dished it right back to Katie.
The Bachelor fan Instagram account @Bachelorteaspill posted a screenshot of Samantha's since-deleted comment that reportedly read, "@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on [Matt James]'s season, you'd think if those intentions [were] genuine she'd had just as much of an issue with this post as well."
Samantha allegedly added in the comment, "Really disappointed in this."
Around the time Katie liked the meme about Greg, she also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of herself listening to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem "Traitor," which many fans believed was The Bachelorette star slamming Greg once again.