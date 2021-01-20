The Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have called it quits on their relationship.

The 39-year-old television personality and 32-year-old former football player have gone their "separate ways" after getting engaged during Season 16 of the ABC reality series.

Moss confirmed his split from Crawley in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another," he said.

Crawley has yet to address the split on social media. E! News said Moss initiated the split and that Crawley is "completely devastated" by the breakup.

"Clare and Dale were taking time apart and were working it out, but it led to a definite split," a source said. "Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare."

Crawley has been spending time with her mom, who is battling Alzheimer's disease and lives in a care facility.

"I'm so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now. I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker," Crawley wrote Thursday on Instagram. "I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it's only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it."

"She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well today I couldn't hide my hard day. A mother always knows," she said. "Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand."

Crawley was previously engaged to her Bachelor Winter Games co-star Benoit Beausejour-Savard. She was named the Season 16 Bachelorette but left the series early after falling in love with and getting engaged to Moss. Crawley was replaced with Tayshia Adams.