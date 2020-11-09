The Bachelorette alum John Graham is engaged to be married.

The television personality and software proposed to his girlfriend, Brittni "Bee" Nowell, during a visit to the Sonoma Coast.

Graham shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Nowell. The picture shows Graham and Nowell smiling for the camera as Nowell shows off her engagement ring.

"It's official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first. I'm blessed to have won at life by finding you," Graham captioned the post.

"I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I'm pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn't let go of me. Don't ever let me go!" he said.

Nowell confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"He got me good! Absolutely no words to describe how amazing this moment felt. The man I love asked if I'd spend forever with him, we both cried, and I said YES!! I can't believe I get to spend a lifetime with my favorite person," Nowell wrote.

"John, I love you so much! You've changed my life in so many ways, I feel so blessed to have found you. I can't wait to see how we continue to grow together. Cheers to our next chapter," she said.

Bachelor Nation's Kenny King, Angela Amezcua, Kristina Schulman and Tia Booth were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yeah! Congratulations," King wrote.

"Ahhhhhh omg so happy for you both!!!! Congrats my friend!!!" Amezcua added.

"Congratulations John!!!!" Booth said.

Graham appeared in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2018. He and Nowell made their relationship Instagram official in February 2019.

