The Bachelorette alum Derek Peth is engaged to be married.

The 33-year-old television personality proposed to his girlfriend, model Saffron Vadher.

Peth shared the news Sunday in a video on Instagram Stories. The clip shows Peth and Vadher smiling for the camera as Vadher shows off her engagement ring.

Bachelorette alum Wells Adams and his girlfriend, actress Sarah Hyland, were among those to congratulate the couple on social media.

"This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek! Welcome to the family @saffron!!" Adams wrote.

"These cuties are gonna get married!!!!!!! Congratulations @pethderek & @saffron," Hyland said.

Peth and Vadher made their relationship Instagram official in June. Vadher shared a slideshow of photos from her and Peth's time in COVID-19 lockdown in Peth's hometown of Waverly, Iowa.

Peth came to fame in Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016. He later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 4 and 6.

Peth was engaged to Taylor Nolan, whom he met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. Peth and Nolan ended their engagement in June 2018.

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement," the pair said at the time. "We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us."

"We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other," they added.

The Bachelorette is now in its 16th season. Tayshia Adams has replaced Clare Crawley in Season 16 following Crawley's engagement to Dale Moss.