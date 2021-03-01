The Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan is apologizing for her "highly problematic" past tweets.

The 27-year-old television personality spoke out in an Instagram video Sunday after her past racist tweets resurfaced online.

"My tweets from ten years ago are [expletive], they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful," Nolan, who appeared in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, captioned her post.

In her tweets, which were posted between 2011 and 2012, Nolan insulted Jews, Asians and other minority communities. She also used homophobic and fat phobic slurs.

"I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they've been a part of my ~journey~ since way before going the bachelor," Nolan wrote. "I didn't need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong, I've been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and its the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life."

Nolan, who is biracial, addressed her video to "my BIPOC community." She said she was aware of her past tweets and was not surprised by their contents.

"First, I want to say, I know," Nolan said. "I know that I've said highly problematic, highly hurtful things in the past. I'm incredibly aware of that. How do you think I got to doing the work that I do today?"

Nolan said she struggled with self-hatred and internalized racism for years.

"I know that from the time I was in sixth grade to ... 2015, the time I was about to graduate from graduate school, I, like, hated myself. I hated the Blackness that was in me because of the racism I received, I experienced. Because of the white supremacy that I was raised in," the star said.

"I hated myself, and that internalized racism wasn't just to myself. That wasn't just to my Blackness," she added.

Nolan apologized to the BIPOC community in her caption, saying, "I'm sorry I didn't always stand with you."

"I'm sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I'm sorry I wasn't better then, but I am here now and will always be," the star wrote.

"I hope you can consider giving me some of ~grace~ you push so hard for white bachelor alum to receive for things that have in the recent past or present time said and done that were harmful...for the work I've been doing the last ten years and currently to unpack internalized racism and fight against things like fat phobia and white supremacy," she said.

Nolan's apology follows other controversy in the Bachelor world. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison stepped aside from the franchise in February after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black star of The Bachelorette.

In the interview, Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant in Matt James' season of The Bachelor, who later apologized for her "offensive and racist" past actions.

James, the first Black star of The Bachelor, said on Instagram last week that the controversy surrounding Harrison was "heartbreaking." Lindsay previously said Harrison stepping away was the right decision.