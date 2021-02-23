The Bachelor star Matt James says the controversy surrounding franchise host Chris Harrison has been "heartbreaking."

The 29-year-old television personality reacted Monday on Instagram to Harrison and Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell being called out for racist behavior.

Harrison apologized and stepped aside from The Bachelor franchise this month after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black star of The Bachelorette.

In the interview, Harrison defended Kirkconnell, who subsequently apologized for her "offensive and racist actions." Photos had surfaced of Kirkconnell once attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party and liking racist social media posts.

In his post Monday, James, the first Black star of The Bachelor, condemned Harrison and Kirkconnell's actions.

"The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison," James wrote.

"The reality is that I'm learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly," he added.

James said it was "troubling and painful" to watch the interview between Harrison and Lindsay, in which Lindsay took on "the emotional labor" of "explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South" to Harrison.

"As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years," James said.

James said the controversies sparked "critical conversations and reporting" and "raised important questions," but also made him reevaluate his experience with The Bachelor and what it means for contestants of color.

"I will continue to process this experience, and you will hear more from me in the end. My greatest prayer is that this is an inflection point that results in real and institutional change for the better," he concluded his post.

In an interview on Extra last week, Lindsay said Harrison stepping away from The Bachelor franchise was the right decision.

"I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong in what he said in that interview," she said. "He needs time. He needs to step away to do that."

Lindsay said she's waiting "to see what happens" in regard to Harrison's future with the franchise.

"Am I disappointed? Absolutely. Do I agree with what happened in that interview? No. But at the same time, he has taken the steps to not issue one, but two apologies. Let's see what happens from there," she said.

The Bachelor Season 25 airs Mondays on ABC.