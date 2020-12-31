(Chris Harrison recently confirmed, however, more women eventually joined Matt's season -- including a familiar Bachelor-franchise face. To read those spoilers, click here.)
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, The Bachelor season started taping on October 10 and the recipient of Matt's special First Impression Rose was Abigail Heringer.
When the show airs in 2021, the coveted First Impression Rose will enable the 25-year-old from Beaverton, OR, to feel confident in continuing to pursue a relationship with Matt.
Not only will the rose keep Abigail safe from elimination on Night 1, but she will also be able to relax during the season's first Rose Ceremony and not have to anxiously await her name being called among the season's other bachelorettes.
Abigail graduated from South Salem High school in 2013 followed by Linfield College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
Abigail, a beautiful brunette, currently works as a client financial manager at the Opus Agency.
When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Matt's initial set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."
"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.
Last season, Peter Weber gave his First Impression Rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and the pair ended up getting engaged at the end of the season.
Peter and Hannah Ann, however, broke up shortly after the show finished filming and Peter tried to make things work with his runner-up bachelorette Madison Prewett. (Peter is now in a relationship with hisThe Bachelor fifth-place finisher Kelly Flanagan).
Matt's The Bachelor edition wrapped around November 20 after about five weeks of filming, Carbone reported.