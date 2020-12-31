Bachelor spoilers reveal the identity of the lucky bachelorette The Bachelor star Matt James gave his First Impression Rose to at the initial cocktail reception for the 2021 season of The Bachelor.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers which spoil the identity of the woman who received Matt James' First Impression Rose on Night 1 of filming The Bachelor's 25th season].

Matt was introduced to a whopping 32 bachelorettes on his first night as The Bachelor star when filming began at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

(Chris Harrison recently confirmed, however, more women eventually joined Matt's season -- including a familiar Bachelor-franchise face. To read those spoilers, click here.)

According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, The Bachelor season started taping on October 10 and the recipient of Matt's special First Impression Rose was Abigail Heringer.

When the show airs in 2021, the coveted First Impression Rose will enable the 25-year-old from Beaverton, OR, to feel confident in continuing to pursue a relationship with Matt.

Not only will the rose keep Abigail safe from elimination on Night 1, but she will also be able to relax during the season's first Rose Ceremony and not have to anxiously await her name being called among the season's other bachelorettes.

Abigail graduated from South Salem High school in 2013 followed by Linfield College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Abigail, a beautiful brunette, currently works as a client financial manager at the Opus Agency.

When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced Matt's initial set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."

"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

He revealed, "[Abigail] is the first hearing-impaired person we've ever had on the show... [She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."

Abigail currently lives in Portland, OR, while her parents still reside in Salem.

Abigail has three siblings, an older sister and two younger brothers, according to Abigail's local newspaper, the Salem Statesman Journal.

Abigail reportedly applied for the show "on a whim" and was able to compete on The Bachelor because she was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abigail was born with congenital hearing loss but had success with cochlear implants, according to the newspaper.

Abigail underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University.

The Salem Statesman Journal also revealed Abigail is an accomplished junior golfer who graduated from South Salem's International Baccalaureate program with nearly a perfect grade-point average.

And based on her Instagram account, Abigail enjoys traveling, spending time with her friends and being outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Last season, Peter Weber gave his First Impression Rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and the pair ended up getting engaged at the end of the season.

Peter and Hannah Ann, however, broke up shortly after the show finished filming and Peter tried to make things work with his runner-up bachelorette Madison Prewett. (Peter is now in a relationship with his The Bachelor fifth-place finisher Kelly Flanagan).

Matt's The Bachelor edition wrapped around November 20 after about five weeks of filming, Carbone reported.

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has called Matt a "diamond in the rough," saying he's "the kind of guy that The Bachelor was built on."

Matt was initially selected to compete for Clare Crawley's heart on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, but ABC chose to promote him and announce him as the Bachelor prematurely instead.

Matt's The Bachelor casting announcement was made in mid-June on Good Morning America.

Matt will be the first black The Bachelor star ever.

ABC has cast only one black lead, Season 13 The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, in 40 seasons and 18 years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette prior to this year, when Tayshia Adams became The Bachelorette's second black star when she replaced Clare as Season 16's star mid-season.

The Bachelor's 25th season will premiere Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS