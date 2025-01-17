Bachelor spoilers: Who is Grant Ellis' winner? What happens on his 'The Bachelor' season? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2025
New Bachelor spoilers have revealed full-season details for Grant Ellis' The Bachelor journey -- including dates, drama Rose Ceremony eliminations, Grant's runner-up, winner, and if Grant is engaged.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This article contains episode-by-episode spoilers for Grant's The Bachelor season -- including Grant's winning bachelorette and if he's engaged to his final pick].
The Bachelor star Grant Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, will meet 25 bachelorettes when Season 29 of the ABC reality series premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Night 1 ladies range in age from 25-32, and the cast includes a pediatric speech therapist, a boxing trainer, and interior designer, an attorney, a venture capitalist, and a wedding planner.
Grant, a former pro basketball player, hopes his future partner will join him on karaoke nights and cheering on the Lakers team at an NBA game. He also likes to go bowling once in a while.
"As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.
It's now Grant's turn to hand out roses after having his heart broken onThe Bachelorette's 21st season starring Jenn Tran, which wrapped in Summer 2024.
Jenn had eliminated Grant right before her Final 4 bachelors' hometown dates during the show's August 12 episode.
Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with The Bachelorette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.
Fans are now hoping that Grant found lasting love and got engaged on The Bachelor.
