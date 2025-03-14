ABC / Reality TV World

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about who Grant Ellis picks as his winner and if he ends up engaged.]

Bachelor spoilers have revealed how Grant Ellis ' season ends and the identity of the bachelorette he picked and ended up with as his winner.After his Final 4 women's hometown dates, Grant had to send one bachelorette packing at the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season, and that person was Dina Lupancu Grant admitted it was really "tough" to eliminate Dina but he was just following his heart.Grant's Final 3 bachelorettes as a result were Juliana Pasquarosa , a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, MA; Litia Garr , a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, UT; and Zoe McGrady , a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY.star's Fantasy Suites are up next on Monday, March 17, and then the finale is going to air on Monday, March 24.Grant teased that his ending is going to be "emotional."Based on a preview of what's to come that aired after The Women Tell All special, Grant fell in love with multiple women in the Dominican Republic."I am falling in love with you," Grant tells Juliana in the footage, who then gushes, "I want Grant to be my person forever."Grant proceeds to tell Litia, "I love you," before kissing her."I love you, too," Litia replies, before adding that Grant being intimate with someone else would be "devastating" for her.Grant also appears to tell Zoe in the Fantasy Suite, "I'm so happy with the way things are going, and I can see a future with you."Grant later admits to the cameras, "I can very much see an engagement with Zoe."Grant then realizes he's in love with multiple women and doesn't know how to navigate that."Stay tuned for my demise," Grant quips.So what happens next on Grant's season, and who is Grant's winning bachelorette?

