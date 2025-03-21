Disney/Anne Marie Fox

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about 's 29 finale and who Grant Ellis picks as his winner and ends up with.]

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bachelor spoilers have revealed Grant Ellis ' winner and runner-up as well as if Grant is engaged to the bachelorette he ended up with.Grant denied Zoe McGrady , a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY, a rose in the Dominican Republic following his overnight Fantasy Suite dates during Week 8 of the process.Grant's Final 2 bachelorettes as a result were Litia Garr , a 31-year-old brunette beauty from Salt Lake City, UT, and Juliana Pasquarosa , a 28-year-old from Newton, MA."It's been hard to find love in my life, you know, the tough exterior is obviously built for a reason, and underneath it is just a small girl looking for love and people who care about her," Zoe said in her final words."I'm still deserving of romance, and the right man will see that and think I'm deserving of that. He'll give me all the amazing things, and I'll give the same to them. I know that I'm ready to be an amazing partner to my person -- when I find them."Grant flat out said, "I love you," to Litia, whom he called "a once-in-a-lifetime woman," during their overnight date.That was only the second time Grant had ever said those three words to a partner, and he even considered ending process early and picking Litia.But Grant was also close to "falling in love" with Juliana, which left him feeling conflicted before the two women were about to meet his family."[Litia] is someone I want to spend every day with, but I also feel maybe I should've waited a little longer to look somebody in the eyes and say that and see them light up," Grant said in a confessional, suggesting he had some regret."I knew in the back of my mind, 'Well, I have other people I feel that for.' I don't know. How do I maneuver through this? I do love her, but I am also falling hard -- if not very close to 'in love' -- with somebody else."Grant admitted he was "freaking out" over his final decision and he had never been so indecisive in his life.In a preview of finale -- which is set to air on Monday, March 24 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC -- Grant is completely "torn" between Litia and Juliana."I'm heading into an engagement, and I'm still trying to figure out who I'm getting engaged to," Grant admits. "I have amazing women here."Since Grant wasn't leaning more towards one woman, his mother asks him to walk away and not choose anyone.After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done."Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," host Jesse Palmer subsequently states before the Final Rose Ceremony."I really need to know which one to send first," Jesse adds. "Do you feel like you know what you want to do?""The truth is," Grant replies, appearing distraught. "I don't know."So what happens on finale? Who wins Grant's final rose, and does Grant get engaged to his winner?

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.