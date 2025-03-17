ABC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/17/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about 's 29th season and who Grant Ellis ended up picking as his winner and if he is engaged.]

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bachelor spoilers have surfaced, revealing what happens next on Grant Ellis ' season and how it ends -- including the identity of Grant's winner and if he got engaged to the woman he ended up with.Grant learned a lot about his Final 4 bachelorettes during their hometown dates, and the week of family meet-and-greets concluded with Grant eliminating Dina Lupancu After making the really "tough" decision to let Dina go, Grant chose to advance three women to Fantasy Suite dates.Grant's Final 3 bachelorettes were Juliana Pasquarosa , a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, MA; Litia Garr , a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, UT; and Zoe McGrady , a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY.star's Fantasy Suites, which were filmed in the Dominican Republic late last year, will air on the show's upcoming Monday, March 17 episode at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Grant recently teased that his ending is going to be "emotional," and previews have shown that he definitely fell in love with more than one woman.In a preview that aired at the end of The Women Tell All, Grant actually tells Litia, "I love you," during their Fantasy Suite, and he questions if Juliana is ready for an engagement.Grant therefore finds himself "in a predicament" before the Final Rose Ceremony."I'm heading into an engagement, and I'm still trying to figure out who I'm getting engaged to," Grant admits. "I have amazing women here, and I am torn."Grant tells his mother that he wasn't leaning one way or another with his Final 2 bachelorettes, and so she asks him to walk away and not choose anyone.After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done."Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," host Jesse Palmer states."I really need to know which one to send first," Jesse adds. "Do you feel like you know what you want to do?""The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."So how does Grant's season really end, and who is Grant's winner? Does Grant get engaged to the woman he gave his final rose to and ended up with?

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.