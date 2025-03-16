ABC / Reality TV World

03/16/2025



[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about the rest of and who Grant Ellis ended up picking as his winner and runner-up bachelorette.]

Bachelor spoilers have revealed what happens next on Grant Ellis ' season and how Season 29 ends -- including the identity of Grant's winner and if he ended up engaged to his final pick.Following hometown dates, Grant decided to eliminate Dina Lupancu , which was a really "tough" decision for him.Grant's Final 3 bachelorettes as a result were Juliana Pasquarosa , a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, MA; Litia Garr , a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, UT; and Zoe McGrady , a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY.star's Fantasy Suites will air on Monday, March 17, and then the finale is going to air on Monday, March 24 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Grant teased that his ending is going to be "emotional."Based on a preview of what's to come that aired after The Women Tell All special, Grant falls in love with multiple women in the Dominican Republic and actually tells Litia, "I love you," during their Fantasy Suite.Grant ultimately calls his final decision "excruciating," and he expresses how he's afraid to pick somebody with whom it doesn't work out."Are you ready for an engagement?" Grant asks Juliana."I'm a little bit broken, and I'm still working to fix myself," Juliana cries in reply.Grant then says, "If I get on one knee, is she going to say yes? Is she going to say no, or maybe, 'I'll think about it?' It's causing me to have doubt."The preview concludes with Grant "in a predicament" before the Final Rose Ceremony."I'm heading into an engagement, and I'm still trying to figure out who I'm getting engaged to," Grant admits. "I have amazing women here, and I am torn."Grant tells his mother that he wasn't leaning one way or another with his Final 2 bachelorettes, and so she asks him to walk away and not choose anyone.After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done."Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," host Jesse Palmer states. "I really need to know which one to send first. Do you feel like you know what you want to do?""The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."So how does Grant's season really end, and who is the woman who won Grant's heart and final rose?

