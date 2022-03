By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/21/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report includes huge spoilers for Clayton Echard's season, including who Clayton may have picked as his winner and ended up with.]

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

Clayton has confirmed he found love

Final 7 Spoilers

ADVERTISEMENT

Final 4 Spoilers

ADVERTISEMENT

Clayton apparently falls in love with three women

Final 3 Spoilers

ADVERTISEMENT

Clayton has sex with at least two of his bachelorettes

Clayton reportedly gets intimate with both Rachel and Gabby

ADVERTISEMENT

Clayton's winning bachelorette pick has yet to be reported

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

Bachelor spoilers have revealed star Clayton Echard 's Final 4 and Final 3 bachelorettes as he nears the end of his journey to find love, with spoilers also revealing which woman Clayton may have picked and ended up with as his winner.airs its next episode, Episode 7, on Monday night at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Only nine women remain on Clayton's journey to find The One, but some of his relationships appear further along than others.After sending Hunter Haag , Marlena West and Shanae Ankney home, Clayton now has Eliza Isichei Susie Evans , and Teddi Wright remaining.Mara has been struggling since she hasn't received a one-on-one date yet, and she recently emerged as the new villain of the season following Shanae's ouster.Mara, who is convinced she is "wife material" and by far the best choice for Clayton, threw Sarah under a bus by telling Clayton that Sarah -- at age 23 -- wasn't ready to get engaged or married by the end of Season 26.While Mara thought her allegation would result in Sarah going home, Clayton chose to confront Sarah about the situation and ended up giving her a rose. Clayton determined that Sarah had been sincere up to that point and truly was ready to accept a marriage proposal by the end of the process."I absolutely see myself being engaged at the end of this... That is why I am here... and I wouldn't be here if I wasn't ready for that and if I didn't see that with you," Sarah promised Clayton through tears.Sarah probably had an idea Mara had mentioned her name, and she called it a "Hail Mary" on the woman's part."What the actual f-ck?!... It's complete bullsh-t... It's like... 'Oh, I'm going home this week and so I might as well throw this girl under a bus who's getting her second one-on-one,'" Sarah complained.Sarah has expressed complete confidence in her romance with Clayton, but it seems he's a little more smitten with other women, such as Rachel and Susie.Clayton noted how he and Rachel have a "very, very special relationship.""You have no idea how I'm feeling right now," Rachel said as she kissed Clayton."I think I have somewhat of an idea, because I am feeling the same way," Clayton replied.Both Rachel and Susie professed how they're "falling in love" with Clayton, which made star happier than ever on his journey to find The One.So what is going to unfold on the rest of 's 26th season?According to host Jesse Palmer, extremely shocking events have yet to air and fans are in for a treat!So which bachelorettes are denied roses next, and who receives a hometown date and/or Fantasy Suite date in the coming weeks of the ABC reality series?Does Clayton ultimately choose a winner and get engaged or does the process end with Clayton alone and brokenhearted? Keep reading for all the spoilers that are out there about Clayton's season!When Clayton appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his experience as the franchise's leading man in late November 2021, he made a pretty big announcement."I did find love," Clayton confirmed at the time."And I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought."Clayton added, "And I'm so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."Just because Clayton found love on the show, however, that doesn't mean he left in a healthy relationship or engaged.After all, many former and ette stars fell in love with more than one person on their respective seasons.Episode 7 begins with Sarah coming off a very emotional one-on-one date with Clayton in which she had been accused of being too young for Clayton and not ready to settle down."Sarah is intent on finding out which of the ladies tried to take her down," according to ABC."And the drama from her bitter confrontation threatens to ruin yet another cocktail party."Then, at the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season in Hvar, Croatia, Clayton denied roses to Eliza and Mara, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported.Clayton's Final 7 bachelorettes as a result were Gabby, Genevieve, Rachel, Sarah, Serene, Susie, and Teddi.Clayton and his remaining women then flew to Vienna, Austria, with hometown dates looming right around the corner.On a group date, Clayton and his bachelorettes "let their walls down with an intimate couples' therapy session, but an observation from the psychotherapist rocks Clayton," the network revealed.The observation apparently led Clayton to make another decision that left the ladies questioning everything.While in Vienna, Clayton was tasked with choosing his Final 4 bachelorettes for hometown dates. Clayton knew this would be a big step for all of his relationships since he'd be meeting these women's families."I don't know if this was a 'if you get a rose on your date, you advance,' or if they just had dates and had a Rose Ceremony at the end," Carbone wrote in his blog on December 16."All I know is the end result of who the 4 remaining women were once they left Vienna."Clayton took Serene to Hofsburg Palace on a one-on-one date, and then Susie received the special "Pretty Woman" date.Susie, wearing a long red dress, received a rose from Clayton at the end of their one-on-one.According to Carbone, Genevieve was sent home at some point during the week without going on a date."I don't know who approached who first, but it was established that Genevieve and Clayton just weren't a match and didn't see it long term," Carbone claimed, "so he either sent her home or she left. Not sure how it'll be shown."Carbone is unsure of whether there was a third one-on-one date in Vienna to go along with a group date.Clayton then had to hand out roses at arguably the most heartbreaking Rose Ceremony of the season thus far when determining his Final 4 bachelorettes.Clayton reportedly eliminated Sarah and Teddi at the seventh Rose Ceremony of the season.Clayton's Final 4 bachelorettes were Gabby, Rachel, Serene, and Susie.Clayton had no trouble finding love on . In fact, the process apparently worked a little too well for him.During ette: The Men Tell All episode that aired in early December 2021, a trailer aired that featured Clayton admitting, "I didn't believe it could happen, but I am in love with three women."Clayton proceeds to tell one woman, "I couldn't be more sure that I'm falling in love with you," before telling a second bachelorette, "I'm falling in love with you."And Clayton shares with a third woman, "I am in love with you."A mystery woman subsequently laments in tears, "He's in love with all three of us?!"In order to choose his Final 3 bachelorettes, Clayton met his Final 4 ladies' families in their respective hometowns.Susie's hometown date in Virginia Beach, VA, filmed on November 2, Rachel's hometown date took place in Orlando, FL, on November 4, Serene's hometown date taped in Oklahoma City, OK, on November 6, and Gabby introduced Clayton to her loved ones in Denver, CO, on November 8.The Rose Ceremony reportedly occurred on November 9 and ended with Serene being denied a rose."One thing I'd heard since hometowns was that Serene was eliminated at #4, and judging by the previews [on December 6], it was all but confirmed," Carbone wrote last month.Clayton's Final 3 women as a result were Susie, Gabby, and Rachel.All three ladies reportedly made it to Iceland for overnight Fantasy Suite dates as well as the Final Rose Ceremony.During the trailer that aired during ette: The Men Tell All for Michelle Young 's season, Clayton is shown standing in front of two ladies -- either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women.Clayton appears to be leading a Rose Ceremony following his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates."I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear," Clayton announces to two ladies."I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."A brunette woman cries, "I'm done," while walking away from star and then falling to her knees."What the actual f-ck?!" the brunette complains.The drama apparently leaves Clayton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.Carbone said he doesn't know how the elimination went that determined Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes."I don't know yet. What we do know is that Clayton found love this season... so whatever drama they want you to believe ensued from that conversation of saying he was intimate with 'both of you' obviously didn't derail anything," Carbone wrote in his blog on December 7.The blonde woman in the trailer that aired during The Men Tell All was reportedly Rachel.And while the brunette woman crying was Sarah, Carbone reported that Sarah did not make it to Iceland, where the final dates were filmed."It was sent to me numerous times... that the venue Clayton is standing in is in Iceland (where we know the overnights and final Rose Ceremony are) and that the two women whose backs are two us (and he's seemingly telling he was intimate with both) are Rachel and Gabby, two women we know had hometown dates," Carbone reported in his blog."The shot of Sarah crying was squeezed in from another point in filming since we know Sarah didn't make it to Iceland."fans are therefore assuming Gabby and Rachel finished as Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes; however, Carbone is not convinced that's the case."Certainly looks that way, but with the way the editing works and how tricky they can get sometimes, the only thing we know for sure is that whole scene happens in Iceland," Carbone explained."Saying they're the Final 2 because that's the only two you see there with their backs to us, I don't know yet. Maybe it is and the show just gave away their Final 2."Carbone noted, however, that he'd like to think producers are "smarter" than just giving away Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes in a pre-season trailer.There is no spoiler out there yet revealing Clayton's winner and whether he got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony."I don't know the ending yet," Carbone wrote in his blog on December 16, 2021, adding that Clayton is "most likely engaged."However, Carbone is sure Clayton ended up with one of his Final 3 bachelorettes -- Gabby, Susie, or Rachel -- and the contestants have been instructed not to say a word about the show's ending or post anything on social media that could give it away."I've heard rumblings about all three since filming ended," Carbone reported.He added, "I'm leaning towards one person based on info told to me, but again, until I get the confirmation I need, there's no need to tell people what I'm 'hearing.'"But Carbone assured his readers, "When I'm confident I know who he picked, I'll let you know."Although Clayton never revealed whether he's currently in a happy relationship or engaged, he did tell Us Weekly that he left with zero regrets."I definitely was not perfect. I did some things wrong," Clayton told Us.But that doesn't mean Clayton has a desire to rewrite history or take any of his decisions back."I think for me, I realized that I can't say that I have any regrets because if I would've done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that is no," Clayton explained."So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no."Clayton said while he's an imperfect human and made some wrong moves, "I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best.""And so for that, I'm like, 'You know what? You stayed true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just what life is,'" he said.Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group