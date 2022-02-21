Bachelor spoilers: Who does Clayton Echard pick as his winner and end up with on 'The Bachelor'? What happens on Clayton's 'The Bachelor' season? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/21/2022
Bachelor spoilers have revealed The Bachelor star Clayton Echard's Final 4 and Final 3 bachelorettes as he nears the end of his journey to find love, with spoilers also revealing which woman Clayton may have picked and ended up with as his winner.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report includes huge spoilers for Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season, including who Clayton may have picked as his winner and ended up with.]
The Bachelor airs its next episode, Episode 7, on Monday night at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Only nine women remain on Clayton's journey to find The One, but some of his relationships appear further along than others.
Mara has been struggling since she hasn't received a one-on-one date yet, and she recently emerged as the new villain of the season following Shanae's ouster.
Mara, who is convinced she is "wife material" and by far the best choice for Clayton, threw Sarah under a bus by telling Clayton that Sarah -- at age 23 -- wasn't ready to get engaged or married by the end of Season 26.
While Mara thought her allegation would result in Sarah going home, Clayton chose to confront Sarah about the situation and ended up giving her a rose. Clayton determined that Sarah had been sincere up to that point and truly was ready to accept a marriage proposal by the end of the process.
"I absolutely see myself being engaged at the end of this... That is why I am here... and I wouldn't be here if I wasn't ready for that and if I didn't see that with you," Sarah promised Clayton through tears.
Sarah probably had an idea Mara had mentioned her name, and she called it a "Hail Mary" on the woman's part.
"What the actual f-ck?!... It's complete bullsh-t... It's like... 'Oh, I'm going home this week and so I might as well throw this girl under a bus who's getting her second one-on-one,'" Sarah complained.
Sarah has expressed complete confidence in her romance with Clayton, but it seems he's a little more smitten with other women, such as Rachel and Susie.
Clayton noted how he and Rachel have a "very, very special relationship."
"You have no idea how I'm feeling right now," Rachel said as she kissed Clayton.
"I think I have somewhat of an idea, because I am feeling the same way," Clayton replied.
While in Vienna, Clayton was tasked with choosing his Final 4 bachelorettes for hometown dates. Clayton knew this would be a big step for all of his relationships since he'd be meeting these women's families.
"I don't know if this was a 'if you get a rose on your date, you advance,' or if they just had dates and had a Rose Ceremony at the end," Carbone wrote in his blog on December 16.
"All I know is the end result of who the 4 remaining women were once they left Vienna."
Clayton took Serene to Hofsburg Palace on a one-on-one date, and then Susie received the special "Pretty Woman" date.
Susie, wearing a long red dress, received a rose from Clayton at the end of their one-on-one.
According to Carbone, Genevieve was sent home at some point during the week without going on a date.
"I don't know who approached who first, but it was established that Genevieve and Clayton just weren't a match and didn't see it long term," Carbone claimed, "so he either sent her home or she left. Not sure how it'll be shown."
Carbone is unsure of whether there was a third one-on-one date in Vienna to go along with a group date.
Clayton then had to hand out roses at arguably the most heartbreaking Rose Ceremony of the season thus far when determining his Final 4 bachelorettes.
Clayton reportedly eliminated Sarah and Teddi at the seventh Rose Ceremony of the season.
Clayton's Final 4 bachelorettes were Gabby, Rachel, Serene, and Susie.
Clayton apparently falls in love with three women
Clayton had no trouble finding love on The Bachelor. In fact, the process apparently worked a little too well for him.
During The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All episode that aired in early December 2021, a trailer aired that featured Clayton admitting, "I didn't believe it could happen, but I am in love with three women."
In order to choose his Final 3 bachelorettes, Clayton met his Final 4 ladies' families in their respective hometowns.
Susie's hometown date in Virginia Beach, VA, filmed on November 2, Rachel's hometown date took place in Orlando, FL, on November 4, Serene's hometown date taped in Oklahoma City, OK, on November 6, and Gabby introduced Clayton to her loved ones in Denver, CO, on November 8.
The Rose Ceremony reportedly occurred on November 9 and ended with Serene being denied a rose.
"One thing I'd heard since hometowns was that Serene was eliminated at #4, and judging by the previews [on December 6], it was all but confirmed," Carbone wrote last month.
Clayton's Final 3 women as a result were Susie, Gabby, and Rachel.
All three ladies reportedly made it to Iceland for overnight Fantasy Suite dates as well as the Final Rose Ceremony.
Clayton has sex with at least two of his bachelorettes
During the trailer that aired during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Michelle Young's season, Clayton is shown standing in front of two ladies -- either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women.
Clayton appears to be leading a Rose Ceremony following his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear," Clayton announces to two ladies.
"I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."
A brunette woman cries, "I'm done," while walking away from The Bachelor star and then falling to her knees.
"What the actual f-ck?!" the brunette complains.
The drama apparently leaves Clayton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.
Carbone said he doesn't know how the elimination went that determined Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes.
"I don't know yet. What we do know is that Clayton found love this season... so whatever drama they want you to believe ensued from that conversation of saying he was intimate with 'both of you' obviously didn't derail anything," Carbone wrote in his blog on December 7.
Clayton reportedly gets intimate with both Rachel and Gabby
The blonde woman in the trailer that aired during The Men Tell All was reportedly Rachel.
And while the brunette woman crying was Sarah, Carbone reported that Sarah did not make it to Iceland, where the final dates were filmed.
"It was sent to me numerous times... that the venue Clayton is standing in is in Iceland (where we know the overnights and final Rose Ceremony are) and that the two women whose backs are two us (and he's seemingly telling he was intimate with both) are Rachel and Gabby, two women we know had hometown dates," Carbone reported in his blog.
"The shot of Sarah crying was squeezed in from another point in filming since we know Sarah didn't make it to Iceland."
The Bachelor fans are therefore assuming Gabby and Rachel finished as Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes; however, Carbone is not convinced that's the case.
"Certainly looks that way, but with the way the editing works and how tricky they can get sometimes, the only thing we know for sure is that whole scene happens in Iceland," Carbone explained.
"Saying they're the Final 2 because that's the only two you see there with their backs to us, I don't know yet. Maybe it is and the show just gave away their Final 2."
Carbone noted, however, that he'd like to think producers are "smarter" than just giving away Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes in a pre-season trailer.
Clayton's winning bachelorette pick has yet to be reported
There is no spoiler out there yet revealing Clayton's winner and whether he got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I don't know the ending yet," Carbone wrote in his blog on December 16, 2021, adding that Clayton is "most likely engaged."
However, Carbone is sure Clayton ended up with one of his Final 3 bachelorettes -- Gabby, Susie, or Rachel -- and the contestants have been instructed not to say a word about the show's ending or post anything on social media that could give it away.
"I've heard rumblings about all three since filming ended," Carbone reported.
He added, "I'm leaning towards one person based on info told to me, but again, until I get the confirmation I need, there's no need to tell people what I'm 'hearing.'"
But Carbone assured his readers, "When I'm confident I know who he picked, I'll let you know."
Although Clayton never revealed whether he's currently in a happy relationship or engaged, he did tell Us Weekly that he left The Bachelor with zero regrets.
"I definitely was not perfect. I did some things wrong," Clayton told Us.
But that doesn't mean Clayton has a desire to rewrite history or take any of his decisions back.
"I think for me, I realized that I can't say that I have any regrets because if I would've done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that is no," Clayton explained.
"So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no."
Clayton said while he's an imperfect human and made some wrong moves, "I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best."
"And so for that, I'm like, 'You know what? You stayed true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just what life is,'" he said.