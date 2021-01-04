Bachelor spoilers continue to leak out about Matt James' 2021 season of The Bachelor, revealing spoilers for Matt's alleged Final 4 bachelorettes, Final 2 women, and who The Bachelor star allegedly picked as his winner and ended up with!

[The Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about Matt James' 2021 season of The Bachelor, including his Final 2 bachelorettes and winner pick, and will spoil the season for you].

The Bachelor viewers became acquainted with Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, because he's the best friend of The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and has been featured on Tyler's social media accounts for a while now.

Matt was originally cast for Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette season back in March, but ABC chose to promote him to The Bachelor lead before Clare's edition even began filming.

Matt was announced as the Bachelor in mid-June on Good Morning America, and he'll make history by becoming the first black The Bachelor star ever.

ABC has cast only one black lead, Season 13 The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, in 40 seasons and 18 years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette prior to this year, when Tayshia Adams became The Bachelorette's second black star when she replaced Clare as Season 16's star mid-season.

In terms of what Matt is looking for in an ideal partner, he wants a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate. He said his future wife could be any shape, size or race.

So did Matt find the love of his life on The Bachelor, and if so, who is she?! Keep reading for The Bachelor spoilers ahead of the show's premiere on Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT.


Matt's entire The Bachelor season was filmed at one single resort

According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Matt's The Bachelor season started filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10.

ABC announced 43 bachelorettes who "may" have a chance to meet and date Matt shortly before production commenced.

A bunch of extra potential bachelorettes were presumably invited to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the pre-production quarantine period.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is an upscale golf resort with a casino that is set on 2,000 wooded acres and boasts a pool and spa with many dining options.
This is the same resort former The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and her group of Season 12 bachelors visited on her season in Episode 4 when Chad Johnson got eliminated during a two-on-one date, according to Carbone.

Matt and his bachelorettes were not allowed to leave the bubble and travel around the U.S. or internationally due to the ongoing pandemic, and strict rules and precautions were put into place to keep the cast and crew safe.

Carbone says production on Matt's season wrapped around November 21 or so.


Matt James began The Bachelor having never been in love before

In a November promo for The Bachelor's new season, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison asked Matt, "You've never been in love?"

"I haven't," Matt replied.

"My job is to change that," Chris responded.

Chris later clarified what Matt meant by that disclosure in an interview with Us Weekly.

"It's not that he hasn't said 'I love you' before. I think the problem with him is he realized being the Bachelor, he had never fully understood what it means. He didn't understand the weight of it," Chris explained to the magazine.

ABC also teased of Matt's journey on the show, "Although Matt hasn't been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his life no matter what challenges he will face."


Matt James experienced "a rude awakening" during the show

Chris told Us that The Bachelor process really changed Matt and "opened [his] eyes."

Chris said Matt is "a different man than when he came to us" this past fall.

"He got really a crash course because he didn't get the few steps of being on the show. He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit," Chris shared.

"So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him."

Chris teased that fans will take a really "amazing journey" with Matt, "not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, 'Wow, okay, this is love and this is what it means and I'm really here to find this.'"

Chris also admitted that production had a thing or two to learn given their leading man hadn't appeared on a previous The Bachelorette season, which is when cast members learn the ropes of filming.


The Bachelor's 2021 season kicks off with 32 bachelorettes

A whopping 32 bachelorettes exited limos and were introduced to Matt on Night 1.

One woman caused a stir by arriving in nothing but black lingerie and asked Matt to help her pick out an outfit from a rack of clothes.

And there were two dueling ladies: one in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley followed by another bachelorette being carried in on a throne like Cleopatra, wearing a gold crown.

But Matt was apparently taken with one woman -- Abigail Heringer, who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant.

Matt found his first Rose Ceremony "overwhelming," according to ABC, and realized it's difficult to say goodbye to multiple women and disappoint them after they put themselves out to meet him.

By the end of the first Rose Ceremony, 24 bachelorettes remained and continued on Matt's adventure to find The One.

Eight women were therefore eliminated from the competition to win Matt's heart.


More bachelorettes were joined after The Bachelor season began filming

Chris Harrison recently confirmed a Season 25 spoiler that more women -- including a face already familiar to viewers, and another already familiar to Matt -- joined the cast of bachelorettes later in the season.

"There are 32 women, a record-number of women applied for Matt James. That's how many arrive on Night 1," Chris said during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"That's not how many we'll end up with."

Chris shared, "There will be more than those that arrive, and I can also give you this nugget: one woman who arrives is a very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."

Carbone reported that The Bachelor welcomed five additional women onto the show after Matt's second Rose Ceremony of the season, followed by a sixth "familiar face" -- whom Chris had mentioned -- later on.

"The (SPOILER) is, after Rose Ceremony #2, they bring 5 women in," Carbone tweeted on December 11.

According to Carbone the five additional bachelorettes who joined the season after the second Rose Ceremony were Brittany Galvin, a 23-year-old from Chicago, IL; Catalina Morales, a 29-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico; Kim Li, a 28-year-old from Cypress, CA; Michelle Young, a 227-year-old from Woodbury, MN; and Ryan Claytor, a 25-year-old from Mechanicsville, VA.

Those five of the women were members of the group of 43 possible bachelorettes ABC had announced before Matt's season of The Bachelor had began filming.

Despite prior reports, Matt's ex-girlfriend doesn't show up

Carbone initially reported that Matt's ex-girlfriend, Madison Nelson, a 27-year-old from Granger, IN, was one of the five bachelorettes to join Matt's cast following the second Rose Ceremony.

"Some tea for you already: Apparently Madison Nelson was dating Matt last summer when Tyler was seeing [GiGi Hadid]," Carbone tweeted in early December.

"Went to one of the fashion shows with him. Here they are together. Heard they were together for at least a couple months."

However, Carbone clarified in a January 4 blog post that he was incorrect about Madison's appearance on the show.

"I originally thought that Madison Nelson was one of the five, but was told she is not," Carbone wrote.

"Was actually told once they found out she HAD dated Matt last summer, they decided against bringing her on."

According to Carbone, Madison and Matt dated in 2019 and she was hoping to win him back on The Bachelor but was clearly disappointed.


The Bachelor alum Heather Martin also showed up later to date Matt

The sixth woman to join the cast late and the familiar face from The Bachelor franchise was reportedly Hannah Brown's close friend Heather Martin.

Heather found fame when she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019.

"We know Heather Martin shows up," Carbone tweeted late last year.

Carbone clarified on his blog that Heather did not join the show after the second Rose Ceremony like the other five women.

"[This means] all in all, Matt meets 38 women (original 32, the 5 that come after Rose Ceremony #2, then whenever Heather shows up) at some point this season, which is more than any previous 'Bachelor' did in history," Carbone wrote in a blog post.

"Why did they hold 5 women from the group of original 43 for two Rose Ceremonies before bringing them on? Because they can?... They do it for dramatic purposes."

Carbone believes Hannah put Heather up to competing on The Bachelor since the girls are such great friends and Hannah became close to Matt while quarantining with him and Tyler in Florida earlier this year.

"Clearly Hannah told [Heather] this would be a good idea since she's friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along," Carbone explained.


But Heather Martin's stay at The Bachelor resort was short and sweet

While it's unclear when exactly Heather made her appearance, Carbone reported that her stint on The Bachelor's 25th season didn't last long.

In fact, Carbone revealed in a December blog post Heather only stuck around for a few hours!

"Here's what I know: [Heather] doesn't show up the first night, it's somewhere after filming is already started, and she's literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives," Carbone wrote.

Carbone doesn't know why Matt chose to give Heather the boot so early.

"I don't know Matt's reasoning for sending Heather home so quick... But Heather showing up on Matt's season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing," Carbone wrote.

Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on Colton's The Bachelor edition.

ABC labeled her occupation as "never been kissed" at the start of The Bachelor's season, but Heather did in fact kiss Colton during the show.

Heather quit The Bachelor process before hometown dates because she said she wasn't ready to introduce Colton to her parents and family.


Abigail Heringer won Matt James' First Impression Rose on Night 1

The recipient of Matt's special First Impression Rose was Abigail Heringer, a 25-year-old from Beaverton, OR.

That means Abigail was automatically safe at Matt's first Rose Ceremony of the season.

Abigail graduated from South Salem High school in 2013 followed by Linfield College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, according to her LinkedIn.

Abigail, a beautiful brunette, currently works as a client financial manager at the Opus Agency.

When Chris Harrison announced Matt's set of 32 bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session, he teased that Abigail has "an incredible story to tell."

"Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute just gem of a woman -- impossible not to fall in love with," Chris gushed.

He revealed, "[Abigail] is the first hearing-impaired person we've ever had on the show... [She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons."

Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."

Abigail currently lives in Portland, OR, while her parents still reside in Salem. Abigail has three siblings, an older sister and two younger brothers, according to Abigail's local newspaper, the Salem Statesman Journal.

Abigail was reportedly able to compete on The Bachelor because she was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abigail was born with congenital hearing loss but had success with cochlear implants, according to the newspaper.

Abigail underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University.

The Salem Statesman Journal also revealed Abigail is an accomplished junior golfer who graduated from South Salem's International Baccalaureate program with nearly a perfect grade-point average.

And based on her Instagram account, Abigail enjoys traveling, spending time with her friends and being outdoors.

Last season, Peter Weber gave his First Impression Rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and the pair ended up getting engaged at the end of the season.

Peter and Hannah Ann, however, broke up shortly after the show finished filming.


Which The Bachelor bachelorettes don't last long on Matt's season?

Although Carbone isn't able to pinpoint when each woman goes home, he collected a list of bachelorettes who allegedly didn't stick around on Season 25 for very long.

According to Carbone's January 4 blog post, all the women on his list all went home before the third Rose Ceremony or so.

"There's obviously more that would go home during that time, but these women I know aren't major players at all this season," Carbone wrote, before rattling off his list of rejected bachelorettes.

The list of women whom Matt sent reportedly packing early in the process include Alana Milne, a 26-year-old from San Antonio, TX; Alicia Holloway, a 24-year-old from Morgantown, WV; Amber Andrews, a 30-year-old from Rialto, CA; Carolyn Vallejo, a 30-year-old from Newburyport, MA; and Corrinne Jones, a 22-year-old from Pomfret, CT.

Other women who reportedly failed to make it far on the season were Emani Curl, a 25-year-old from Albuquerque, NM; Illeana Pennetto, a 25-year-old from South Salem, NY; Khaylah Epps, a 28-year-old from Bronx, NY; Kimberly Courneya, a 28-year-old from Lake Tapps, WA; and Kristin Hopkins, a 27-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA.

Saneh Ste Clare, a 25-year-old from St. Augustine, FL, and Sydney Johnson, a 28-year-old from Franklin, TN, also reportedly got eliminated early on Matt's season, among others.

"So kinda like last season, I have information about things, but not necessarily full details," Carbone wrote in his blog.

For example, Carbone reported last year that Zac Clark and Ben Smith finished as Tayshia's Final 2 bachelorettes and Brendan Morais self-eliminated.

"[The spoilers] ended up being right in the end, but the details surrounding it weren't there," Carbone explained in his January 4 blog post.

"Not knowing Ben actually went home at [the final] 4 then came back, or when Brendan eliminated himself. So it makes it tougher to know how much is true. Same deal this season as I have things I was told, but without details behind it, you just never know."


Matt's Final 4 bachelorettes reportedly included Serena Pitt, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young

Carbone claims he only knows three of Matt's Final 4 bachelorettes for sure.

Carbone reported Serena Pitt, a 22-year-old from Markham, ON; Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old from Cumming, GA; and Michelle Young -- one of the group of five who entered after the second Rose Ceremony -- made it to Matt's Final 4.

"I do not know who the 4th girl is," Carbone admitted.

However, Carbone has heard that Bri Springs, a 24-year-old from Owatonna, MN, also made it to Matt's Final 4 women.

"I haven't gotten the confirmation I needed... If/When I get solid confirmation, I'll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl," Carbone wrote in his blog.

Carbone clarified that if Bri becomes the fourth girl, that doesn't mean she was eliminated from Matt's The Bachelor season in fourth place.

"I'm just trying to give you the 4 girls that got hometown dates. Serena P., Rachael, and Michelle definitely did," Carbone reported.


Matt allegedly picked Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell as his Final 2 bachelorettes

According to Carbone, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell finished as Matt's Final 2 bachelorettes.

"I was told 'Michelle and Rachael were final 2,'" Carbone claimed in his blog.

Matt's BFF Tyler visited The Bachelor star on-location while the season was filming and revealed in an early December vlog that Matt seemed "extremely happy."

"He loves his girls... He spoke so highly of them," Tyler shared. "He's really pushing himself to be vulnerable and put himself out there, and I think you're got to get a great season and a great Matt."

Tyler predicted, "I'm excited to see how all of this ends here, because Matt seems genuinely happy. I think we're going to get the ending we all want and have been missing for a while."


So who did Matt James pick and end up with, and did The Bachelor star get engaged?

Carbone is "positive" that Serena Pitt and Michelle Young did not ultimately win Matt's heart.

Carbone reported in his January 4 blog post that he believes Rachael received Matt's final rose of the season.

"I was told, 'Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins,'" Carbone revealed.

The spoiler blogger, however, isn't totally confident in the knowledge he has about the winner.

"If you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it's Rachael Kirkconnell [who won]," Carbone explained.

"Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they're telling everyone."

But Carbone noted he heard similar information about Madison Prewett during Peter Weber's The Bachelor season -- and that information ultimately turned out to be incorrect.

(Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the Final Rose Ceremony after Madison quit the show in second place. After Peter and Hannah Ann split, Peter briefly reunited with Madison but the pair never really got their relationship off the ground and broke up within a few days).

"I never ran with it because I was never convinced it was that easy. And it ended up being wrong anyway," Carbone explained.

"Maybe Rachael did win. All I'm saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret."
 
Carbone therefore questions if Rachael's alleged victory is another situation in which someone started a false rumor about her winning and it then spread like wildfire.

"I'm not 100 percent sold on it yet, but, I'm just telling you that's the one I've heard most," Carbone wrote.

Carbone said all signs are pointing to Rachael winning.

The spoiler blogger said he expects to hear more details as Matt's season unfolds on TV.

"But that's what I got for you right now," Carbone concluded. 

