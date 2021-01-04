Bachelor spoilers: Who did 'The Bachelor star Matt James pick and end up with? What happens on the 2021 season of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/04/2021
Bachelor spoilers continue to leak out about Matt James' 2021 season of The Bachelor, revealing spoilers for Matt's alleged Final 4 bachelorettes, Final 2 women, and who The Bachelor star allegedly picked as his winner and ended up with!
[The Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about Matt James' 2021 season of The Bachelor, including his Final 2 bachelorettes and winner pick, and will spoil the season for you].
The Bachelor viewers became acquainted with Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, because he's the best friend of The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and has been featured on Tyler's social media accounts for a while now.
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is an upscale golf resort with a casino that is set on 2,000 wooded acres and boasts a pool and spa with many dining options.
This is the same resort former The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and her group of Season 12 bachelors visited on her season in Episode 4 when Chad Johnson got eliminated during a two-on-one date, according to Carbone.
Matt and his bachelorettes were not allowed to leave the bubble and travel around the U.S. or internationally due to the ongoing pandemic, and strict rules and precautions were put into place to keep the cast and crew safe.
Carbone says production on Matt's season wrapped around November 21 or so.
"It's not that he hasn't said 'I love you' before. I think the problem with him is he realized being the Bachelor, he had never fully understood what it means. He didn't understand the weight of it," Chris explained to the magazine.
ABC also teased of Matt's journey on the show, "Although Matt hasn't been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his life no matter what challenges he will face."
Matt James experienced "a rude awakening" during the show
Chris said Matt is "a different man than when he came to us" this past fall.
"He got really a crash course because he didn't get the few steps of being on the show. He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit," Chris shared.
"So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him."
Chris teased that fans will take a really "amazing journey" with Matt, "not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, 'Wow, okay, this is love and this is what it means and I'm really here to find this.'"
Chris also admitted that production had a thing or two to learn given their leading man hadn't appeared on a previous The Bachelorette season, which is when cast members learn the ropes of filming.
Carbone reported that The Bachelor welcomed five additional women onto the show after Matt's second Rose Ceremony of the season, followed by a sixth "familiar face" -- whom Chris had mentioned -- later on.
"The (SPOILER) is, after Rose Ceremony #2, they bring 5 women in," Carbone tweeted on December 11.
According to Carbone the five additional bachelorettes who joined the season after the second Rose Ceremony were Brittany Galvin, a 23-year-old from Chicago, IL; Catalina Morales, a 29-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico; Kim Li, a 28-year-old from Cypress, CA; Michelle Young, a 227-year-old from Woodbury, MN; and Ryan Claytor, a 25-year-old from Mechanicsville, VA.
Those five of the women were members of the group of 43 possible bachelorettes ABC had announced before Matt's season of The Bachelor had began filming.
Despite prior reports, Matt's ex-girlfriend doesn't show up
Carbone initially reported that Matt's ex-girlfriend, Madison Nelson, a 27-year-old from Granger, IN, was one of the five bachelorettes to join Matt's cast following the second Rose Ceremony.
"Some tea for you already: Apparently Madison Nelson was dating Matt last summer when Tyler was seeing [GiGi Hadid]," Carbone tweeted in early December.
"Went to one of the fashion shows with him. Here they are together. Heard they were together for at least a couple months."
However, Carbone clarified in a January 4 blog post that he was incorrect about Madison's appearance on the show.
Carbone clarified on his blog that Heather did not join the show after the second Rose Ceremony like the other five women.
"[This means] all in all, Matt meets 38 women (original 32, the 5 that come after Rose Ceremony #2, then whenever Heather shows up) at some point this season, which is more than any previous 'Bachelor' did in history," Carbone wrote in a blog post.
"Why did they hold 5 women from the group of original 43 for two Rose Ceremonies before bringing them on? Because they can?... They do it for dramatic purposes."
Carbone believes Hannah put Heather up to competing on The Bachelor since the girls are such great friends and Hannah became close to Matt while quarantining with him and Tyler in Florida earlier this year.
"Clearly Hannah told [Heather] this would be a good idea since she's friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along," Carbone explained.
While it's unclear when exactly Heather made her appearance, Carbone reported that her stint on The Bachelor's 25th season didn't last long.
In fact, Carbone revealed in a December blog post Heather only stuck around for a few hours!
"Here's what I know: [Heather] doesn't show up the first night, it's somewhere after filming is already started, and she's literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives," Carbone wrote.
Carbone doesn't know why Matt chose to give Heather the boot so early.
"I don't know Matt's reasoning for sending Heather home so quick... But Heather showing up on Matt's season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing," Carbone wrote.
Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on Colton's The Bachelor edition.
Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."
Abigail currently lives in Portland, OR, while her parents still reside in Salem. Abigail has three siblings, an older sister and two younger brothers, according to Abigail's local newspaper, the Salem Statesman Journal.
Abigail was reportedly able to compete on The Bachelor because she was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abigail was born with congenital hearing loss but had success with cochlear implants, according to the newspaper.
Abigail underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University.
The Salem Statesman Journal also revealed Abigail is an accomplished junior golfer who graduated from South Salem's International Baccalaureate program with nearly a perfect grade-point average.
And based on her Instagram account, Abigail enjoys traveling, spending time with her friends and being outdoors.
Last season, Peter Weber gave his First Impression Rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and the pair ended up getting engaged at the end of the season.
Peter and Hannah Ann, however, broke up shortly after the show finished filming.
Which The Bachelor bachelorettes don't last long on Matt's season?
Although Carbone isn't able to pinpoint when each woman goes home, he collected a list of bachelorettes who allegedly didn't stick around on Season 25 for very long.
According to Carbone's January 4 blog post, all the women on his list all went home before the third Rose Ceremony or so.
"[The spoilers] ended up being right in the end, but the details surrounding it weren't there," Carbone explained in his January 4 blog post.
"Not knowing Ben actually went home at [the final] 4 then came back, or when Brendan eliminated himself. So it makes it tougher to know how much is true. Same deal this season as I have things I was told, but without details behind it, you just never know."
Carbone claims he only knows three of Matt's Final 4 bachelorettes for sure.
Carbone reported Serena Pitt, a 22-year-old from Markham, ON; Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old from Cumming, GA; and Michelle Young -- one of the group of five who entered after the second Rose Ceremony -- made it to Matt's Final 4.
"I do not know who the 4th girl is," Carbone admitted.
However, Carbone has heard that Bri Springs, a 24-year-old from Owatonna, MN, also made it to Matt's Final 4 women.
"I haven't gotten the confirmation I needed... If/When I get solid confirmation, I'll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl," Carbone wrote in his blog.
"I was told 'Michelle and Rachael were final 2,'" Carbone claimed in his blog.
Matt's BFF Tyler visitedThe Bachelor star on-location while the season was filming and revealed in an early December vlog that Matt seemed "extremely happy."
"He loves his girls... He spoke so highly of them," Tyler shared. "He's really pushing himself to be vulnerable and put himself out there, and I think you're got to get a great season and a great Matt."
Tyler predicted, "I'm excited to see how all of this ends here, because Matt seems genuinely happy. I think we're going to get the ending we all want and have been missing for a while."
(Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the Final Rose Ceremony after Madison quit the show in second place. After Peter and Hannah Ann split, Peter briefly reunited with Madison but the pair never really got their relationship off the ground and broke up within a few days).
"I never ran with it because I was never convinced it was that easy. And it ended up being wrong anyway," Carbone explained.
"Maybe Rachael did win. All I'm saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret."
Carbone therefore questions if Rachael's alleged victory is another situation in which someone started a false rumor about her winning and it then spread like wildfire.
"I'm not 100 percent sold on it yet, but, I'm just telling you that's the one I've heard most," Carbone wrote.
Carbone said all signs are pointing to Rachael winning.
The spoiler blogger said he expects to hear more details as Matt's season unfolds on TV.
"But that's what I got for you right now," Carbone concluded.