By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/11/2021
Bachelor spoilers revealing what will unfold on Matt James' 2021 season of The Bachelor and how it will end have continued to emerge -- detailing spoilers that reveal Matt's Final 4 bachelorettes, The Bachelor star's Final 2 women, and who Matt allegedly ended up with and picked as his winner!
[The Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report reveals spoilers for Matt James' 2021 season of The Bachelor,including Matt's winner pick and Final 2 bachelorettes and will spoil the season for you.]
Production of Matt's The Bachelor season began at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10 and wrapped around November 21, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, narrowed down his search for love to only 24 bachelorettes on the January 4 premiere of The Bachelor's 25th season.
Matt was captivated by many women on his first night of filming, but Abigail Heringer, a 25-year-old client financial from Salem, OR, made the biggest first impression on him -- and she therefore received the coveted First Impression Rose.
Matt told Abigail, who is hearing impaired, that she's a fighter and he appreciated how vulnerable she came across in their first conversation. Matt said Abigail was bringing to the table what he had asked all of his bachelorettes to bring.
At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Matt sent a total of eight girls packing.
Matt's decisions left the following women in the running for his heart: Bri Springs, a 24-year-old communications manager from Owatonna, MN; Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, GA; Chelsea Vaughn, a 29-year-old runway model from Marietta, GA; and Sarah Trott, a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA.
MJ Snyder, a 23-year-old hairstylist from Hudson, OH; Serena Pitt, a 22-year-old publicist from Markham, ON; Khaylah Epps, a 28-year-old healthcare advocate from Bronx, NY; and Kristin Hopkins, a 27-year-old attorney from Virginia Beach, VA, also received roses from Matt.
Other women who advanced include Kit Keenan, a 21-year-old fashion entrepreneur from New York, NY; Magi Tareke, a 32-year-old pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia; Pieper James, a 24-year-old graduate student from Happy Valley, OR; and Mariela "Mari" Pepin, a 24-year-old marketing director from Luquillo, Puerto Rico.
And Illeana Pennetto, a 25-year-old health food developer from South Salem, NY, also survived the first cut, along with Jessenia Cruz, a 27-year-old social media marketer from San Antonio, TX; Kaili Anderson, a 26-year-old hostess from San Diego, CA; and Marylynn Sienna, a 28-year-old event coordinator from Huntington Beach, CA.
Marylynn made a big enough impression on Matt to receive a rose, as did Serena Chew, a 24-year-old flight attendant from San Bruno, CA; Lauren Maddox, a 29-year-old corporate attorney from Miami, FL; and Sydney Johnson, a 28-year-old marketing specialist from Franklin, TN.
And the remaining women who will appear in Episode 2 are Alana Milne, a 26-year-old photographer from San Antonio, TX; Katie Thurston, a 29-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA; Anna Redman, a 24-year-old copywriter from Owatonna, MN; and Victoria Larson, a 27-year-old self-described "queen" from New York, NY.
"We've got to find out who Mrs. James is, and it's not going to be easy. But I know I can find my person here," Matt said following his first night as the Bachelor.
So did Abigail end up winning Matt's heart or another woman? Which bachelorette did Matt end up with and is he currently engaged? Keep reading to find out The Bachelor spoilers.
Chris said Matt is "a different man than when he came to us" this past fall.
"He got really a crash course because he didn't get the few steps of being on the show. He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit," Chris shared.
"So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him."
Chris teased that fans will take a really "amazing journey" with Matt, "not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, 'Wow, okay, this is love and this is what it means and I'm really here to find this.'"
Chris also admitted that production had a thing or two to learn given their leading man hadn't appeared on a previous The Bachelorette season, which is when cast members learn the ropes of filming.
Carbone had previously reported that The Bachelor welcomed five additional women onto the show after Matt's second Rose Ceremony of the season, followed by a sixth "familiar face" -- whom Chris had mentioned -- later on.
"The (SPOILER) is, after Rose Ceremony #2, they bring 5 women in," Carbone tweeted on December 11.
According to Carbone the five additional bachelorettes who joined the season after the second Rose Ceremony were Brittany Galvin, a 23-year-old from Chicago, IL; Catalina Morales, a 29-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico; Kim Li, a 28-year-old from Cypress, CA; Michelle Young, a 227-year-old from Woodbury, MN; and Ryan Claytor, a 25-year-old from Mechanicsville, VA.
All five women were members of the group of 43 possible bachelorettes ABC had announced before Matt's season of The Bachelor began filming.
Matt's ex-girlfriend didn't show up despite prior claims
Carbone had initially reported that Matt's ex-girlfriend, Madison Nelson, a 27-year-old from Granger, IN, was one of the five bachelorettes to join Matt's cast following the second Rose Ceremony.
"Some tea for you already: Apparently Madison Nelson was dating Matt last summer when Tyler was seeing [Gigi Hadid]," Carbone tweeted in early December.
"Went to one of the fashion shows with him. Here they are together. Heard they were together for at least a couple months."
However, Carbone clarified in a January 4 blog post that he was incorrect about Madison's appearance on the show.
In addition to revealing additional bachelorettes joined the season after Night 1, the season preview ABC aired at the conclusion of The Bachelor's January 4 premiere also showed former The Bachelor bachelorette attempts to join Matt's group of suitors at some point in the season.
Carbone clarified on his blog that Heather did not join the show after the second Rose Ceremony like the other five women.
"[This means] all in all, Matt meets 38 women (original 32, the 5 that come after Rose Ceremony #2, then whenever Heather shows up) at some point this season, which is more than any previous 'Bachelor' did in history," Carbone wrote in a blog post.
"Why did they hold 5 women from the group of original 43 for two Rose Ceremonies before bringing them on? Because they can?... They do it for dramatic purposes."
Carbone believes Hannah put Heather up to appearing on The Bachelor since the women are such great friends and Hannah became close to Matt while she was quarantining with him and Tyler in Florida earlier this year.
"Clearly Hannah told [Heather] this would be a good idea since she's friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along," Carbone explained.
While it's unclear when exactly Heather made her appearance, Carbone reported that her stint on The Bachelor's 25th season didn't last long.
In fact, Carbone revealed in a December blog post Heather only stuck around for a few hours!
"Here's what I know: [Heather] doesn't show up the first night, it's somewhere after filming is already started, and she's literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives," Carbone wrote.
Carbone doesn't know why Matt chose to give Heather the boot so early.
"I don't know Matt's reasoning for sending Heather home so quick... But Heather showing up on Matt's season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing," Carbone wrote.
Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on Colton's The Bachelor edition.
"There's obviously more that would go home during that time, but these women I know aren't major players at all this season," Carbone wrote, before rattling off his list of rejected bachelorettes.
Seven of the twelve bachelorettes on Carbone's list were among the eight women Matt sent home at the season's first Rose Ceremony (Casandra was the only Night 1 eliminee missing from his list).
The five remaining women from Carbone's list who were not eliminated at the season's Night 1 Rose Ceremony are Alana Milne, a 26-year-old from San Antonio, TX; Illeana Pennetto, a 25-year-old from South Salem, NY; Khaylah Epps, a 28-year-old from Bronx, NY; Kristin Hopkins, a 27-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA; and Sydney Johnson, a 28-year-old from Franklin, TN.
Carbone acknowledged his spoiler information is much spottier than prior season given Matt's The Bachelor season followed the same format as last year's The Bachelorette season and was filmed at a single resort.
"So kinda like last season, I have information about things, but not necessarily full details," Carbone wrote in his blog.
"[The spoilers] ended up being right in the end, but the details surrounding it weren't there," Carbone explained in his January 4 blog post.
"Not knowing Ben actually went home at [the final] 4 then came back, or when Brendan eliminated himself. So it makes it tougher to know how much is true. Same deal this season as I have things I was told, but without details behind it, you just never know."
Carbone claims he only knows three of Matt's Final 4 bachelorettes for sure.
Carbone reported Serena Pitt, a 22-year-old from Markham, ON; Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old from Cumming, GA; and Michelle Young -- one of the group of five who entered after the second Rose Ceremony -- made it to Matt's Final 4.
"I do not know who the 4th girl is," Carbone admitted.
However, Carbone has heard that Bri Springs, a 24-year-old from Owatonna, MN, also made it to Matt's Final 4 women.
"I haven't gotten the confirmation I needed... If/When I get solid confirmation, I'll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl," Carbone wrote in his blog.
"I was told 'Michelle and Rachael were final 2,'" Carbone claimed in his blog.
Matt's BFF Tyler visitedThe Bachelor star on-location while the season was filming and revealed in an early December vlog that Matt seemed "extremely happy."
"He loves his girls... He spoke so highly of them," Tyler shared. "He's really pushing himself to be vulnerable and put himself out there, and I think you're got to get a great season and a great Matt."
Tyler predicted, "I'm excited to see how all of this ends here, because Matt seems genuinely happy. I think we're going to get the ending we all want and have been missing for a while."
So who did Matt James pick as his winner, and is he engaged?
(Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the Final Rose Ceremony after Madison quit the show in second place. After Peter and Hannah Ann split, Peter briefly reunited with Madison but the pair never really got their relationship off the ground and broke up within a few days).
"I never ran with it because I was never convinced it was that easy. And it ended up being wrong anyway," Carbone explained.
"Maybe Rachael did win. All I'm saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret."
Carbone therefore questions if Rachael's alleged victory is another situation in which someone started a false rumor about her winning and it then spread like wildfire.
"I'm not 100 percent sold on it yet, but, I'm just telling you that's the one I've heard most," Carbone wrote.
Carbone said all signs are pointing to Rachael winning.
The spoiler blogger said he expects to hear more details as Matt's season unfolds on TV.
"But that's what I got for you right now," Carbone concluded.