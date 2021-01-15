Bachelor spoilers: Who did Matt James pick as his 'The Bachelor' winner and end up with? What happens on 'The Bachelor's 2021 season? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/15/2021
Bachelor spoilers revealing what will happen on The Bachelor's 2021 season with Matt James and how it will end have continued to emerge -- including spoilers that reveal The Bachelor star's Final 4 bachelorettes, Matt's Final 2 bachelorettes, and who Matt allegedly picked as his winner and ended up with!
[The Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers for the 2021 season of The Bachelorstarring Matt James, including who Matt picks as his winner and Final 2 bachelorettes and will spoil the season.]
Matt's The Bachelor season taped at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania and filmed from October 10 to around November 21, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, is still in the beginning stages of finding his perfect match, as 24 women remain on the show heading into the season's third episode.
Matt is beginning to develop strong connections with multiple women.
In the latest episode, Matt gave Bri Springs, a 24-year-old communications manager from Owatonna, MN, and Sarah Trott, a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA,roses on their respective one-on-one dates.
And Matt was blown away by Lauren Maddox, a 29-year-old corporate attorney from Miami, FL, during the first group date of the season, so she also received a rose.
But Matt is already tangled in drama with Victoria Larson, a 27-year-old self-described "queen" from New York, NY, and Marylynn Sienna, a 28-year-old event coordinator from Huntington Beach, CA.
At the second Rose Ceremony of the season, Matt began handing out roses to women he wanted to continue dating: Pieper James, a 24-year-old graduate student from Happy Valley, OR; Kit Keenan, a 21-year-old fashion entrepreneur from New York, NY; and Magi Tareke, a 32-year-old pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia.
But suddenly, Sarah found herself feeling dizzy and faint, and she left the Rose Ceremony and dropped to her knees.
"I'm so grateful I have a rose because Victoria ruined the night. Maybe he sees a different side to her, but the longer she's here, the more I question my relationship with Matt," Sarah vented.
"I never felt like this before, and right now, I'm just overwhelmed."
Matt's second Rose Ceremony will continue in the next episode.
The women who will be hoping to receive a rose include MJ Snyder, a 23-year-old hairstylist from Hudson, OH; Serena Pitt, a 22-year-old publicist from Markham, ON; Khaylah Epps, a 28-year-old healthcare advocate from Bronx, NY; and Kristin Hopkins, a 27-year-old attorney from Virginia Beach, VA.
The remaining women are Alana Milne, a 26-year-old photographer from San Antonio, TX; Anna Redman, a 24-year-old copywriter from Owatonna, MN; and Serena Chew, a 24-year-old flight attendant from San Bruno, CA.
So which bachelorette ended up with Matt and is The Bachelor star engaged to the woman of his dreams? Keep reading to find out The Bachelor spoilers Matt's 2021 season.
Chris said Matt is now "a different man than when he came to us" when filming began.
"He got really a crash course because he didn't get the few steps of being on the show. He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit," Chris shared.
"So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him."
Chris teased that fans will take a really "amazing journey" with Matt, "not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, 'Wow, okay, this is love and this is what it means and I'm really here to find this.'"
Chris also admitted that production had a thing or two to learn given their leading man hadn't appeared on a previous The Bachelorette season, which is when cast members learn the ropes of filming.
Carbone had previously reported that The Bachelor welcomed five additional women onto the show after Matt's second Rose Ceremony of the season, followed by a sixth "familiar face" -- whom Chris had mentioned -- later on.
"The (SPOILER) is, after Rose Ceremony #2, they bring 5 women in," Carbone tweeted on December 11.
According to Carbone the five additional bachelorettes who joined the season after the second Rose Ceremony were Brittany Galvin, a 23-year-old from Chicago, IL; Catalina Morales, a 29-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico; Kim Li, a 28-year-old from Cypress, CA; Michelle Young, a 227-year-old from Woodbury, MN; and Ryan Claytor, a 25-year-old from Mechanicsville, VA.
In addition to revealing additional bachelorettes joined the season after Night 1, the season preview ABC aired at the conclusion of The Bachelor's January 4 premiere also showed former The Bachelor bachelorette attempts to join Matt's group of suitors at some point in the season.
Carbone clarified on his blog that Heather did not join the show after the second Rose Ceremony like the other five women.
"[This means] all in all, Matt meets 38 women (original 32, the 5 that come after Rose Ceremony #2, then whenever Heather shows up) at some point this season, which is more than any previous 'Bachelor' did in history," Carbone wrote in a blog post.
"Why did they hold 5 women from the group of original 43 for two Rose Ceremonies before bringing them on? Because they can?... They do it for dramatic purposes."
Carbone believes Hannah put Heather up to appearing on The Bachelor since the women are such great friends and Hannah became close to Matt while she was quarantining with him and Tyler in Florida earlier this year.
"Clearly Hannah told [Heather] this would be a good idea since she's friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along," Carbone explained.
While it's unclear when exactly Heather made her appearance, Carbone reported that her stint on The Bachelor's 25th season didn't last long.
In fact, Carbone revealed in a December blog post Heather only stuck around for a few hours!
"Here's what I know: [Heather] doesn't show up the first night, it's somewhere after filming is already started, and she's literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives," Carbone wrote.
Carbone doesn't know why Matt chose to give Heather the boot so early.
"I don't know Matt's reasoning for sending Heather home so quick... But Heather showing up on Matt's season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing," Carbone wrote.
Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on Colton's The Bachelor edition.
"There's obviously more that would go home during that time, but these women I know aren't major players at all this season," Carbone wrote, before rattling off his list of rejected bachelorettes.
Seven of the twelve bachelorettes on Carbone's list were among the eight women Matt sent home at the season's first Rose Ceremony (Casandra was the only Night 1 eliminee missing from his list).
The five remaining women from Carbone's list who were not eliminated at the season's Night 1 Rose Ceremony are Alana Milne, a 26-year-old from San Antonio, TX; Illeana Pennetto, a 25-year-old from South Salem, NY; Khaylah Epps, a 28-year-old from Bronx, NY; Kristin Hopkins, a 27-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA; and Sydney Johnson, a 28-year-old from Franklin, TN.
Carbone acknowledged his spoiler information is much spottier than prior season given Matt's The Bachelor season followed the same format as last year's The Bachelorette season and was filmed at a single resort.
"So kinda like last season, I have information about things, but not necessarily full details," Carbone wrote in his blog.
"[The spoilers] ended up being right in the end, but the details surrounding it weren't there," Carbone explained in his January 4 blog post.
"Not knowing Ben actually went home at [the final] 4 then came back, or when Brendan eliminated himself. So it makes it tougher to know how much is true. Same deal this season as I have things I was told, but without details behind it, you just never know."
Carbone claims he only knows three of Matt's Final 4 bachelorettes for certain.
Carbone reported Serena Pitt, a 22-year-old from Markham, ON; Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old from Cumming, GA; and Michelle Young -- one of the five bachelorettes who joined the show after the second Rose Ceremony -- made it to Matt's Final 4.
"I do not know who the 4th girl is," Carbone admitted.
However, Carbone has heard that Bri Springs, a 24-year-old from Owatonna, MN, also made it to Matt's Final 4 women.
"I haven't gotten the confirmation I needed... If/When I get solid confirmation, I'll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl," Carbone wrote in his blog.
"I was told 'Michelle and Rachael were final 2,'" Carbone claimed in his blog.
Matt's BFF Tyler visitedThe Bachelor star on-location while the season was filming and revealed in an early December vlog that Matt seemed "extremely happy."
"He loves his girls... He spoke so highly of them," Tyler shared. "He's really pushing himself to be vulnerable and put himself out there, and I think you're got to get a great season and a great Matt."
Tyler predicted, "I'm excited to see how all of this ends here, because Matt seems genuinely happy. I think we're going to get the ending we all want and have been missing for a while."
(Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the Final Rose Ceremony after Madison quit the show in second place. After Peter and Hannah Ann split, Peter briefly reunited with Madison but the pair never really got their relationship off the ground and broke up within a few days).
"I never ran with it because I was never convinced it was that easy. And it ended up being wrong anyway," Carbone explained.
"Maybe Rachael did win. All I'm saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret."
Carbone therefore questions if Rachael's alleged victory is another situation in which someone started a false rumor about her winning and it then spread like wildfire.
"I'm not 100 percent sold on it yet, but, I'm just telling you that's the one I've heard most," Carbone wrote.
Carbone said all signs are pointing to Rachael winning.
The spoiler blogger said he expects to hear more details as Matt's season unfolds on TV.
"But that's what I got for you right now," Carbone concluded.