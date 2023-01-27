Bachelor spoilers have emerged for Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season -- including Season 27 spoilers about Zach's Rose Ceremony decisions, which "villains" created drama, Zach's Final 4 women who received hometown dates, and which Final 3 women went into Fantasy Suites with The Bachelor star!

[The Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor and will spoil what happens on the 2023 season].


The Bachelor is heading into its second episode on Monday, January 30 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Zach, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, was already introduced to his 30 bachelorettes on the show's Season 27 premiere.

Many of the women had memorable and standout entrances, including Brianna Thorbourne, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, NJ, who showed up in a red dress with roses all over it -- as well as a rose from The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special in her hands.

Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, TN, arrived at the mansion reeady to dance and have fun in a party bus, and Mercedes Northup, a 24-year-old nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, IA, greeted Zach with a live pig on a leash.

As Zach got to know his bachelorettes better, he decided to give his First Impression Rose to Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Houston, TX, who was able to comfort the Bachelor and put him at ease during a very chaotic night, according to his recent interview with Us Weekly.

Greer also told Zach that she always envisioned herself putting down roots in Austin, TX, where Zach currently resides.

While Zach formed many connections on the first night, he also followed his gut when something didn't feel right.

Zach, for instance, eliminated Madison "Madi" Johnson during the cocktail party because he "wasn't feeling" their first kiss or her aggressive dating tactics in which Madison had interrupted his conversations with other women and the show's host Jesse Palmer.

And then at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Zach eliminated a whopping nine more bachelorettes: Rebecca, Cara Ammon, Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi, Holland Parsons, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh, and Viktoria Eichner.

Zach was therefore left with 20 women by the end of Night 1 -- including Brianna; Greer; Christina; Mercedes; Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs, a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, GA; Anastasia Keramidas, a 30-year-old content marketing manager from San Diego, CA; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City, NY; and Bailey Brown, a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Nashville, TN.

Zach also gave roses to Brooklyn Willie, a 25-year-old rodeo racer from Stillwater, OK; Cat Wong, a 26-year-old dancer from New York, NY; Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA; Davia Bunch, a 25-year-old marketing manager from Charleston, SC; and Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, VT.
Among the competition going forward will also be Genevie Mayo, a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, MD; Jessica "Jess" Girod, a 23-year-old e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, FL; Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, a 27-year-old ER nurse from Austin, TX; and Katherine "Kat" Izzo, a 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, FL.

And the remaining 20 bachelorettes are Kimberly Gutierrez, a 30-year-old hospitality manager from Los Angeles, CA; Kylee Russell, a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, NC; and Victoria Jameson, a 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth, TX.

Jesse recently shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that Zach "has such a big heart" and "he genuinely cares about people's feelings and how his actions affect people."

Based on previews of what's to come, many of the women will fall hard for Zach and there will be no shortage of drama.

The Bachelor spoilers reveal Zach's date details, Rose Ceremony decisions, storylines, and eliminations leading up to his Final 3 bachelorettes, as recently reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

"I'm sure I'll be hearing more things that happened this season," Carbone wrote in his blog. "There's a couple things I've heard that I'm kinda shaking my head at that I need more details on before reporting it."

So what happens on The Bachelor season between Zach and his 20 bachelorettes that are left? Which women stuck around until the end? Keep reading for all the spoilers that are currently out there!


Zach's The Bachelor season was filmed last fall and included stops around Europe

Zach's The Bachelor season began filming in late September 2022 at the famous Bachelor mansion in California.

Zach and some of his lucky bachelorettes visited the United Kingdom, Estonia and Hungry throughout his journey to find love.

The Bachelor season followed the show's usual production schedule and finished filming in late November with Zach's Final Rose Ceremony, but premiered three weeks later than the "first Monday of January" premiere date that The Bachelor historically begins airing on ABC.


Zach's The Bachelor season is "a bit of a throwback" and "a beautiful story"

Jesse Palmer told E! News in November that Zach's season "is a bit of a throwback."

"This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama," explained Jesse, who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor back in 2004.

Jesse also said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in early January that Zach "really shines" throughout his season.

"I really think he comes through," Jesse teased. "He has a beautiful story, and I'm really excited for people to see it."


Zach "cries a lot" during The Bachelor and it's "the most emotional show"

"This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date," Jesse told E! News in November.

Jesse also told Us Weekly that The Bachelor bachelorettes were "really into Zach."

Jesse shared late last year, "Zach's so emotionally mature and he's a guy that's not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He's very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise."

Jesse said Zach's season is "emotionally charged" because the bachelorettes really want to end up with Zach.

"It's a [totally] different vibe than I've [ever] had hosting any of the other shows," the host noted.

Christina gets the season's first 1-on-1 date from Zach despite her Night 1 behavior

Christina Mandrell arrived on Night 1 in a party bus, which seemed to foreshadow her behavior in subsequent weeks.

In a preview of The Bachelor season, a bachelorette was shown sleeping on the stairs of the mansion because she had too much to drink. That woman was Christina.

Christina received the first one-on-one date of the season -- and a rose -- despite her antics, but her tendency to drink too much allegedly continued.

The women therefore targeted Christina as a problem early on.

Cat, Kimberly and Victoria get cut at The Bachelor season's second Rose Ceremony

The following women were selected for a group date with Zach during the first round of dates: Bailey Brown, Brianna Thorbourne, Brooklyn Willie, Cat Wong, Davia Bunch, Genevie Mayo, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Kylee Russell, and Mercedes Northup.

The Bachelor alums Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins served as judges of the group date, which was hosted by Latto, the rapper who sings "Big Energy."

Brianna was awarded the "winner" for having the "big bitch energy" by Latto.

The second group date during Week 1 featured Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs, Ariel Frenkel, Anastasia Keramidas, Charity Lawson, Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, Greer Blitzer, Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, Jessica "Jess" Girod, Kimberly Gutierrez, and Victoria Jameson.

The audience cheered for Zach to kiss Aly during the date but he refused, probably because he didn't want to upset the other women.

At the second Rose Ceremony of the season, Zach narrowed down his pool of bachelorettes from 20 to 17 women.

Zach eliminated Cat, Kimberly, and Victoria J. during the Rose Ceremony.

Brianna quits after tiring of Christina's mean-girl behavior

After the second Rose Ceremony, a group of women participated in a tackle-football game at Moorpark College announced by Jesse Palmer and Hannah Storm.

The Blue Team was comprised of Ariel Frenkel, Bailey Brown, Brooklyn Willie, Charity Lawson, Christina Mandrell, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, and Kylee Russell.

The Yellow Team was made up of Anastasia Keramidas, Brianna Thorbourne, Davia Bunch, Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, Genevie Mayo, Greer Blitzer, Jessica "Jess" Girod, and Mercedes Northup.

According to Carbone, Brianna self-eliminated before the Rose Ceremony because she felt bullied.

Christina was allegedly the ring leader of the behavior that led to Brianna quitting.

"Christina was the one who I guess was sort of the instigator, telling Brianna that the First Impression Rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), was not from Zach," Carbone reported in his blog.

"It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting."


Zach then tires of Christina and sends her home at the third Rose Ceremony

Prior to the third Rose Ceremony, Zach enjoyed a one-on-one date with Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, part of which took place at the Museum of Natural History. Kaity received a rose from Zach by the end of the date.

Zach also took Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs on a solo date and the pair went skydiving into the Babcock Winery & Vineyards in Santa Barbara, CA. Aly also earned herself a rose on the date.

Zach canceled the cocktail party preceding the third Rose Ceremony in favor of a pool party earlier in the day.

In addition to Brianna Thorbourne quitting, Zach sent Bailey Brown home before the Rose Ceremony because they didn't have a connection.

Zach then ousted one more bachelorette at the third Rose Ceremony of the season: Christina Mandrell.

Christina's elimination one week after getting a rose allegedly had to do with her alleged "erratic" behavior at the pool party, where she may have been drinking excessively.

Christina's elimination left Zach with fourteen bachelorettes still in the running for his final rose.


Another bachelorette quits in the Bahamas before Zach narrows the women to his Final 11 bachelorettes

According to Carbone, Zach and his fourteen remaining bachelorettes then left the Los Angeles area and flew to the Bahamas for The Bachelor season's third round of dates.

Prior to Rose Ceremony No. 4, Katherine "Kat" Izzo accompanies Zach on a one-on-one date.

Zach also enjoyed a group date with Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs, Ariel Frenkel, Anastasia Keramidas, Charity Lawson, Davia Bunch, Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, Genevie Mayo, Greer Blitzer, Jessica "Jess" Girod, Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, Kylee Russell, and Mercedes Northup.

The other bachelorette who received a one-on-one date with Zach that week in the Bahamas was Brooklyn Willie.

Carbone heard that Anastasia self-eliminated before the Rose Ceremony due to a close friend suddenly passing away.

At the Rose Ceremony, Zach went from 14 bachelorettes to only 11 women by denying roses to Davia and Genevie.


Brooklyn emerges as The Bachelor season's new "villain" after Christina's exit

After Christina Mandrell was sent packing, Brooklyn Willie reportedly emerged as The Bachelor season's new "villain."

Carbone heard that Brooklyn was a pot-stirrer and happened to be in the middle of a lot of the drama.

"But from all I've been told, [Brooklyn] just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV," Carbone reported in his blog.


Something "unplanned" that "changes the landscape" of "the rest of the season" happens in London

After their time in the Bahamas, Zach and his 11 remaining The Bachelor bachelorettes reportedly flew to London, England for their fourth round of dates. However, Carbone is admittedly a little confused about what went down in London.

Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki received the first one-on-one date and got a rose, but then something happened that basically ended all of the other dates in London. There was no group date or second one-on-one date.

"There is something that happens in London that kinda changes the landscape of the show," Carbone reported in his blog.

"Problem is, I don't know any details behind it. If I did, I'd tell you. All I can pass on is what I was told. I was told this is something production had zero control over and they were scrambling to figure out what to do."

Carbone heard that what went down wasn't bad, but it was unplanned and "had a significant impact on the production of the show."

Gabi was therefore the only bachelorette who got to go on a date with Zach out of the eleven women that were left in London at that point.

At the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season, Carbone believes Zach ousted two women.

Mercedes Northup, who got food poisoning, was one of them and got eliminated in London.

Carbone knows that eleven women went to London and only seven women remained after two Rose Ceremonies -- one in London and one at their next destination.

Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs and Kylee Russell also were eliminated at some point, but Carbone isn't sure if they were sent packing in London or their next stop.


Ariel and Charity get one-on-one dates in Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia is where Zach and his remaining bachelorettes reportedly traveled to after London.

Charity Lawson received the first one-on-one date, Zach enjoyed a group date, and then Ariel Frenkel accompanied the Bachelor on the second solo date of the week.

At the sixth Rose Ceremony in Estonia, Carbone believes Zach went from nine bachelorettes to only seven women.

Jessica "Jess" Girod was definitely eliminated in Estonia, according to Carbone.

However, as previously mentioned, Carbone is unsure whether Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs and Kylee Russell were sent home while Zach and his bachelorettes were in London or Estonia.

"Whatever it is that happens in London and sets the tone for the rest of the season, that's apparently the reason why [I'm] trying to figure out who gets sent home in Estonia," Carbone explained.

The spoiler blogger added, "It's nothing like someone leaves and returns. I was told it WASN'T that but it's something the show hasn't dealt with before and didn't see coming."


Brooklyn gets sent home on a one-on-one date in Hungary

Zach went on two one-on-one dates in Budapest, Hungary with Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar and Brooklyn Willie.

However, Zach reportedly denied Brooklyn a rose on their solo date.

Carbone isn't sure whether there was a formal Rose Ceremony in Hungary. It's possible that Zach just determined his Final 4 bachelorettes by handing out roses on his dates instead.

The other two women ousted by Zach in Hungary were Katherine "Kat" Izzo and Greer Blitzer.


Zach's Final 4 bachelorettes are Ariel, Charity, Gabi and Kaity

At the seventh Rose Ceremony, which took place in Hungary, Zach went from seven bachelorettes to only four women.

Zach's Final 4 bachelorettes were Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, and Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar.

Gabi was caught reading Game of Roses' How to Win the Bachelor book during her stay at the mansion, so it's likely Gabi's intentions were questioned at some point in the process.


Ariel, Gabi and Kaity are Zach's Final 3 bachelorettes

Zach picked his Final 3 bachelorettes after the women's round of hometown dates.

Zach visited Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki in Vermont on October 31 and then Ariel Frenkel in New York on November 2.

Zach proceeded to fly to Columbus, GA, to meet Charity Lawson's family on November 4, followed by Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar's hometown date in Austin, TX, on November 6.

At the eighth Rose Ceremony of the season, Zach eliminated Charity.

Zach's Final 3 bachelorettes as a result were Ariel, Gabi and Kaity.


Reality Steve isn't sure who Zach's Final 2 and winner are yet

After completing his round of hometown dates, Zach enjoyed his overnight Fantasy Suite dates in Krabi, Thailand.

It's unclear whether he went into a Fantasy Suite with Ariel Frenkel, Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, or Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar.

Carbone has yet to discover Zach's Final 2 women as well as the winner of The Bachelor's 27th season.

But Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly in November that he is "10,000 percent" certain Zach will have a happy ending.

"I can't wait for people to see his journey," Jesse teased.

