Bachelor spoilers: What happens on Zach Shallcross' 2023 'The Bachelor' season? Who did Zach end up picking as his final bacheloretttes? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/30/2023
Bachelor spoilers have emerged for Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season -- including Season 27 spoilers about Zach's Rose Ceremony decisions, which "villains" created drama, Zach's Final 4 women who received hometown dates, and which Final 3 women went into Fantasy Suites!
The Bachelor airs its second episode on Monday, January 30 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Zach will enjoy his first "confidence-boosting" group date, according to ABC, and the women will be challenged to channel their "bad b-tch energy" by Latto and some of Bachelor Nation's "baddest b-tches."
When an unexpected guest interrupts the afterparty, the date's challenge will take on a whole new meaning.
For Zach's first one-on-one date, he and one lucky bachelorette will enjoy a helicopter ride to his hometown of Anaheim Hills, CA. He and the woman will then have a romantic candlelit dinner.
Following the helicopter ride, the bachelorette may have a chance to meet Zach's family while the remaining women enjoy a romantic evening party.
On The Bachelor premiere, Zach was introduced to 30 bachelorettes -- including Christina Mandrell, who showed up in a party bus, and Mercedes Northup, who approached Zach with a live pig on a leash given she used to show pigs in Iowa.
Zach opted to give his First Impression Rose to Greer Blitzer, whom the Bachelor found comforting and easygoing. Zach told Us Weekly that he was able to relax with Greer on what turned out to be a very chaotic night.
Greer also seemed to win points with Zach by telling him that she hoped to one day put down roots in Austin, TX, where Zach currently resides.
While Zach felt a connection with multiple bachelorettes on Night 1, he also recognized when something didn't feel right.
Zach, for instance, eliminated Madison "Madi" Johnson before the first Rose Ceremony of the season because he "wasn't feeling" their first kiss or when she had interrupted his conversations with other people.
Zach then proceeded to oust nine additional bachelorettes: Rebecca, Cara Ammon, Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi, Holland Parsons, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh, and Viktoria Eichner.
Zach therefore only had 20 women remaining by the end of Night 1, including standouts Brianna, Greer, Christina, and Mercedes.
Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs, a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, GA, also received a rose at the Rose Ceremony, along with Anastasia Keramidas, a 30-year-old content marketing manager from San Diego, CA; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City, NY; Bailey Brown, a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Nashville, TN; and Brooklyn Willie, a 25-year-old rodeo racer from Stillwater, OK.
Zach also gave roses to Cat Wong, a 26-year-old dancer from New York, NY; Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA; Davia Bunch, a 25-year-old marketing manager from Charleston, SC; Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, VT; and Genevie Mayo, a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, MD.
And the rest of the ladies who received roses were Kimberly Gutierrez, a 30-year-old hospitality manager from Los Angeles, CA; Kylee Russell, a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, NC; and Victoria Jameson, a 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth, TX.
Jesse recently shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that Zach "has such a big heart" and "he genuinely cares about people's feelings and how his actions affect people."
Based on previews of what's to come, many of the women will fall hard for Zach and there will be no shortage of drama.
The Bachelor spoilers reveal Zach's date details, Rose Ceremony decisions, storylines, and eliminations leading up to his Final 3 bachelorettes, as recently reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"I'm sure I'll be hearing more things that happened this season," Carbone wrote in his blog. "There's a couple things I've heard that I'm kinda shaking my head at that I need more details on before reporting it."
So what happens on The Bachelor season between Zach and his 20 bachelorettes that are left? Which women stuck around until the end? Keep reading for all the spoilers that are currently out there!
Zach's The Bachelor season was filmed last fall and included stops around Europe
Zach's The Bachelor season began filming in late September 2022 at the famous Bachelor mansion in California.
Zach and some of his lucky bachelorettes visited the United Kingdom, Estonia and Hungry throughout his journey to find love.
The Bachelor season followed the show's usual production schedule and finished filming in late November with Zach's Final Rose Ceremony, but premiered three weeks later than the "first Monday of January" premiere date that The Bachelor historically begins airing on ABC.
Zach's The Bachelor season is "a bit of a throwback" and "a beautiful story"
Jesse Palmer told E! News in November that Zach's season "is a bit of a throwback."
"This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama," explained Jesse, who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor back in 2004.
Jesse also said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in early January that Zach "really shines" throughout his season.
"I really think he comes through," Jesse teased. "He has a beautiful story, and I'm really excited for people to see it."
Zach "cries a lot" during The Bachelor and it's "the most emotional show"
"This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date," Jesse told E! News in November.
Jesse also told Us Weekly that The Bachelor bachelorettes were "really into Zach."
Jesse shared late last year, "Zach's so emotionally mature and he's a guy that's not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He's very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise."
Jesse said Zach's season is "emotionally charged" because the bachelorettes really want to end up with Zach.
"It's a [totally] different vibe than I've [ever] had hosting any of the other shows," the host noted.
According to Carbone, Brianna self-eliminated before the Rose Ceremony because she felt bullied.
Christina was allegedly the ring leader of the behavior that led to Brianna quitting.
"Christina was the one who I guess was sort of the instigator, telling Brianna that the First Impression Rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), was not from Zach," Carbone reported in his blog.
"It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting."
Zach then tires of Christina and sends her home at the third Rose Ceremony
Prior to the third Rose Ceremony, Zach enjoyed a one-on-one date with Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, part of which took place at the Museum of Natural History. Kaity received a rose from Zach by the end of the date.
Zach also took Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs on a solo date and the pair went skydiving into the Babcock Winery & Vineyards in Santa Barbara, CA. Aly also earned herself a rose on the date.
Zach canceled the cocktail party preceding the third Rose Ceremony in favor of a pool party earlier in the day.
Carbone heard that Brooklyn was a pot-stirrer and happened to be in the middle of a lot of the drama.
"But from all I've been told, [Brooklyn] just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV," Carbone reported in his blog.
Something "unplanned" that "changes the landscape" of "the rest of the season" happens in London
After their time in the Bahamas, Zach and his 11 remaining The Bachelor bachelorettes reportedly flew to London, England for their fourth round of dates. However, Carbone is admittedly a little confused about what went down in London.
Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki received the first one-on-one date and got a rose, but then something happened that basically ended all of the other dates in London. There was no group date or second one-on-one date.
"There is something that happens in London that kinda changes the landscape of the show," Carbone reported in his blog.
"Problem is, I don't know any details behind it. If I did, I'd tell you. All I can pass on is what I was told. I was told this is something production had zero control over and they were scrambling to figure out what to do."
Carbone heard that what went down wasn't bad, but it was unplanned and "had a significant impact on the production of the show."
Gabi was therefore the only bachelorette who got to go on a date with Zach out of the eleven women that were left in London at that point.
At the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season, Carbone believes Zach ousted two women.
Mercedes Northup, who got food poisoning, was one of them and got eliminated in London.
Carbone knows that eleven women went to London and only seven women remained after two Rose Ceremonies -- one in London and one at their next destination.