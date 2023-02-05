ABC/Frank Micelotta

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/05/2023



Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for Zach Shallcross' 2023 season of and will spoil what happens for viewers.

Zach's season was filmed last fall and included stops around Europe

Zach's season is "a bit of a throwback" and "a beautiful story"

Zach "cries a lot" during and it's "the most emotional show"

Brianna quits after tiring of Christina's behavior

Zach then tires of Christina himself and sends her home at the third Rose Ceremony

Another bachelorette quits in the Bahamas before Zach narrows the women to his Final 11 bachelorettes

Brooklyn emerges as season's new "villain" after Christina's exit

Something "unplanned" that "changes the landscape" of "the rest of the season" happens in London

Ariel and Charity get one-on-one dates in Estonia

Brooklyn gets sent home on a one-on-one date in Hungary

Zach's Final 4 bachelorettes are Ariel, Charity, Gabi and Kaity

Ariel, Gabi and Kaity are Zach's Final 3 bachelorettes

Reality Steve isn't sure who Zach's Final 2 and winner are yet

However, Zach has openly confirmed he found love on the show

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.