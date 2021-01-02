The Bachelor viewers were first introduced to Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, because he's the best friend of The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and has often been featured on Tyler's social media accounts.
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is an upscale golf resort with a casino that is set on 2,000 wooded acres and boasts a pool and spa with many dining options.
This is the same resort former The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and her group of Season 12 bachelors visited on her season in Episode 4 when Chad Johnson got eliminated during a two-on-one date, according to Carbone.
Matt and his bachelorettes were not allowed to leave the bubble and travel around the U.S. or internationally due to the ongoing pandemic, and strict rules and precautions were put into place to keep the cast and crew safe.
Carbone says production on Matt's season wrapped around November 20.
"It's not that he hasn't said 'I love you' before. I think the problem with him is he realized being the Bachelor, he had never fully understood what it means. He didn't understand the weight of it," Chris explained to the magazine.
ABC also teased of Matt's journey on the show, "Although Matt hasn't been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his lifeâ€”no matter what challenges he will face."
Chris said Matt is "a different man than when he came to us" this past fall.
"He got really a crash course because he didn't get the few steps of being on the show. He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit," Chris shared.
"So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him."
Chris teased that fans will take a really "amazing journey" with Matt, "not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, 'Wow, okay, this is love and this is what it means and I'm really here to find this.'"
Chris shared, "There will be more than those that arrive, and I can also give you this nugget: one woman who arrives is a very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."
Carbone previously reported that The Bachelor welcomed six additional women onto the show after Matt's second Rose Ceremony of the season -- including the "familiar face" Harrison mentioned.
"The (SPOILER) is, after Rose Ceremony #2, they bring 5 women in," Carbone tweeted on December 11.
While Carbone has not been able to identify one of the five women, he revealed the following bachelorettes arrived and stirred things up: Brittany Galvin, a 23-year-old from Chicago, IL; Michelle Young, a 27-year-old from Woodbury, MN; Madison Nelson, a 27-year-old from Granger, IN; and Ryan Claytor, a 25-year-old from Mechanicsville, VA.
Those four women were all members of the initial cast of Matt's 43 bachelorettes.
"In addition to Heather Martin... I can tell you that Madison, Brittany, Ryan, and Michelle definitely are brought on the show later along with 1 other person I haven't identified yet."
Carbone later clarified on his blog that Heather did not join the show after the second Rose Ceremony like the other five women.
"[This means] all in all, Matt meets 38 women (original 32, the 5 that come after Rose Ceremony #2, then whenever Heather shows up) at some point this season, which is more than any previous 'Bachelor' did in history," Carbone wrote in a blog post.
"Why did they hold 5 women from the group of original 43 for two Rose Ceremonies before bringing them on? Because they can?... They do it for dramatic purposes."
Carbone believes Hannah put Heather up to competing on The Bachelor since the girls are such great friends and Hannah became close to Matt while quarantining with him and Tyler in Florida earlier this year.
"Clearly Hannah told [Heather] this would be a good idea since she's friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along," Carbone explained.
While it's unclear when exactly Heather made her appearance, Carbone reported that her stint onThe Bachelor's 25th season didn't last long.
In fact, Carbone revealed in a December blog post Heather only stuck around for a few hours!
"Here's what I know: [Heather] doesn't show up the first night, it's somewhere after filming is already started, and she's literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives," Carbone wrote.
Carbone doesn't know why Matt chose to give Heather the boot so early.
"I don't know Matt's reasoning for sending Heather home so quick... But Heather showing up on Matt's season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing," Carbone wrote.
Heather was a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, CA, when she appeared on The Bachelor's 23rd season in 2019.
Chris added, "I think you're all going to really love Abigail, who -- I will just say this -- makes a very strong first impression on Matt."
Abigail currently lives in Portland, OR, while her parents still reside in Salem. Abigail has three siblings, an older sister and two younger brothers, according to Abigail's local newspaper, the Salem Statesman Journal.
Abigail was reportedly able to compete on The Bachelor because she was furloughed from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abigail was the bachelorette born with congenital hearing loss but had success with cochlear implants, according to the newspaper.
Abigail underwent cochlear implantation surgery at age two at Oregon Health & Science University.
The Salem Statesman Journal also revealed Abigail is an accomplished junior golfer who graduated from South Salem's International Baccalaureate program with nearly a perfect grade-point average.
And based on her Instagram account, Abigail enjoys traveling, spending time with her friends and being outdoors.
Last season, Peter Weber gave his First Impression Rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and the pair ended up getting engaged at the end of the season.
Peter and Hannah Ann, however, broke up shortly after the show finished filming.
So who did Matt pick and end up with, and is The Bachelor star engaged?
Unfortunately as of now, Carbone hasn't obtained that information and released it.
Carbone, however, expects to learn more details about Matt's ending soon.
Howdver, Matt's BFF Tyler visited The Bachelor star on-location while the season was filming and revealed in an early December vlog that Matt seemed "extremely happy."
"He loves his girls... He spoke so highly of them," Tyler shared. "He's really pushing himself to be vulnerable and put himself out there, and I think you're got to get a great season and a great Matt."
Tyler predicted, "I'm excited to see how all of this ends here, because Matt seems genuinely happy. I think we're going to get the ending we all want and have been missing for a while."