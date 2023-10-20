Bachelor spoilers revealing 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei's Final 6 bachelorettes surface (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/20/2023
Bachelor spoilers for The Bachelor's currently-filming 28th season have leaked out revealing Joey Graziadei's Final 6 bachelorettes, as well as with the Season 28 Bachelor's Final 10 and Final 12 women.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This article contains spoilers that reveal Joey Graziadei's Final 6 bachelorettes and will spoil The Bachelor's 28th season for you].
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Joey's bachelorettes started arriving in Los Angeles on September 15 and The Bachelor's 28th season began filming with Night 1's cocktail party on September 19.
The Bachelor season is expected to premiere in January 2024.
On October 18, Carbone took to Twitter and Instagram with "an update on Joey's season" -- including his Final 6 bachelorettes and where the cast is currently filming.
Joey is currently filming the international part of his journey to find love.
On Thursday, October 19, Joey and his remaining six bachelorettes began taping in Jasper, Alberta, Canada.
"Jasper is the last episode before hometowns," Carbone explained.
"They are staying at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. There's going to be a Polar Plunge date Saturday in Lac Beauvert. Hometowns will start filming Tuesday, Oct. 24th. I will keep you updated with I hear more."
Joey's Final 6 bachelorettes reportedly include Daisy Kent, a 24-year-old from San Diego, CA; Jenn Tran, a 25-year-old from Miami, FL; and Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old from New Orleans, LA.
The other three women in Joey's Final 6 are reportedly Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old from Los Angeles, CA; Maria Georgas, a 28-year-old from Kleinburg, ON; and Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Carbone began reporting on spoilers from Joey's season on September 22.
At the time, Carbone tweeted that Joey was on a one-on-one date at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, CA, with Daisy.
By October 2, Joey and his cast had reportedly traveled to the European country of Malta.
Once in Malta, The Bachelor star enjoyed a one-on-one date with Lexi Young, a 30-year-old from Atlanta, GA, on October 3.
Just a few days later, Carbone revealed that Joey and his remaining bachelorettes touched down in Spain.
The Bachelor's Season 28 star reportedly traveled to Marbella, Spain with his Final 12 bachelorettes, and the women were spotted on a group date at the Plaza Duquesa de Parcent.
Joey's Final 12 bachelorettes were Daisy; Jenn; Jessica Edwards, a 24-year-old from San Diego, CA; Kelsey A; Kelsey T.; Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old from Santa Fe, NM; Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old from Los Angeles, CA; Lexi; Madina Alam, a 30-year-old from Charlotte, NC; Maria; Rachel; and Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old from Newport, RI.
At the end of a week of dates, Joey eliminated Madina and Sydney in Spain, according to Carbone.
Joey then took off for Montreal, Canada with his Final 10 bachelorettes: Daisy, Jenn, Jessica, Katelyn, Kelsey A., Kelsey T., Lea, Lexi, Maria, and Rachel.
Once in Montreal, eight women played street hockey with Joey. and he also embarked on one-on-one dates with Maria and Kelsey T.
Joey then ousted four more bachelorettes after his week of Canadian dates: Jessica, Katelyn, Lea, and Lexi.
Those six women continued filming, hoping to secure one of four upcoming hometown dates withThe Bachelor star.
The Bachelor viewers were already introduced to one of Zach's bachelorettes, Lea, during the finale of Charity's The Bachelorette season.
According to Carbone, Lea received Joey's First Impression Rose on The Bachelor but she didn't make it past Joey's Final 10 bachelorettes.
Joey and Lea introduced themselves to each other in front of a screaming studio audience shortly after Joey was first announced as The Bachelor star.
The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer gave Lea a special envelope -- containing something that will "help" Lea and also shake up the season, during the finale -- and he asked her not to open it until Night 1 of filming.
Carbone recently revealed on Twitter of that envelope, "That letter stated that she could steal someone's 1-on-1 date at any point during the season."
"However, Lea threw that letter in the fire because she felt like she wanted to be chosen by Joey for a 1-on-1, and not have to steal one from someone else," the spoiler blogger continued.
"Joey respected the decision so much that he gave Lea the First Impression Rose."
Joey shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast this past summer that he's looking for a woman who is adventurous.
"I want someone that's going to love every day and try to make the most of it," Joey shared.
Joey, who claimed he doesn't really have a type, added how he wants a funny woman who can "command a room," make others feel comfortable, and not take things too seriously.
According to ABC, Joey additionally wants a partner who is outgoing and caring.
"He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life," ABC says of The Bachelor star.
