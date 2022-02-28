By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/28/2022



[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains new spoilers that have surfaced on how Clayton Echard's season of ends and who Clayton Echard picked as his winner and ended up with.]

Clayton has confirmed he found love

Clayton apparently falls in love with three women

Final 3 Spoilers

Clayton says he was "intimate" with at least two of his bachelorettes

host Jesse Palmer has teased an even bigger shocker to come

creator Mike Fleiss says Clayton's season is "totally spoiler proof"

Clayton's winning bachelorette pick has yet to be reported

However, new spoilers have emerged about the ending of Clayton's season

alum Peter Weber thinks Clayton ended up alone and single

Regardless of how his season ended, Clayton claims he's "happy"

