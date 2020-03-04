Bachelor Spoilers: New spoilers revealing if Madison Prewett quits, final Rose Ceremony details, and who Peter Weber picks and ends up with reported (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/04/2020
New Bachelor spoilers revealing what will happen on The Bachelor's two-night finale event that ends Peter Weber's 2020 season have surfaced -- including spoilers revealing if Madison Prewett decides to quit, who Peter picks and ends up with, and whether The Bachelor star gets engaged at his final Rose Ceremony.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This article contains huge spoilers about the finale of The Bachelor's 2020 season and will spoil the ending of Peter Weber's season for you.]
Reality TV World has compiled all the known spoilers about The Bachelor's 2020 season based on Reality Steve blogger Steve Carbone's spoiling disclosures since the season began filming last September, which The Bachelor spoiler sleuth reported in his blog and podcast as well as hundreds of social-media postings on Twitter and Instagram over the last six months.
This includes numerous recent spoilers information Carbone reported in on Twitter, Instagram and his blog in late February on as well as additional information released on his blog on March 3 and March 4.
In addition, we have also incorporated all the spoiler information ABC has released about the finale of Peter's season of The Bachelor in its own press materials.
Carbone released many of his The Bachelor spoilers for Peter's season -- which filmed its final Rose Ceremony in Australia in late November -- in real-time as filming took place last fall, or shortly thereafter.
On this week's The Bachelor episode, viewers saw Peter eliminate Victoria Fuller at his Final 3 Rose Ceremony in Gold Coast, Australia.
Madison showed up late to the Rose Ceremony and reluctantly accepted Peter's rose, but she ultimately chose to continue his journey to find love -- with Hannah Ann Sluss being her only remaining competition.
After Victoria got her heart broken, Madison toasted Peter and Hannah Ann to seeing if love could conquer all.
That's exactly what will need to happen for Peter and Madison to end up together, considering Madison still seems very angry at The Bachelor star for being "intimate" with one or two women in the Fantasy Suites.
Was Madison able to follow her heart and win Peter over, or did Peter's behavior in the past change everything? Keep reading for spoilers below!
Madison's discovery that Peter had sex during his overnight dates reportedly derailed the rest of The Bachelor season, even though she accepted his rose following Fantasy Suites in Gold Coast, Australia.
The Bachelor finale is set to air as a two-night event on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Monday's episode will see the season "spiral out of control," according to a new ABC press release.
Hannah Ann and Madison will both be shown meeting Peter's family, and Peter was hoping the meetings would bring him some clarity since he was admittedly in love with both women.
"But when Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined," ABC has teased.
"Peter's family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea" from Peter's mother, Barbara Weber.
This will possibly finally be the scene viewers have seen teased in The Bachelor preview clips of over and over again showing Barbara crying to her son, "Don't let her go. Bring her home to us" in tears.
Peter then embarked on his last two dates of Season 24, one with Hannah Ann and one with Madison.
While Peter was probably hoping his heart would pull him in one direction, ABC revealed he left the dates feeling even more confused.
The season's final Rose Ceremony was filmed in Alice Springs, according to Carbone.
Alice Springs is a small town located in Australia's Northern Territory that is considered the capital of the Australian Outback and is about 1,600 miles from the Gold Coast.
In his early spoiler reports, Carbone reported Peter's season didn't have "a normal ending," meaning the Final Rose Ceremony didn't feature Peter rejecting one woman and proposing marriage to the other.
"On that Final Rose Ceremony day, it was not down to those two [women], he dumped one, chose the other, and they got engaged. It is not a normal ending this season," Carbone revealed in a podcast in December.
During Tuesday night's broadcast -- Part 2 of the finale -- a "devastated" and "emotional" Peter will "attempt to make sense of his situation, according to ABC.
Peter will try to turn things around, and ABC teased he may or may not get engaged.
In addition to Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison will appear live on the finale to talk to The Bachelor host Chris Harrison about their last tumultuous days in Australia and the "rollercoaster of events" that happened since then.
Carbone has admitted he isn't 100 percent sure what Peter's relationship status is right now, or what it was when he left Australia and returned to America in late November 2019.
On his January 2 podcast, Carbone revealed that Peter did not get engaged to anyone at the season's Final Rose Ceremony and also did not get engaged to anyone before he returned home from Australia.
Carbone noted at the time there's a good chance Peter might get engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose's live broadcast, and it seems more and more likely that will be the case with each passing day.
Peter also participated in numerous pre-season interviews in which he suggested his season continued beyond the final Rose Ceremony and he hadn't filmed the ending of his The Bachelor season before it premiered on ABC in January.
"There's a reason that no one is going to find out the ending, and I'm very, very excited," Peter told People in an interview before the season premiered.
"I can say I am very happy with how everything turned out. And I'm excited for everyone to tune in and have it be the very first unspoiled season in a while. So, it's going to be good!"
Carbone was among those who believed the ending of Peter's The Bachelor season likely hadn't been filmed by the time the season debuted on ABC. According to Carbone, he couldn't spoil something that hadn't happened yet.
On his January 2 podcast, Carbone also reported Peter may have asked Madison's father's permission to marry her while he was in Australia, since viewers saw Peter did not receive the blessing during Madison's hometown date in Alabama.
According to Carbone's January 9 blog posting, "Peter's incessant stance of 'no one's gonna find out the ending to my season' I believe has more to do with the HOW of his season moreso than the WHO."
However, in his February 11 blog, Carbone reported that while he is still not completely certain whether Peter ended the season with Hannah or Madison, Peter's decision to have Fantasy Suite sex with Hannah Ann and/or Victoria F. resulted in Madison deciding to quit the show at some point before the season's final Rose Ceremony!
"What I can also report is what many people have suspected this season: Madison self-eliminates this season," Carbone wrote.
Exactly when Madison decided to quit the show remains unclear to Carbone.
"But again, I'm not sure exactly at what point this happens. We know it has to happen after the overnight date rose ceremony, because that's where Victoria F. is eliminated. But does it happen before she meets Peter's parents? It seems like it does, but I don't have confirmation on that," he reported.
"Another thing I can report to you, and reiterate again because I said this at the beginning of the season, is that Chris Harrison's speech to Peter on final rose ceremony day, is NOT to tell him Madison just left... that speech from Chris has nothing to do with Madison."
In addition, Carbone still remains completely unsure what happened after Madison quit the show.
"The other aspect about Madison's elimination becomes this: when she left, did she actually leave the country and go home, or, did she leave like [Cassie Randolph] did last season and take herself off the show, but was still there. My money is on she is still there, because I don't think they would send her home," he wrote.
Based on his prior knowledge that Peter's season didn't have "a normal ending and there's craziness on final rose ceremony day," Carbone believes the season definitely did not conclude with Peter having originally planned to pick Hannah Ann and just following through with that decision.
In addition, Carbone also pointed to Hannah Ann's presence at the final Rose Ceremony as evidence that Peter's mom most be referring to Madison in the repeatedly-teased season preview scene in which she is shown tearfully telling Peter "don't let her go, home to us."
"Why would she be saying that about Hannah Ann? SHE'S STILL THERE," he wrote.
According to Carbone, he believes the season's most likely ending is that Peter "chased" down Madison after she quit the show similar to how The Bachelor star Colton Underwood "chased" Cassie after she quit the show last year, but he remains uncertain if that's what actually happened.
"The guesses that 90% of you have had of 'Oh, well Madison leaves because Peter has sex and he chases her down,' yeah, that might be the gist of all this, but how it happens and when is still unknown," he wrote.
"When people have said 'chases her down,' what exactly does that mean? Where? Because we don't know for sure if she left Australia or was still 'there' even after self-eliminating. I keep coming back to this point of if Hannah Ann was the only woman still present on final rose ceremony day, and Hannah Ann was the woman Peter wanted, seems to me it's a pretty easy ending. He picks her, and they're together. I just don't see it happening that way."
However, Carbone also acknowledged Peter may have picked Hannah Ann.
"You might relate this to the Des/Chris ending where she was all distraught over Brooks, then moved on with Chris. Hey, maybe Peter does do that. I just don't believe that is the case this season. HOWEVER, since I don't 100% know who Peter is with right now, it's still a possibility."
Reality Steve's best guess is Peter picked Madison
At this point, Carbone admitted his best guess is that Peter is with Madison but the couple are not currently engaged.
"I have heard from numerous sources 'Madison is with Peter. They are dating but not engaged.' If you're holding a gun to my head and forced me to give you my opinion of how this all plays out, I'd say that would be my guess at this point. But that's just it. A guess," he wrote in his February 11 blog.
"I don't know for sure. If I did, I'd tell you. I'm telling you that that's what people have told me, but I haven't had the solid confirmation I need to 100% believe it. But yeah, if you're asking me what I think Peter's current dating situation is, I'd go with that."
"They are together, definitely not engaged, and they are working on their relationship because this definitely hasn't been easy on Madison from all accounts. That answer however doesn't explain how they technically even got to that point, which is why I've been so hesitant to even offer that up as opinion. Because I don't know how they got there."
Carbone cited numerous details he still doesn't know -- including whether Madison met with Peter's family in Australia before she quit the show, whether she appeared at the final Rose Ceremony and if so what happened, if Peter had to return to America to "chase" Madison, and when the "chase" would have occurred and filmed.
Could Hannah Brown maybe be part of the finale's ending? Did Peter reunite with Hannah instead?
Unfortunately for viewers hoping for a reconciliation between the two, Peter reportedly did not try to reunite with Hannah B. at the end of his season, and she did not play any role in the ending.
"Hannah Brown has nothing to do with the ending of this season," Carbone wrote in his January 9 blog posting.
"I know people are still holding out hope, and I know you'll have questions about, 'Well how can he just shut off those feelings,' or 'are you sure,' and 'well what about this or this...' etc," Carbone continued in his blog post.
"All I can tell you and officially confirm today is that after you see Hannah and Peter finish up their convo on [Episode 2], she has nothing to do with the rest of Peter's season."
Carbone reported Hannah B. "doesn't show up at the finale," nor is the former Alabama beauty queen part of some dramatic twist later on this season.
"They're not secretly dating, nothing," Carbone insisted. "Sorry Peter and Hannah Brown fans. No dice."
Hannah also called Peter "bud" on Instagram and wished him luck in his journey to find a co-pilot after the premiere episode of The Bachelor, seemingly suggesting there's no romance between them now.
"Hannah Brown doesn't play any role in his final decision, and I can solidly say Peter is not single, this is a Hannah Ann/Madison discussion," Carbone wrote in his January 9 blog.
What about the spoiler rumors claiming Peter ended up with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca?
Recently, a Reddit user began circulating a theory that Peter ended up with Julie LaPlaca, who has served as one of the producers of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise since 2014.
The source of the theory was very weak and consisted largely of a few photos Julie publicly shared on her Instagram showing her posing for photos with Peter, as well as a photo showing her enjoying New Year's Eve lunch with some of his family before Peter appeared on ABC's New Year's Eve programming.
However, the theory went viral after it was breathlessly promoted (and then re-promoted) in click-bait articles published by Hearst Digital Media's Cosmopolitan and Women's Health websites, among others -- resulting in Carbone recently speaking out to clarify the spoiler theory is "garbage" and not correct.
"Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it's all I get asked now: It's garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isnâ€™t out yet," he tweeted on February 8.
"Hope that clears things up."
Carbone reiterated the Peter and Julie spoiler rumor is not true again on February 20.
"I canâ€™t emphasize this enough. Peter is not with his producer. This is a bogus rumor that people will not let go of. Peter and Julie are not a thing," he tweeted.
"The last three seasons, what we learned is that the season is not really ever done," Robert explained when addressing speculation the season's final ending has not been filmed yet.
"We wrapped filming and yes, technically we're done, but we're not really done because they're living their real life, so it doesn't really end until the finale airs. You never know what's going to happen."
"I do know [the ending], yes," Robert told Nick Viall during a recent appearance on the former The Bachelorstar's The Viall Files podcast.
"It's pretty crazy. I'll say that... This one is pretty cool."
When asked how many people know how Peter's season ended, Robert replied, "Not many. Less than 50, maybe. Something like that."
Robert elaborated, "But it's not people who work on the show. It's the people that spread [the news] to other people... You tell one, especially somebody that then loves to tell people."
Nick admitted to Robert on his podcast he's "fascinated" no one really knows how The Bachelor is going to play out.
"It's wild that Peter is saying this with confidence, because when Peter says this, my first reaction is, 'Oh, what a young pup who doesn't realize how [it works].' But no one seems to know!" Nick said.
"No one knows, and the thing for him is that he stayed very tight-lipped about everything," Robert said.
"I think it's just important to him that everybody," Robert began.
"I could tell!" Nick interjected.
"When I saw him -- I've said this before -- most leads want to tell, like, 'I need to tell someone. Can I tell you? You're in the group; you're in the club,' so to speak, you know? And I'll be like, 'Sure, you want to tell me? I don't care?'"